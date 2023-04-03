Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANTM   ID1000106602

PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK

(ANTM)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-04-02
2090.00 IDR    0.00%
04/03Pt Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM Logam Mulia Gold Boutique Now Available in Pekanbaru
PU
03/26PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/16Pt Aneka Tambang Tbk : The Synergy Between ANTAM With TNI and Polri in Improving Security Aspect Within the Company Operational Area
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM Logam Mulia Gold Boutique Now Available in Pekanbaru

04/03/2023 | 11:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pekanbaru, April 4, 2023 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM) member of Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID) - the State-Owned Enterprise Holding of the Mining Industry Indonesia through its Precious Metals Processing and Refining Business Unit, officially opened the ANTAM Precious Metals Gold Boutique Pekanbaru which is located at Tuanku Tambusai Street No. 318 A & B, East Labu Baru Village, Payung Sekaki District Pekanbaru, Riau 28292 (in front of Raudatul Jannah Mosque).

The high public interest in investing, including in gold products, encourages ANTAM to continue to improve services and reach more customers in Indonesia. Through the opening of Precious Metals Gold Boutique Pekanbaru, ANTAM seeks to be closer to customers and wholesale buyers in the Pekanbaru area and its surroundings so that it is easier to obtain ANTAM's Precious Metals gold products.

The high interest of gold customers in Pekanbaru in particular, or in the Riau and Riau Islands Province areas in general, is one of the reasons for the opening of The Pekanbaru Precious Metals Gold Boutique. This is also supported by the high number of purchase transactions at exhibitions that have been held, as well as the high number of new BRANKAS member registrations in the Pekanbaru or Riau Province areas and their surroundings.

In the framework of the opening of Precious Metals Gold Boutique Pekanbaru, there is a special promo during the period April 3-15, 2023 in the form of factory prices for customers who make purchase transactions in person or online at www.logammulia.com. In addition, there is a free promo for BRANKAS Bronze-type membership for the first year (terms and conditions apply).

As the only gold processing and refining entity in Indonesia that has London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) certification, ANTAM guarantees the quality of ANTAM's Precious Metals products as well as the security and convenience of transactions for Precious Metals UBPP products made through online purchasing systems, the ANTAM Precious Metals Gold Boutique network, or exhibition activities carried out. ANTAM also always appeals to all ANTAM customers of precious metals and the public to be careful of the fraudulent mode of selling precious metals on behalf of the Company.

Further information regarding ANTAM's Precious Metals products can be obtained through the website www.logammulia.com, social media on Instagram @antamlogammulia, e-mail infolm@antam.com, call center 0804-1-888-888, and ALMIRA (ANTAM LM Virtual Assistant) at 0811-1002-002 (chat only).

###

Attachments

Disclaimer

PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 03:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK
04/03Pt Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM Logam Mulia Gold Boutique Now Available in Pekanbaru
PU
03/26PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/16Pt Aneka Tambang Tbk : The Synergy Between ANTAM With TNI and Polri in Improving Security ..
PU
03/14Pt Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM, Kimia Farma, PNM, and DAHANA Successfully Held Healthy Walk ..
PU
03/08PT Aneka Tambang Tbk - Positive Achievement of ANTAM Nickel and Gold Segment Unaudited ..
AQ
03/08Pt Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM Precious Metal Purchase, Buyback, and BRANKAS Transaction Ser..
PU
03/07Pt Aneka Tambang Tbk : Positive Achievement of ANTAM Nickel and Gold Segment Unaudited Pro..
PU
02/28Pt Aneka Tambang Tbk : Network Connection Interrupted, ANTAM Apologizes and Maximizes Reco..
PU
02/24Pt Aneka Tambang Tbk : The Positive Outlook of ANTAM Bauxite and Alumina Performance Throu..
PU
02/10Pt Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM Aims The Positive Performance Of Company Precious Metals Segm..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 45 799 B 3,06 B 3,06 B
Net income 2023 4 427 B 0,30 B 0,30 B
Net cash 2023 2 174 B 0,15 B 0,15 B
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 1,84%
Capitalization 50 224 B 3 356 M 3 356 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
EV / Sales 2024 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 3 953
Free-Float 13,9%
Chart PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2 090,00 IDR
Average target price 2 736,76 IDR
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas D. Kanter President Director
Elisabeth R. T. Siahaan Director-Finance & Risk Management
F. X. Sutijastoto President Commissioner
I Dewa Wirantaya Director-Operations & Production
Gumilar Rusliwa Somantri Independent Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK5.29%3 357
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION6.81%27 958
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED36.32%11 954
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD24.66%7 431
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC12.39%5 965
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED4.70%3 839
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer