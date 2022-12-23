PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM Relocates Surabaya Pakuwon Logam Mulia Gold Boutique

Surabaya, December 23, 2022 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM) member of Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID) - the State-Owned Enterprise Holding of the Mining Industry Indonesia through its Precious Metals Processing and Refinery Business Unit, announced The Surabaya CITO Logam Mulia Gold Boutique is relocating to Ruko Puncak Bukit Golf Unit RBK, Bukit Darmo Boulevard Street No. 1 Pradahkalikendal, sub-district Dukuh Pakis, Surabaya. The relocation of Surabaya Pakuwon Logam Mulia Gold Boutique will be effective today, aiming to facilitate access for the customers from Surabaya and its surroundings in conducting transactions for ANTAM's precious metal products at the Surabaya Pakuwon Logam Mulia Gold Boutique. The Company also redesigned the interior with a more modern, elegant, and spacious feel in order to provide excellent service and a better gold investment experience for customers.

The Surabaya Pakuwon Logam Mulia Gold Boutique offers a special promo, among others: factory prices for both direct and online transactions at www.logammulia.com, free membership fee of the Precious Metals BRANKAS for the first year (bronze type), and souvenirs, with terms and conditions that apply. The promotion is valid for the period from December 23 to 31, 2022.

As the only gold metal processing and refinery unit in Indonesia with London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) accreditation, ANTAM guarantees the products and quality of its precious metals that are produced at the Precious Metal Processing and Refinery Business Unit. ANTAM also ensures the security and convenience of the transactions through the purchase of an online system, Logam Mulia Gold Boutique networks, or exhibition activities. The Company continuously appeals to all ANTAM's precious metals customers and the public to be cautious of the fraudulent mode of precious metal sales on behalf of ANTAM.

Further information about ANTAM's precious metals products can be seen at www.logammulia.com, social media Instagram @antamlogammulia, e-mail infolm@antam.com or call center 0804-1-888-888.

