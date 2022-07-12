PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : Eid Al-Adha 1443 H, ANTAM Distributes 240 Cattle and Goat throughout the Operational Area

Jakarta, July 12, 2022 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM) member of Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID) - the State-Owned Enterprise Holding of the Mining Industry Indonesia has distributed a total of 240 animals consisting of 62 cattle and 178 goats through ANTAM Unit/Business Units in all operational areas in Indonesia. This animal distribution activity is ANTAM's annual program in order to welcome Eid al-Adha 1443 Hijri for implementing Corporate Social Responsibility in the social pillar.

ANTAM President Director, Nico Kanter said:

"The Company hopes the distribution of goats and cattle can help people in need around the operation area. This Corporate Social Responsibility program symbolizes harmony and synergy between ANTAM and the community who have always supported the Company's operations."

In the Jakarta area, ANTAM distributed two cattle and 91 goats through Head Office, and The Precious Metals Processing and Refining Business Unit distributed four cattle and 24 goats.

ANTAM Gold Mining Business Unit in West Java donated two cattle and 45 goats. Meanwhile, the Geomin Unit distributes one cow in Bogor and five goats in Garut.

In Southeast Sulawesi province, ANTAM also contributed goats and cattle for Eid al-Adha 1443 Hijri, which was handed over through the Kolaka Nickel Mining Business Unit and the North Konawe Nickel Mining Business Unit. There are 13 cows distributed in Kolaka Regency and 20 in North Konawe Regency.

Furthermore, in the West Kalimantan province, the West Kalimantan Bauxite Mining Business Unit distributed six cows and seven goats in the Sanggau Regency, also one cow and six goats in the Mempawah area.

Meanwhile, in North Maluku province, ANTAM, through the North Maluku Nickel Mining Business Unit, also contributed 13 cows to the surrounding community.

###