Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANTM   ID1000106602

PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK

(ANTM)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-10
1720.00 IDR   +0.29%
07/10PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Contributes to the Government of Rp2.05 Trillion Throughout 2021
PU
07/06PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Records Zero Fatality for Implementing OHS Principles
PU
07/06PT Aneka Tambang Receives Outlook Upgrade to Positive from S&P Global
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : Eid Al-Adha 1443 H, ANTAM Distributes 240 Cattle and Goat throughout the Operational Area

07/12/2022 | 12:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jakarta, July 12, 2022 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM) member of Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID) - the State-Owned Enterprise Holding of the Mining Industry Indonesia has distributed a total of 240 animals consisting of 62 cattle and 178 goats through ANTAM Unit/Business Units in all operational areas in Indonesia. This animal distribution activity is ANTAM's annual program in order to welcome Eid al-Adha 1443 Hijri for implementing Corporate Social Responsibility in the social pillar.

ANTAM President Director, Nico Kanter said:
"The Company hopes the distribution of goats and cattle can help people in need around the operation area. This Corporate Social Responsibility program symbolizes harmony and synergy between ANTAM and the community who have always supported the Company's operations."

In the Jakarta area, ANTAM distributed two cattle and 91 goats through Head Office, and The Precious Metals Processing and Refining Business Unit distributed four cattle and 24 goats.

ANTAM Gold Mining Business Unit in West Java donated two cattle and 45 goats. Meanwhile, the Geomin Unit distributes one cow in Bogor and five goats in Garut.

In Southeast Sulawesi province, ANTAM also contributed goats and cattle for Eid al-Adha 1443 Hijri, which was handed over through the Kolaka Nickel Mining Business Unit and the North Konawe Nickel Mining Business Unit. There are 13 cows distributed in Kolaka Regency and 20 in North Konawe Regency.

Furthermore, in the West Kalimantan province, the West Kalimantan Bauxite Mining Business Unit distributed six cows and seven goats in the Sanggau Regency, also one cow and six goats in the Mempawah area.

Meanwhile, in North Maluku province, ANTAM, through the North Maluku Nickel Mining Business Unit, also contributed 13 cows to the surrounding community.

###

Disclaimer

PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 04:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK
07/10PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Contributes to the Government of Rp2.05 Trillion Throughout 2..
PU
07/06PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Records Zero Fatality for Implementing OHS Principles
PU
07/06PT Aneka Tambang Receives Outlook Upgrade to Positive from S&P Global
MT
07/05PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Recorded the Improvement of Corporate Credit Outlook in 2022
PU
07/01PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : Downstream Fortification, ANTAM to Spin-off Partial Business of Nic..
PU
06/29PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Gold Commodity Recorded Positive Performance Growth During th..
PU
06/28PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Receives Two CSR & PDB Awards 2022
PU
06/24PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Distributes Cash Dividend to the Shareholders of 50% of Profi..
PU
06/10PT ANTAM Tbk - ANTAM Maximizes Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction to Maintain Sustainabi..
AQ
06/09PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Maximizes Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction to Maintain Susta..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 41 793 B 2,79 B 2,79 B
Net income 2022 4 199 B 0,28 B 0,28 B
Net Debt 2022 292 B 0,02 B 0,02 B
P/E ratio 2022 9,83x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 41 333 B 2 756 M 2 756 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 3 969
Free-Float 13,9%
Chart PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 1 720,00 IDR
Average target price 3 161,07 IDR
Spread / Average Target 83,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas D. Kanter President Director
Elisabeth R. T. Siahaan Director & Director-Finance & Risk Management
F.X. Sutijastoto President Commissioner
I Dewa Wirantaya Operations Director & Director
Bambang Sunarwibowo Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK-23.56%2 752
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-1.62%25 472
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-9.70%8 391
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD-14.82%5 127
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-7.65%4 914
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-39.66%3 084