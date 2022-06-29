Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANTM   ID1000106602

PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK

(ANTM)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-06-28
1835.00 IDR   -1.61%
1835.00 IDR   -1.61%
06/29PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Gold Commodity Recorded Positive Performance Growth During the First Five Month Period of 2022
PU
06/28PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Receives Two CSR & PDB Awards 2022
PU
06/24PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Distributes Cash Dividend to the Shareholders of 50% of Profit for the Financial Year 2021
PU
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM Gold Commodity Recorded Positive Performance Growth During the First Five Month Period of 2022

06/29/2022 | 11:52pm EDT
Jakarta, June 29, 2022 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM) member of Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID) - the State-Owned Enterprise Holding of the Mining Industry Indonesia, recorded positive growth in the Company's unaudited gold commodity production and sales in the first five months of 2022 (5M22), relatively stable compared to the production and sales performance of gold commodities in the first five months of 2021 (5M21). In 5M22, ANTAM recorded unaudited gold production volume from the Pongkor gold mine of 576 kg, an increase of 2.5% compared to 5M21 production of 562 kg. In line with production levels, ANTAM's unaudited gold sales in 5M22 reached 11.05 tons, stable compared to 11.12 tons in 5M21.

ANTAM's President Director, Nico Kanter, said:
"The growth of ANTAM's gold production and sales performance in 5M22 reflects public confidence in ANTAM's precious metal products. This is also in line with the growth of public awareness of gold investment. This year ANTAM focuses on strengthening the precious metal customer base in the domestic market by prioritizing security and trust. We also continue to deliver quality products."

As the only company with gold processing and refining in Indonesia that is certified by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), ANTAM guarantees the product and quality of precious metals. The company also guarantees the security and convenience of transactions made through ANTAM's Precious Metals Gold Boutique network spread across 11 major cities in Indonesia, exhibitions and online via the website or e-commerce. ANTAM always sells gold according to the official price listed on the website www.logammulia.com which is updated regularly.

The company implements a direct selling system or direct transactions to customers or customer representatives and never through other parties. ANTAM also constantly urges all ANTAM's precious metal customers and the public always to be careful of the fraudulent mode of selling precious metals on behalf of the Company. Further information related to ANTAM's precious metal transaction services can be obtained through the website www.logammulia.com, social media on Instagram @antamlogammulia, e-mail infolm@antam.com or call center 0804-1-888-888.

###

Disclaimer

PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 03:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 41 792 B 2,81 B 2,81 B
Net income 2022 4 267 B 0,29 B 0,29 B
Net Debt 2022 433 B 0,03 B 0,03 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 1,52%
Capitalization 44 096 B 2 965 M 2 965 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 3 969
Free-Float 13,9%
Chart PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 1 835,00 IDR
Average target price 3 336,07 IDR
Spread / Average Target 81,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas D. Kanter President Director
Elisabeth R. T. Siahaan Director & Director-Finance & Risk Management
F.X. Sutijastoto President Commissioner
I Dewa Wirantaya Operations Director & Director
Bambang Sunarwibowo Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK-18.44%3 018
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION1.20%26 299
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-11.79%8 595
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD-10.09%5 434
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-1.73%5 247
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-36.45%3 271