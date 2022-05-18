Log in
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK

End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05-16
2390.00 IDR   +2.58%
08:22aPT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Appoints Mr. Syarif Faisal Alkadrie As Corporate Secretary Division Head
PU
05/10PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : The Completion of The First Term of Tenure of ANTAM Board of Commissioners Member
PU
04/19LG Energy Solution-led Consortium to Launch EV Mineral Project in Indonesia
MT
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM Appoints Mr. Syarif Faisal Alkadrie As Corporate Secretary Division Head

05/18/2022 | 08:22am EDT
Jakarta, May 18, 2022 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Syarif Faisal Alkadrie as the Company's Corporate Secretary Division Head effective as of May 17, 2021, replacing Mr. Yulan Kustiyan.

Mr. Syarif Faisal Alkadrie received Bachelor of Engineering in Mining (Metallurgical Mining) from Bandung Institute of Technology in 2004 and Master of Business Administration from Bandung Institute of Technology in 2021. Mr. Syarif Faisal Alkadrie previously held several key position in ANTAM as Vice President Business Development in 2017 until 2019, Vice President Corporate Strategic in 2020, Special Assignment Program Lead Specialist in 2020 until 2021 and CEO Office Division Head in 2022.

ANTAM published this release as part of public disclosure pursuant to the Indonesia Financial Services Authority Regulation No. 35/POJK.04/2014 Concerning of Corporate Secretary on Issuers or Public Companies.

###

Disclaimer

PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk published this content on 18 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2022 12:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 42 112 B 2,87 B 2,87 B
Net income 2022 3 548 B 0,24 B 0,24 B
Net Debt 2022 1 046 B 0,07 B 0,07 B
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 1,52%
Capitalization 57 434 B 3 920 M 3 920 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 4 006
Free-Float 13,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2 390,00 IDR
Average target price 3 338,33 IDR
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas D. Kanter President Director
Elisabeth R. T. Siahaan Director & Director-Finance & Risk Management
F.X. Sutijastoto President Commissioner
I Dewa Wirantaya Operations Director & Director
Bambang Sunarwibowo Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK6.22%3 920
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION0.44%26 201
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED2.65%9 995
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC5.23%5 647
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP., LTD.-13.97%5 094
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-15.76%4 398