PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAMâ™s Kemilau Kemerdekaan LM

Jakarta, August 16, 2022 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM), member of Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID) - the State-Owned Enterprise Holding of the Mining Industry Indonesia, announced that the Company, through the Precious Metals Processing and Refinery Business Unit presents a promotion entitled "The Precious Metals Spark of Independence" (Kemilau Kemerdekaan LM). The promotion, which takes place from 15-31 August 2022, is carried out to celebrate the 77th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia.

ANTAM's Operations and Production Director, Dewa Wirantaya, said:

"As the Company's support in celebrating the Republic of Indonesia's Independence Day and in accordance with this year's theme "Recover Faster, Rise Stronger," ANTAM conducted an attractive promotion for loyal customers of ANTAM Logam Mulia. The Company carries out the Kemilau Kemerdekaan LM to attract more potential customers to invest in precious metals so they can strengthen their assets and investment value in the future."

During the promotion period of The Kemilau Kemerdekaan LM, all customers who make transactions through the website www.logamulia.com will get a special postage price of Rp17,- if they choose JNE expedition services, according to the terms and conditions that apply. Meanwhile, the customers who choose the direct pick-up option at the Logam Mulia Gold Boutique will have the opportunity to get a shopping voucher. In addition, customers who make transactions on the www.logammulia.com website during the promotion period also have the opportunity to get ANTAM LM products as a Grand Prize that will be drawn directly through the official Instagram of ANTAM Logam Mulia @antamlogammulia.

As the only gold metal processing and refinery unit in Indonesia with London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) accreditation, ANTAM guarantees the products and quality of its precious metals. ANTAM also ensures the security and convenience of the transactions through the purchase of the online system, Logam Mulia Gold Boutique networks, or exhibition activities. The Company continuously appeals to all of ANTAM's precious metals customers and the public to be cautious of the fraudulent mode of precious metal sales on behalf of ANTAM.

Further information related to the Kemilau Kemerdekaan LM promotion can be obtained through the website www.logammulia.com, social media Instagram @antamlogammulia, e-mail infolm@antam.com, and call center at 0804-1-888-888.