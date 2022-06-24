PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM Distributes Cash Dividend to the Shareholders of 50% of Profit for the Financial Year 2021

Jakarta, June 24, 2022 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM) member of Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID) - the State-Owned Enterprise Holding of the Mining Industry Indonesia, announced the Company has paid dividends for the financial year 2021 to shareholders on June 24, 2022. The dividend distribution was approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Financial Year 2021, which was previously held on 24 May 2022.

ANTAM distributes the dividends to shareholders amounted to Rp930.87 billion or 50% of the net profit for the Financial Year of 2021, attributable to the Owner of the Parent of the Company, with the dividend per share of Rp38.73666 or equivalent to Rp193.6833 per CHESS Depository Interest (CDI) to shareholders on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). ANTAM's shares at the ASX are traded in the CDI form. One CDI is equivalent to the five B-series shares.

ANTAM's President Director, Nico Kanter, said:

"The dividend distribution to shareholders is in line with the Company's solid operational and financial performance during 2021. The dividends are distributed considering the Company's business growth projection and well operating cash flow. In line with innovation and implementation of the Company's strategic plans, ANTAM is committed to providing positive returns for shareholders and other stakeholders."

In accordance to the IPO Prospectus, ANTAM's has the policy to pay cash dividends to all shareholders at least once a year. By taking into account the Company's financial position or level of soundness and without ignoring the rights of the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders, the dividend policy is a minimum of 30% of the net profit after tax except as determined otherwise by the General Meeting of Shareholders.

ANTAM has been part of several Index on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), such as the IDX High Dividend 20 Index, which is an index that measures the stock price performance of 20 stocks that have distributed cash dividends every year over the past 3 (three) years and have high dividend yields.

###