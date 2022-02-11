PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : Synergy Between ANTAM and PLN on Electricity Supply for The East Halmahera Ferronickel Smelter

Jakarta, February 11, 2022 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM) member of Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID) - the State-Owned Enterprise Holding of the Mining Industry, announced the Company has signed the Head of Agreement (HOA) with PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) (PLN) related to the procurement of electricity supply for the East Halmahera Ferronickel Smelter in North Maluku on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

The agreement was signed by ANTAM's President Director, Nicolas Kanter and PLN's President Director, Darmawan Prasojo. ANTAM and PLN agreed to procure 75 Megawatts (MW) of electricity for the next 30 years. The synergy in the electricity supply of the East Halmahera Ferronickel Smelter will be implemented in two stages. PLN will supply ANTAM's electricity needs for the next six months in the first phase. Then the second phase will be carried out 12 months later.

ANTAM's President Director, Nicolas Kanter, said:

"We believe with good synergy between ANTAM and PLN will accelerate the implementation of mineral downstream development, especially on nickel commodities. The Company also expects that the process of building and electricity connection will be carried out on schedule, accurate, and reliable by PLN. By the end, it will increase the contribution to the state and provide more benefits, especially for the community around the smelter operating area".

The East Halmahera Ferronickel Smelter has a capacity of 13,500 tons of nickel in ferronickel (TNi). Up to the end of December 2021, the construction progress of East Halmahera Ferronickel Smelter has achieved 98%. After the construction is completed, the East Halmahera Ferronickel Smelter will increase ANTAM's total annual production capacity up to 40,500 TNi.

