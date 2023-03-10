Advanced search
    AALI   ID1000066004

PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK

(AALI)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-08
8050.00 IDR   +0.31%
05:14aPt Astra Agro Lestari Tbk : Shareholder Meeting Document
PU
04:44aPt Astra Agro Lestari Tbk : Daftar Riwayat Hidup Ibu Ratna Wardhani
PU
02/27PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk : Daftar Riwayat Hidup Ibu Ratna Wardhani

03/10/2023 | 04:44am EST
PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk

Profile

RATNA WARDHANI

INFO

Place & Date of Birth

Jakarta, September 9th 1976

EDUCATION

University of Indonesia - Doctor in Accounting, Faculty of Economics and Business

2005 - 2009

EMPLOYMENT HISTORY

2023

- Present

Chairman of the Board of Examiners for Sustainability Practitioner Certification

Examination, Institute of Certified Sustainability Practitioners (ICSP)

2018

- Present

PT Stratejik Rekacipta Andalan (SRA Consulting) - Partner

2016

- Present

Member of working group of Governmental Accounting Standard Board (Komite

Standar Akuntansi Pemerintahan/ KSAP)

2001

- Present

Faculty of Economics and Business Universitas Indonesia Accounting Department

(Undergraduate and Graduate Program) - Lecturer and Researcher

2017

- 2022

PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk - Audit Committee

2015

- 2019

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk - Audit Committee

2014

- 2010

Undergraduate-Extension Program in Accounting,

Faculty of

Economics and

Business Universitas Indonesia - Director

2013

- 2014

Postgraduate Program in Accounting, Faculty of

Economics

and Business

Universitas Indonesia - Director

2012

- 2015

PT BRI Agro Niaga Tbk (Bank BRI AGRO) - Audit Committee

2010

- 2014

PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk - Audit Committee

1

Disclaimer

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 09:43:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
