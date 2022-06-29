PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM Gold Commodity Recorded Positive Performance Growth During the First Five Month Period of 2022

Jakarta, June 29, 2022 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM) member of Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID) - the State-Owned Enterprise Holding of the Mining Industry Indonesia, recorded positive growth in the Company's unaudited gold commodity production and sales in the first five months of 2022 (5M22), relatively stable compared to the production and sales performance of gold commodities in the first five months of 2021 (5M21). In 5M22, ANTAM recorded unaudited gold production volume from the Pongkor gold mine of 576 kg, an increase of 2.5% compared to 5M21 production of 562 kg. In line with production levels, ANTAM's unaudited gold sales in 5M22 reached 11.05 tons, stable compared to 11.12 tons in 5M21.

ANTAM's President Director, Nico Kanter, said:

"The growth of ANTAM's gold production and sales performance in 5M22 reflects public confidence in ANTAM's precious metal products. This is also in line with the growth of public awareness of gold investment. This year ANTAM focuses on strengthening the precious metal customer base in the domestic market by prioritizing security and trust. We also continue to deliver quality products."

As the only company with gold processing and refining in Indonesia that is certified by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), ANTAM guarantees the product and quality of precious metals. The company also guarantees the security and convenience of transactions made through ANTAM's Precious Metals Gold Boutique network spread across 11 major cities in Indonesia, exhibitions and online via the website or e-commerce. ANTAM always sells gold according to the official price listed on the website www.logammulia.com which is updated regularly.

The company implements a direct selling system or direct transactions to customers or customer representatives and never through other parties. ANTAM also constantly urges all ANTAM's precious metal customers and the public always to be careful of the fraudulent mode of selling precious metals on behalf of the Company. Further information related to ANTAM's precious metal transaction services can be obtained through the website www.logammulia.com, social media on Instagram @antamlogammulia, e-mail infolm@antam.com or call center 0804-1-888-888.

