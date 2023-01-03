Advanced search
    ANTM   ID1000106602

PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK

(ANTM)
2023-01-01
1980.00 IDR   -0.25%
04:18aPt Aneka Tambang Tbk : Progress Completion of Haltim Ferronickel Plant Project
PU
2022Pt Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM Relocates Surabaya Pakuwon Logam Mulia Gold Boutique
PU
2022Aneka Tambang Becomes Part of ESG Index in Indonesia Stock Exchange
MT
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : Progress Completion of Haltim Ferronickel Plant Project

01/03/2023 | 04:18am EST
Jakarta, 3 January 2023 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM) member of Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID) - the State-Owned Enterprise Holding of the Mining Industry Indonesia, focused on implementation of downstream-based initiative strategic development to increase the added value of mining product and strengthen the Company's core business, including the completion of Haltim Ferronickel Plant Development Project with its supporting infrastructure, entering construction project phase.

As a follow-up activity in the implementation of the Power Purchase Agreement (PJBTL) of the electricity supply for the East Halmahera Ferronickel Plant between ANTAM and PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) (PT PLN) was signed on March. Currently, the electricity procurement phase in the form of PT PLN's Diesel and Gas Power Plant (PLTDG) is being carried out. The first phase of the 15 megawatts (MW) power plant was switched-on in December 2022. Furthermore, the second phase power plant switch-on of the total 75 MW is planned to be carried out in the first quarter of 2023 which will be followed by a series of commissioning phases of the power plant and ferronickel plant.

ANTAM's Director of Business Development, Dolok Robert Silaban said:
"Through a positive synergy and strong commitment between ANTAM and PT PLN, the implementation of PJBTL can be optimally performed in order to accelerate the completion of construction phase of Haltim Ferronickel Plant. In line with the progress of the power procurement process and completion phase of plant construction, Haltim Ferronickel Plant can start to operate in the second semester of 2023."

Until November 2022, the construction progress of Haltim Ferronickel Plant with a capacity of 13,500 tons of nickel in ferronickel (TNi) had reached 98%. In accordance with the completion of plant construction and commissioning face, the Haltim Ferronickel Plant would add portfolio of the total production capacity of ANTAM's annually installed ferronickel into 40,500 TNi.

###

Disclaimer

PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 09:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
