    ANTM   ID1000106602

PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK

(ANTM)
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : Laporan Keuangan Konsolidasian 30 Juni 2020 (Reviewed)

09/29/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK

DAN ENTITAS ANAK/AND SUBSIDIARIES

LAPORAN KEUANGAN KONSOLIDASIAN INTERIM/ INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

30 JUNI 2020 DAN UNTUK PERIODE ENAM BULAN YANG BERAKHIR PADA TANGGAL TERSEBUT/ 30 JUNE 2020 AND FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD THEN ENDED

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 17:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 29 494 B 2,06 B 2,06 B
Net income 2021 2 207 B 0,15 B 0,15 B
Net Debt 2021 2 528 B 0,18 B 0,18 B
P/E ratio 2021 25,1x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 55 511 B 3 881 M 3 886 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 4 202
Free-Float 13,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2 310,00 IDR
Average target price 3 188,46 IDR
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dana Amin President Director
Anton Herdianto Finance Director
Agus Surya Bakti President Commissioner
Zakri Muhammad VP-Information & Communication Technology
Risono Director-Operations & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK19.38%3 811
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION3.67%24 778
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-12.23%7 111
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-2.06%5 823
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-33.07%4 433
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-15.58%3 797