    ANTM   ID1000106602

PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK

(ANTM)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-04
1790.00 IDR   +4.07%
1790.00 IDR   +4.07%
06:54aPT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Records Zero Fatality for Implementing OHS Principles
PU
05:15aPT Aneka Tambang Receives Outlook Upgrade to Positive from S&P Global
MT
07/05PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Recorded the Improvement of Corporate Credit Outlook in 2022
PU
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM Records Zero Fatality for Implementing OHS Principles

07/06/2022 | 06:54am EDT
Jakarta, July 6, 2022 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM) member of Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID) - the State-Owned Enterprise Holding of the Mining Industry Indonesia, announced that the Company is succeeded in recording zero fatality during the first semester of 2022 (1H22) in line with the Company's commitment to implementing Occupational Health and Safety principles (OHS) and Operational Safety. Along with the target to maintain a zero fatality record by 2021, ANTAM also continues to strive to improve the OHS culture in all operational areas in order to be able to create safe, efficient, and productive operational activities.

ANTAM's President Director, Nico Kanter, said:
"For operational activities, ANTAM always pays attention to OHS aspects as the main principle that must be applied by all ANTAM employees. As a company committed to implementing sustainability where OHS is one of the important aspects, ANTAM continues to improve the competence of the Company's OHS management team through the ANTAM Safety Resilient program and various other training. We also continue to increase awareness regarding OHS to all employees and work partners so that they can realize safe operations and minimize the occurrence of work accidents within the Company."

The Company has made various efforts to maintain and manage OHS to create a safe and healthy work environment for all ANTAM employees. The Company implements a Mining Safety Management System, encourages empowering human competency in all employees and contractors, encourages the active participation of workers in accident prevention programs, conducts periodic health checks, and ensures that operational activities are carried out by meeting environmental quality standards.

###

Disclaimer

PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 10:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 41 793 B 2,78 B 2,78 B
Net income 2022 4 199 B 0,28 B 0,28 B
Net Debt 2022 292 B 0,02 B 0,02 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 1,56%
Capitalization 43 015 B 2 860 M 2 860 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 3 969
Free-Float 13,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 1 790,00 IDR
Average target price 3 161,07 IDR
Spread / Average Target 76,6%
Managers and Directors
Nicolas D. Kanter President Director
Elisabeth R. T. Siahaan Director & Director-Finance & Risk Management
F.X. Sutijastoto President Commissioner
I Dewa Wirantaya Operations Director & Director
Bambang Sunarwibowo Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK-20.44%2 860
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-2.13%25 099
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-16.12%7 856
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD-10.57%5 310
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-7.10%4 895
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-38.18%3 115