Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AALI   ID1000066004

PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK

(AALI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk : Cooking oil refining in India could shift to Indonesia on Duties

02/18/2022 | 10:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Refiners of edible oils in India, one of the world's biggest consumers, face the prospect of shuttering factories because the structure of import taxes makes supplies of processed oils from overseas more attractive, according to the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association.

As much as 30% of the country's refining capacity could shift to Indonesia and Malaysia, the top palm oil producers, if the situation continues, said Sudhakar Desai, the group's president. India buys about 60% of its cooking oil supplies from abroad and is the largest importer of palm, soybean and sunflower oils.

The current duty structure, even after a recent change, means that as much as 30% of the country's palm oil imports will now be in refined form, which reduces the viability of local processing, Desai said in an interview. Export duties in Indonesia also favor shipments of refined palm oil, he said.

Imports of so-called refined, bleached and deodorized palm olein jumped more than 13 times to over 215,000 tons in the three months to the end of January from a year earlier, and they are likely to rise further, according to the Solvent Extractors' Association of India. The gap between refined and crude oil import duties needs to widen so the local industry can survive, Desai said.

Source: Bloomberg

Disclaimer

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2022 03:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK
02/18PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK : Cooking oil refining in India could shift to Indonesia on Duti..
PU
01/18PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK : Indonesia to conduct B40 road test in February
PU
01/18PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK : Palm gains over 1% as Indonesia plans B40 biodiesel tests
PU
01/14PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK : Palm oil will stay above 4,700 ringgit over next six month
PU
2021PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK : Indonesia Raises 2022 Palm Oil Output
PU
2021PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK : CPO futures expected to trade with upward bias next week
PU
2021PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK : CPO futures end higher
PU
2021PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK : Import duty on refined palm oil cut to 12.5 per cent
PU
2021PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK : DOE reviews palm oil use in fuel mix
PU
2021PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK : Indian palm oil imports up 15% in 2020-21, returns to pre-pand..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23 613 B 1,64 B 1,64 B
Net income 2021 2 332 B 0,16 B 0,16 B
Net Debt 2021 2 144 B 0,15 B 0,15 B
P/E ratio 2021 9,83x
Yield 2021 1,90%
Capitalization 21 941 B 1 528 M 1 528 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 31 497
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 11 400,00 IDR
Average target price 13 868,33 IDR
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Santosa Finance Director
Mario Casimirus S. Gultom Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
M. Hadi Sugeng Wahyudiono Chief Agronomy & Research Officer
Cahyo Sri Wibowo Head-Research & Development
Said Fakhrullazi Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK20.00%1 528
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BERHAD30.32%8 095
IOI CORPORATION BERHAD23.59%6 842
AAK AB (PUBL.)-7.48%4 985
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD14.29%2 641
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED20.53%2 133