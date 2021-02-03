PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM Launches Gold Lunar Year of The Ox Edition

Jakarta, February 3 , 2021 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM) announce that the Company, through its Precious Metal Processing and Refinery Business Unit, launches a new precious metal product with the Year of the Metal Ox edition according to the Chinese calendar year of 2572. The launch of the Metal Ox limited-edition precious metal product was aimed to welcome the Chinese New Year in 2021. These innovation is part of Company's initiatives to elevate the product added value as well continuing the positive Company's gold sales achievement in 2020 which exceed more than 20 tons.

ANTAM's Director of Commerce, Aprilandi Hidayat Setia said:

'The launch of this precious metal product is carried out to welcome the Chinese New Year on February 12, 2021. Inline with the philosophy of metal ox character in the Year of the Ox edition which depicted as diligent, tough, resilient, gentle and noble nature, it will raise the ordinary revival passion in 2021 after facing a challenging condition in the previous year. These product launching also demonstrates Company's commitment to fulfill ours valuable customer needs through a special edition product that equip with an international guarantee of authenticity and quality by the LBMA (London Bullion Market Association) accreditation.'

There are three variants of precious metal products launch by PT ANTAM Tbk in the Year of the Ox edition in welcoming the Chinese New Year this year. The entire Year of the Ox edition has the character ç‰› (Niú), which means buffalo/ox in every design. With the Metal Ox zodiac theme, the Year of the Ox edition products are dominated by metallic colors, such as red, gold, and black, which have reliable, tough, steadfast, gentle, and calm.

The product launch is 8 grams of Year of the Ox gold bar, which has a specification of Fine Gold 999.9. This product is equipped with exclusive packaging with intense oriental shades. The Year of the Ox 8 gram gold bar's product and packaging' strong aesthetic value can be used as a unique, valuable, and affordable collectible item for all people.

Two other product launches to complement the Ox Edition precious metal are 1 gram and 0.5 gram Gift Series Year of the Ox, each of the Gift Series has a fine gold specification of 999.9. These Gold Gift Series are packaged in cards with an elegant design suitable as angpao & gifts for family and relatives. The Gold Gift Series Year of the Ox also adds to the Gift Series portfolio as one of the Precious Metal Processing and Refinery Business Unit products since 2019.

The precious metal edition of the Year of the Ox is suitable for collection or angpao, and serves as a long-term investment for all circles. With this product, it is hoped that it can turn challenges into luck. Further information about ANTAM's Precious Metals products can be seen at www.logammulia.com, social media Instagram @antamlogammulia, or call center 0804-1-888-888.

###