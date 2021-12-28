PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM is Part of the ESG Sector Leaders IDX KEHATI Index and ESG Quality 45 IDX KEHATI Index

Jakarta, December 28, 2021 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM), member of Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID) - the State-Owned Enterprise Holding of the Mining Industry, is pleased to announce the Company has been part of the ESG Sector Leaders IDX KEHATI Index and ESG Quality 45 IDX KEHATI Index in the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) for the trading period of December 20, 2021 until May 31, 2022.

ESG Sector Leaders IDX KEHATI Index is an index that contains stocks with an ESG performance that is above the sector average and has good liquidity. Meanwhile, ESG Quality 45 IDX KEHATI Index is an index that measures the stock price performance of 45 stocks that consider the quality of financial and ESG performance with relatively high liquidity. The both of Index is released and developed by IDX in collaboration with the Indonesian Biodiversity Foundation (KEHATI Foundation). In addition, ANTAM also part of MSCI Global Standard Index from Indonesia. The MSCI is an index published by Morgan Stanley Capital International to measure market performance in a specific region according to MSCI standards.

The inclusion of ANTAM's share at the ESG Sector Leaders IDX KEHATI Index and ESG Quality 45 IDX KEHATI Index reflects the positive appreciation from shareholders of the environment, social and governance performance in relation to the Company in a sustainable manner. ANTAM is committed to continue of the economic, social and environment performance to ensure the Company's sustainability and to deliver positive returns and best performance to shareholders and stakeholders.

ANTAM shares are actively traded on the Indonesia Stock Exchange every day, at the end of November 2021 the closing price of ANTAM's shares recorded Rp2,300 per share. The positive performance of ANTAM's shares was also reflected in the average daily trading volume of ANTAM's shares during November 2021 reached 278.44 million shares with the average daily transaction value during November 2021 recorded Rp720.16 billion. At the end of November 2021, ANTAM market capitalization amounted Rp55.27 trillion with the ANTAM's total shareholders reached 204,409 investors.

###