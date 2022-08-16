Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANTM   ID1000106602

PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK

(ANTM)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-14
2130.00 IDR   -4.05%
07:14aPT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAMâ™s Kemilau Kemerdekaan LM
PU
06:54aPT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Receives Marketeers SME enablers Award 2022 Through Integrated Coconut Industry Program in East Halmahera
PU
08/07PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Cngr Co
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAMâ™s Kemilau Kemerdekaan LM

08/16/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jakarta, August 16, 2022 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM), member of Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID) - the State-Owned Enterprise Holding of the Mining Industry Indonesia, announced that the Company, through the Precious Metals Processing and Refinery Business Unit presents a promotion entitled "The Precious Metals Spark of Independence" (Kemilau Kemerdekaan LM). The promotion, which takes place from 15-31 August 2022, is carried out to celebrate the 77th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia.

ANTAM's Operations and Production Director, Dewa Wirantaya, said:

"As the Company's support in celebrating the Republic of Indonesia's Independence Day and in accordance with this year's theme "Recover Faster, Rise Stronger," ANTAM conducted an attractive promotion for loyal customers of ANTAM Logam Mulia. The Company carries out the Kemilau Kemerdekaan LM to attract more potential customers to invest in precious metals so they can strengthen their assets and investment value in the future."

During the promotion period of The Kemilau Kemerdekaan LM, all customers who make transactions through the website www.logamulia.com will get a special postage price of Rp17,- if they choose JNE expedition services, according to the terms and conditions that apply. Meanwhile, the customers who choose the direct pick-up option at the Logam Mulia Gold Boutique will have the opportunity to get a shopping voucher. In addition, customers who make transactions on the www.logammulia.com website during the promotion period also have the opportunity to get ANTAM LM products as a Grand Prize that will be drawn directly through the official Instagram of ANTAM Logam Mulia @antamlogammulia.

As the only gold metal processing and refinery unit in Indonesia with London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) accreditation, ANTAM guarantees the products and quality of its precious metals. ANTAM also ensures the security and convenience of the transactions through the purchase of the online system, Logam Mulia Gold Boutique networks, or exhibition activities. The Company continuously appeals to all of ANTAM's precious metals customers and the public to be cautious of the fraudulent mode of precious metal sales on behalf of ANTAM.

Further information related to the Kemilau Kemerdekaan LM promotion can be obtained through the website www.logammulia.com, social media Instagram @antamlogammulia, e-mail infolm@antam.com, and call center at 0804-1-888-888.

Disclaimer

PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 11:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK
07:14aPT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAMâ™s Kemilau Kemerdekaan LM
PU
06:54aPT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Receives Marketeers SME enablers Award 2022 Through Integrate..
PU
08/07PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Cngr Co
CI
08/05PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : Deepening International Cooperation Comprehensively, CNGR Signed a ..
PU
08/04PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM, Along With MIND ID Group Supports ASEAN Para Games 2022
PU
07/27UBS Adjusts Aneka Tambang's Price Target to 2,875 Rupiahs From 3,675 Rupiahs, Keeps at ..
MT
07/12PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : Eid Al-Adha 1443 H, ANTAM Distributes 240 Cattle and Goat throughou..
PU
07/10PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Contributes to the Government of Rp2.05 Trillion Throughout 2..
PU
07/06PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Records Zero Fatality for Implementing OHS Principles
PU
07/06PT Aneka Tambang Receives Outlook Upgrade to Positive from S&P Global
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 41 636 B 2,82 B 2,82 B
Net income 2022 4 157 B 0,28 B 0,28 B
Net Debt 2022 821 B 0,06 B 0,06 B
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 1,35%
Capitalization 51 186 B 3 471 M 3 471 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 3 969
Free-Float 13,9%
Chart PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 2 130,00 IDR
Average target price 3 089,64 IDR
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas D. Kanter President Director
Elisabeth R. T. Siahaan Director & Director-Finance & Risk Management
F.X. Sutijastoto President Commissioner
I Dewa Wirantaya Operations Director & Director
Bambang Sunarwibowo Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK-5.33%3 471
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-2.37%25 364
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-12.99%8 222
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD-9.84%5 310
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-0.43%5 299
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-33.00%3 509