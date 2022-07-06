PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM Records Zero Fatality for Implementing OHS Principles

Jakarta, July 6, 2022 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM) member of Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID) - the State-Owned Enterprise Holding of the Mining Industry Indonesia, announced that the Company is succeeded in recording zero fatality during the first semester of 2022 (1H22) in line with the Company's commitment to implementing Occupational Health and Safety principles (OHS) and Operational Safety. Along with the target to maintain a zero fatality record by 2021, ANTAM also continues to strive to improve the OHS culture in all operational areas in order to be able to create safe, efficient, and productive operational activities.

ANTAM's President Director, Nico Kanter, said:

"For operational activities, ANTAM always pays attention to OHS aspects as the main principle that must be applied by all ANTAM employees. As a company committed to implementing sustainability where OHS is one of the important aspects, ANTAM continues to improve the competence of the Company's OHS management team through the ANTAM Safety Resilient program and various other training. We also continue to increase awareness regarding OHS to all employees and work partners so that they can realize safe operations and minimize the occurrence of work accidents within the Company."

The Company has made various efforts to maintain and manage OHS to create a safe and healthy work environment for all ANTAM employees. The Company implements a Mining Safety Management System, encourages empowering human competency in all employees and contractors, encourages the active participation of workers in accident prevention programs, conducts periodic health checks, and ensures that operational activities are carried out by meeting environmental quality standards.

