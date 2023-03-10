PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk : Daftar Riwayat Hidup Ibu Ratna Wardhani
PT
Astra Agro Lestari Tbk
Profile
RATNA WARDHANI
INFO
Place & Date of Birth
Jakarta, September 9
th 1976
EDUCATION
University of Indonesia - Doctor in Accounting, Faculty of Economics and Business
2005 - 2009
EMPLOYMENT HISTORY
2023
- Present
Chairman of the Board of Examiners for Sustainability Practitioner Certification
Examination, Institute of Certified Sustainability Practitioners (ICSP)
2018
- Present
PT Stratejik Rekacipta Andalan (SRA Consulting) - Partner
2016
- Present
Member of working group of Governmental Accounting Standard Board (Komite
Standar Akuntansi Pemerintahan/ KSAP)
2001
- Present
Faculty of Economics and Business Universitas Indonesia Accounting Department
(Undergraduate and Graduate Program) - Lecturer and Researcher
2017
- 2022
PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk - Audit Committee
2015
- 2019
PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk - Audit Committee
2014
- 2010
Undergraduate-Extension Program in Accounting,
Faculty of
Economics and
Business Universitas Indonesia - Director
2013
- 2014
Postgraduate Program in Accounting, Faculty of
Economics
and Business
Universitas Indonesia - Director
2012
- 2015
PT BRI Agro Niaga Tbk (Bank BRI AGRO) - Audit Committee
2010
- 2014
PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk - Audit Committee
1
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.