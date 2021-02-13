Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  PT Aneka Tambang Tbk    ANTM   ID1000106602

PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK

(ANTM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM Targets Positive Performance Growth of Production and Sales in 2021

02/13/2021 | 10:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jakarta, February 12, 2021 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM) is pleased to announce the production and sales target growth of the Company's main commodities of ferronickel, nickel ore, gold and bauxite ore in 2021.

On ferronickel commodity, in 2021 ANTAM targets ferronickel production and sales volume at 26,000 tonnes of nickel within in ferronickel (TNi), relatively stable with unaudited ferronickel production and sales in 2020 reached 25,970 TNi dan 26,163 TNi. The ferronickel production target inline with ANTAM's strategies to increase the production optimization of Pomalaa ferronickel plant in Southeast Sulawesi.

On nickel ore commodity, in 2021 ANTAM targeted the nickel ore production reached 8.44 million wet metric ton (wmt), increase 77% compared to unaudited nickel ore production in 2020 reached 4.76 million wmt. The increasing of nickel ore production target which will be used as ore feed for ANTAM's ferronickel plant as well as being sold to domestic market customer. Meanwhile, the nickel ore sales target in 2021 amounted to 6.71 million wmt, increase 104% compared to nickel ore sales in 2020 reached 3.30 million wmt. The increasing of nickel ore sales target in line with the positive nickel outlook demand from domestic market since the further growth of the nickel processing facility completion.

On gold commodity, ANTAM targets gold production in 2021 reached 1.37 ton gold from the Pongkor and Cibaliung mines with the target gold sales reached 18 ton gold. In 2021, ANTAM focus to develop the domestic gold customer based, in line with positive growth awareness of gold investment and positive growth demand for Company's gold product on domestic market. ANTAM continues innovation of Logam Mulia gold product, such as through launches Gold Lunar Year of the Ox Edition in early February 2021. The launch of the Metal Ox limited-edition precious metal product was aimed to welcome the Chinese New Year in 2021. These innovation is part of Company's initiatives to elevate the product added value as well continuing the positive Company's gold sales achievement.

On bauxite ore commodity, in 2021 ANTAM targets bauxite ore production reached 3 million wmt, rose by 93% compared to the unaudited production level in 2020 of 1.55 million wmt. The increasing of bauxite ore production in 2021 which will be used for alumina production and as well as being sold to the third customer. Meanwhile, the 2021 bauxite ore sales target is 2.73 million wmt, a 122% increase compared to the unaudited sales figure in 2020 of 1.23 million wmt. The increasing sales bauxite ore to fulfill the market demand.

###

Disclaimer

PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2021 15:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK
04:49aPT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Targets Positive Performance Growth of Production a..
PU
02/12PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Remains Part of LQ45 and IDX30 Index in Indonesia S..
PU
02/12PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM and West Kalimantan SOE Task Force Participate in T..
PU
02/04PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Launches Gold Lunar Year of the Ox Edition
AQ
02/03PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : Aneka Tambang Launches Year of the Metal Ox Gold Bars
MT
02/02PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Launches Gold Lunar Year of The Ox Edition
PU
01/31PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : Indonesia's Antam targets 50,000-100,000 T nickel sulphat..
RE
01/29PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : 4th Quarter 2020
PU
01/27PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Handles Disaster Impacts in Various Regions in Indo..
AQ
01/26Indonesia's Antam secures export permits for 1.89 million wet tonnes of bauxi..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 25 603 B 1,82 B 1,82 B
Net income 2020 1 108 B 0,08 B 0,08 B
Net Debt 2020 4 359 B 0,31 B 0,31 B
P/E ratio 2020 64,3x
Yield 2020 0,15%
Capitalization 68 968 B 4 936 M 4 897 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,86x
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 3 935
Free-Float 13,9%
Chart PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2 515,83 IDR
Last Close Price 2 870,00 IDR
Spread / Highest target 56,8%
Spread / Average Target -12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -66,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dana Amin President Director
Anton Herdianto Finance Director
Agus Surya Bakti President Commissioner
Zakri Muhammad VP-Information & Communication Technology
Hartono Director-Operations & Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK48.32%4 936
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-3.65%23 116
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-0.33%8 330
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-7.41%6 122
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-11.45%4 087
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI AS--.--%3 131
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ