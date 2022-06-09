Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANTM   ID1000106602

PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK

(ANTM)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-06-06
2420.00 IDR   -1.22%
12:52aPT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Maximizes Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction to Maintain Sustainability
PU
06/08S.Korea's LG Energy Solution launches nickel processing plants in Indonesia
RE
06/06PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM Maximizes Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction to Maintain Sustainability

06/09/2022 | 12:52am EDT
Jakarta, June 9, 2022 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM) member of Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID) - the State-Owned Enterprise Holding of the Mining Industry Indonesia, announced that the Company is always committed to reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions in line with the Government's commitment in achieving Net Zero Emissions by 2060. ANTAM has made several efforts to meet GHG emission reduction targets, among others, by maximizing new and renewable energy in the Company's operational areas.

ANTAM's Director of Operations and Production, Dewa Wirantaya, said:
"In order to support the reduction of GHG emissions, ANTAM has taken the initiative and innovation, among others, by installing emission control systems in the Ferronickel Plant at Pomalaa. ANTAM is also preparing a decarbonization roadmap with MIND ID and is starting to implement various decarbonization efforts in each business unit. Recently, We also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PT PLN (Persero) for electricity supply in the Ferronickel Plant at Pomalaa, Southeast Sulawesi, by using New Renewable Energy (NRE) based power plant. We hope that through the use of NRE, in the future, it will increase the reduction of GHG emissions produced by the Company".

ANTAM and PLN signed the MoU on Electricity Supply for the Southeast Sulawesi Ferronickel Plant on Friday, June 3, 2022. Through this signing, the two companies agreed to 150 MVA of electricity supply. With the supply of electricity to the three lines of the Ferronickel Plant from the PLN grid, it is hoped that the carbon gas emissions will be reduced by more than 50%.

Other efforts made by ANTAM to reduce GHG emissions include the use of B30 fuel for mining operational vehicles, the use of solar panels for lighting facilities at the mine roads in business units, and the replacement of energy from Marine Fuel Oil to Dual Fuel, that will be able to reduce GHG emissions in nickel ore processing and ferronickel production.

The Company also strives to apply appropriate and environmentally friendly technology to reduce energy consumption and implement a regular monitoring and evaluation system by energy managers and energy auditors certified by the National Professional Certification Agency to assist the energy efficiency and monitoring process. Through the use of green energy and the efforts to reduce GHG emissions, it is hoped that it will help ANTAM manage the environment better for the sustainability of the Company.

###

Disclaimer

PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 04:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 42 018 B 2,90 B 2,90 B
Net income 2022 4 388 B 0,30 B 0,30 B
Net Debt 2022 512 B 0,04 B 0,04 B
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 1,15%
Capitalization 58 154 B 4 013 M 4 013 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 969
Free-Float 13,9%
Chart PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 2 420,00 IDR
Average target price 3 403,21 IDR
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas D. Kanter President Director
Elisabeth R. T. Siahaan Director & Director-Finance & Risk Management
F.X. Sutijastoto President Commissioner
I Dewa Wirantaya Operations Director & Director
Bambang Sunarwibowo Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK7.56%4 013
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION4.77%27 957
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-16.85%8 998
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC7.93%5 910
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD-11.66%5 283
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-11.08%4 772