PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : The Synergy Between ANTAM With TNI and Polri in Improving Security Aspect Within the Company Operational Area

Jakarta, March 16, 2023 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM), member of Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID) - the State-Owned Enterprise Holding of the Mining Industry is part of the National Vital Object which has a strategic position in the mineral resources management as one of the supporting pillars for the national economic development. Therefore, ANTAM synergised with various stakeholders, including the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) and the Indonesian National Police (Polri).

ANTAM with Polri signed a cooperation agreement on the security synergy of ANTAM's National Vital Object. In addition, ANTAM also established a synergy to strengthen territorial security with the TNI. This synergy with TNI and Polri is required for the Company because ANTAM's operational areas are vast and spread throughout the nation, consisting of various concessions of strategic mineral reserves and resources, has integrated mineral processing operational facilities from upstream to downstream, the Company's downstream project is being included as the National Strategic Project, as well as the Company's strategic role in fulfilling the supply of strategic minerals commodity based on nickel, gold and bauxite to domestic and foreign customers.

Related to this, company pleased to announce ANTAM signed a Cooperation Agreement (PKS) for the Synergy of Indonesian Armed Forces Assistance Activities in the Company's Operational Areas. ANTAM President Director Nico Kanter, and the Territorial Assistant to the Commander of the Indonesian National Military, signed this collaboration. Maj Gen. TNI Mr. M. Syafei K, SH in Jakarta, March 14, 2023.

In this synergy, ANTAM and the TNI agreed to collaborate in data & information assistance, strengthening the security of assets and operations of National Vital Objects & other operating facilities owned by ANTAM, its subsidiaries and affiliates, supporting the strengthening of the territorial security aspect at Company's National Vital Objects through the placement of the TNI members, community development assistance, support for law and discipline enforcement for persons of the TNI and other parties in the Company's operational areas, synergy on human resources competency development and synergy for the use of facilities for the State purposes.

ANTAM as the national natural resources company is committed to providing positive value to all stakeholders. ANTAM actively supports the Government's initiative to increase the added value of strategic minerals through domestic downstream development to develop socio-economic benefits for the State and society.

