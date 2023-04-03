PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM Logam Mulia Gold Boutique Now Available in Pekanbaru

Pekanbaru, April 4, 2023 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM) member of Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID) - the State-Owned Enterprise Holding of the Mining Industry Indonesia through its Precious Metals Processing and Refining Business Unit, officially opened the ANTAM Precious Metals Gold Boutique Pekanbaru which is located at Tuanku Tambusai Street No. 318 A & B, East Labu Baru Village, Payung Sekaki District Pekanbaru, Riau 28292 (in front of Raudatul Jannah Mosque).

The high public interest in investing, including in gold products, encourages ANTAM to continue to improve services and reach more customers in Indonesia. Through the opening of Precious Metals Gold Boutique Pekanbaru, ANTAM seeks to be closer to customers and wholesale buyers in the Pekanbaru area and its surroundings so that it is easier to obtain ANTAM's Precious Metals gold products.

The high interest of gold customers in Pekanbaru in particular, or in the Riau and Riau Islands Province areas in general, is one of the reasons for the opening of The Pekanbaru Precious Metals Gold Boutique. This is also supported by the high number of purchase transactions at exhibitions that have been held, as well as the high number of new BRANKAS member registrations in the Pekanbaru or Riau Province areas and their surroundings.

In the framework of the opening of Precious Metals Gold Boutique Pekanbaru, there is a special promo during the period April 3-15, 2023 in the form of factory prices for customers who make purchase transactions in person or online at www.logammulia.com. In addition, there is a free promo for BRANKAS Bronze-type membership for the first year (terms and conditions apply).

As the only gold processing and refining entity in Indonesia that has London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) certification, ANTAM guarantees the quality of ANTAM's Precious Metals products as well as the security and convenience of transactions for Precious Metals UBPP products made through online purchasing systems, the ANTAM Precious Metals Gold Boutique network, or exhibition activities carried out. ANTAM also always appeals to all ANTAM customers of precious metals and the public to be careful of the fraudulent mode of selling precious metals on behalf of the Company.

Further information regarding ANTAM's Precious Metals products can be obtained through the website www.logammulia.com, social media on Instagram @antamlogammulia, e-mail infolm@antam.com, call center 0804-1-888-888, and ALMIRA (ANTAM LM Virtual Assistant) at 0811-1002-002 (chat only).

