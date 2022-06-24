Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANTM   ID1000106602

PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK

(ANTM)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-06-22
1965.00 IDR   -2.72%
1965.00 IDR   -2.72%
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Distributes Cash Dividend to the Shareholders of 50% of Profit for the Financial Year 2021
PU
PT ANTAM Tbk - ANTAM Maximizes Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction to Maintain Sustainability
AQ
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Maximizes Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction to Maintain Sustainability
PU
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM Distributes Cash Dividend to the Shareholders of 50% of Profit for the Financial Year 2021

06/24/2022 | 07:26am EDT
Jakarta, June 24, 2022 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM) member of Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID) - the State-Owned Enterprise Holding of the Mining Industry Indonesia, announced the Company has paid dividends for the financial year 2021 to shareholders on June 24, 2022. The dividend distribution was approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Financial Year 2021, which was previously held on 24 May 2022.

ANTAM distributes the dividends to shareholders amounted to Rp930.87 billion or 50% of the net profit for the Financial Year of 2021, attributable to the Owner of the Parent of the Company, with the dividend per share of Rp38.73666 or equivalent to Rp193.6833 per CHESS Depository Interest (CDI) to shareholders on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). ANTAM's shares at the ASX are traded in the CDI form. One CDI is equivalent to the five B-series shares.

ANTAM's President Director, Nico Kanter, said:
"The dividend distribution to shareholders is in line with the Company's solid operational and financial performance during 2021. The dividends are distributed considering the Company's business growth projection and well operating cash flow. In line with innovation and implementation of the Company's strategic plans, ANTAM is committed to providing positive returns for shareholders and other stakeholders."

In accordance to the IPO Prospectus, ANTAM's has the policy to pay cash dividends to all shareholders at least once a year. By taking into account the Company's financial position or level of soundness and without ignoring the rights of the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders, the dividend policy is a minimum of 30% of the net profit after tax except as determined otherwise by the General Meeting of Shareholders.

ANTAM has been part of several Index on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), such as the IDX High Dividend 20 Index, which is an index that measures the stock price performance of 20 stocks that have distributed cash dividends every year over the past 3 (three) years and have high dividend yields.

###

Disclaimer

PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 11:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 42 018 B 2,83 B 2,83 B
Net income 2022 4 388 B 0,30 B 0,30 B
Net Debt 2022 512 B 0,03 B 0,03 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 1,42%
Capitalization 47 220 B 3 182 M 3 182 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 3 969
Free-Float 13,9%
Chart PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 1 965,00 IDR
Average target price 3 403,21 IDR
Spread / Average Target 73,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas D. Kanter President Director
Elisabeth R. T. Siahaan Director & Director-Finance & Risk Management
F.X. Sutijastoto President Commissioner
I Dewa Wirantaya Operations Director & Director
Bambang Sunarwibowo Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK-12.67%3 182
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION0.78%26 767
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-13.07%8 662
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-1.26%5 444
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD-9.72%5 377
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-16.50%4 293