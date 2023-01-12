PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : Prioritizing Occupational Health and safety (OHS), ANTAM Aims to Maintain Zero Fatality in 2023

Jakarta, January 12, 2023 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM) member of Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID) - the State-Owned Enterprise Holding of the Mining Industry, announced that the Company is committed to continuing to prioritize the implementation of Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) in all operations aspect and targets to return to maintaining zero fatality in 2023.

ANTAM's Operations and Production Director, I Dewa Wirantaya said:

"As a Company that is responsible for managing Indonesia's mineral resources, ANTAM prioritizes occupational health and safety, as part of the implementation of good mining practices. This is absolute for ANTAM. In line with the momentum of upcoming National OHS Month, the Company also continues to improve competency and understanding of OHS implementation both through ANTAM's Safety Resilience and other training programs."

In the National OHS Month event on 12 January -12 February 2023 with the theme "Realization of Decent Work with an OHS Culture to Support Business Continuity in Every Workplace", ANTAM carried out various activities aimed at increasing understanding and awareness regarding Occupational Health and Safety for employees and working partners. In addition, the Company also conducts various social activities by employees.

To maintain zero fatality, ANTAM continues to strive to achieve operational excellence by continuing to focus on the Company's targets by prioritizing safety, occupational health and environmental management. ANTAM continues to be committed to providing the best contribution to society, the nation and the State through the implementation of sustainable operations.

###