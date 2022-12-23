Advanced search
    ANTM   ID1000106602

PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK

(ANTM)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-21
2030.00 IDR   -0.49%
02:39aAneka Tambang Becomes Part of ESG Index in Indonesia Stock Exchange
MT
12/15Pt Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM Recorded Positive Performance Growth During The First Nine Month Period of 2022 With Profit For The Year Amounted Rp2.63 Trillion
PU
12/15PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM Relocates Surabaya Pakuwon Logam Mulia Gold Boutique

12/23/2022 | 02:54am EST
Surabaya, December 23, 2022 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM) member of Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID) - the State-Owned Enterprise Holding of the Mining Industry Indonesia through its Precious Metals Processing and Refinery Business Unit, announced The Surabaya CITO Logam Mulia Gold Boutique is relocating to Ruko Puncak Bukit Golf Unit RBK, Bukit Darmo Boulevard Street No. 1 Pradahkalikendal, sub-district Dukuh Pakis, Surabaya. The relocation of Surabaya Pakuwon Logam Mulia Gold Boutique will be effective today, aiming to facilitate access for the customers from Surabaya and its surroundings in conducting transactions for ANTAM's precious metal products at the Surabaya Pakuwon Logam Mulia Gold Boutique. The Company also redesigned the interior with a more modern, elegant, and spacious feel in order to provide excellent service and a better gold investment experience for customers.

The Surabaya Pakuwon Logam Mulia Gold Boutique offers a special promo, among others: factory prices for both direct and online transactions at www.logammulia.com, free membership fee of the Precious Metals BRANKAS for the first year (bronze type), and souvenirs, with terms and conditions that apply. The promotion is valid for the period from December 23 to 31, 2022.

As the only gold metal processing and refinery unit in Indonesia with London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) accreditation, ANTAM guarantees the products and quality of its precious metals that are produced at the Precious Metal Processing and Refinery Business Unit. ANTAM also ensures the security and convenience of the transactions through the purchase of an online system, Logam Mulia Gold Boutique networks, or exhibition activities. The Company continuously appeals to all ANTAM's precious metals customers and the public to be cautious of the fraudulent mode of precious metal sales on behalf of ANTAM.

Further information about ANTAM's precious metals products can be seen at www.logammulia.com, social media Instagram @antamlogammulia, e-mail infolm@antam.com or call center 0804-1-888-888.

PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 07:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 40 603 B 2,61 B 2,61 B
Net income 2022 3 453 B 0,22 B 0,22 B
Net cash 2022 175 B 0,01 B 0,01 B
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 1,38%
Capitalization 48 782 B 3 133 M 3 133 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 3 960
Free-Float 13,9%
Chart PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2 030,00 IDR
Average target price 2 820,31 IDR
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas D. Kanter President Director
Elisabeth R. T. Siahaan Director, Director-Finance & Risk Management
F. X. Sutijastoto President Commissioner
I Dewa Wirantaya Operations Director & Director
Bambang Sunarwibowo Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK-9.78%3 133
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION4.96%25 764
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED4.23%9 430
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD-7.17%5 303
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC5.84%5 280
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI A.S.386.78%4 600