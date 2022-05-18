PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM Appoints Mr. Syarif Faisal Alkadrie As Corporate Secretary Division Head

Jakarta, May 18, 2022 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Syarif Faisal Alkadrie as the Company's Corporate Secretary Division Head effective as of May 17, 2021, replacing Mr. Yulan Kustiyan.

Mr. Syarif Faisal Alkadrie received Bachelor of Engineering in Mining (Metallurgical Mining) from Bandung Institute of Technology in 2004 and Master of Business Administration from Bandung Institute of Technology in 2021. Mr. Syarif Faisal Alkadrie previously held several key position in ANTAM as Vice President Business Development in 2017 until 2019, Vice President Corporate Strategic in 2020, Special Assignment Program Lead Specialist in 2020 until 2021 and CEO Office Division Head in 2022.

ANTAM published this release as part of public disclosure pursuant to the Indonesia Financial Services Authority Regulation No. 35/POJK.04/2014 Concerning of Corporate Secretary on Issuers or Public Companies.

###