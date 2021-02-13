PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM Targets Positive Performance Growth of Production and Sales in 2021

Jakarta, February 12, 2021 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM) is pleased to announce the production and sales target growth of the Company's main commodities of ferronickel, nickel ore, gold and bauxite ore in 2021.

On ferronickel commodity, in 2021 ANTAM targets ferronickel production and sales volume at 26,000 tonnes of nickel within in ferronickel (TNi), relatively stable with unaudited ferronickel production and sales in 2020 reached 25,970 TNi dan 26,163 TNi. The ferronickel production target inline with ANTAM's strategies to increase the production optimization of Pomalaa ferronickel plant in Southeast Sulawesi.

On nickel ore commodity, in 2021 ANTAM targeted the nickel ore production reached 8.44 million wet metric ton (wmt), increase 77% compared to unaudited nickel ore production in 2020 reached 4.76 million wmt. The increasing of nickel ore production target which will be used as ore feed for ANTAM's ferronickel plant as well as being sold to domestic market customer. Meanwhile, the nickel ore sales target in 2021 amounted to 6.71 million wmt, increase 104% compared to nickel ore sales in 2020 reached 3.30 million wmt. The increasing of nickel ore sales target in line with the positive nickel outlook demand from domestic market since the further growth of the nickel processing facility completion.

On gold commodity, ANTAM targets gold production in 2021 reached 1.37 ton gold from the Pongkor and Cibaliung mines with the target gold sales reached 18 ton gold. In 2021, ANTAM focus to develop the domestic gold customer based, in line with positive growth awareness of gold investment and positive growth demand for Company's gold product on domestic market. ANTAM continues innovation of Logam Mulia gold product, such as through launches Gold Lunar Year of the Ox Edition in early February 2021. The launch of the Metal Ox limited-edition precious metal product was aimed to welcome the Chinese New Year in 2021. These innovation is part of Company's initiatives to elevate the product added value as well continuing the positive Company's gold sales achievement.

On bauxite ore commodity, in 2021 ANTAM targets bauxite ore production reached 3 million wmt, rose by 93% compared to the unaudited production level in 2020 of 1.55 million wmt. The increasing of bauxite ore production in 2021 which will be used for alumina production and as well as being sold to the third customer. Meanwhile, the 2021 bauxite ore sales target is 2.73 million wmt, a 122% increase compared to the unaudited sales figure in 2020 of 1.23 million wmt. The increasing sales bauxite ore to fulfill the market demand.

