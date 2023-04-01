Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AALI   ID1000066004

PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK

(AALI)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-30
8100.00 IDR   -.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk : Indonesia Maintains Biodiesel Target Despite Slow Start to B35

04/01/2023 | 01:49am EDT
Indonesia said the ramp-up toward its latest biodiesel mandate has been slow, but the country will stick to its target of producing fuel using a 35% blend of palm oil this year.

The world's top vegetable oils producer implemented the biodiesel program known as B35 in its transport sector at the start of February, raising it from B30, which required a 30% palm oil mix. A certain volume of palm oil is allocated toward meeting the mandate, curbing supplies available for export.

Despite the higher mandate, biofuel demand has been weak. Indonesia only consumed about 2.1 million kiloliters of palm-based biodiesel between January and mid-March, down from 2.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, according to the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry. Some industry players have said that producers need more time to meet the new target.

"There are some regions that are still selling diesel blended with 30% palm oil," Dadan Kusdiana, director general of New, Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation, said in an interview late Wednesday. "We are giving fuel retailers flexibility until mid-year to make adjustments to their blending facility."

The slower-than-expected biofuel usage suggests Indonesia may lag behind its target of consuming 13.15 million kiloliters of B35 biofuel this year. The ministry, however, said it will maintain that forecast on the assumption that fuel demand will accelerate in the coming months.

The proportion of Indonesia's palm-biodiesel blending is the highest in the world. Once challenges in the B35 roll-out are resolved, the Southeast Asian country may look to further raise the blend to 40% palm oil, Kusdiana said.

"We need to think about the impact on palm oil prices, exports and levy before making the decision," he said, adding that on-shore storage tanks, jetties and the production capacity at biofuel facilities must first be expanded to meet B40 requirements.

Source: BNN Bloomberg

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 05:48:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK
Financials
Sales 2023 23 322 B 1,56 B 1,56 B
Net income 2023 1 800 B 0,12 B 0,12 B
Net Debt 2023 485 B 0,03 B 0,03 B
P/E ratio 2023 8,34x
Yield 2023 5,04%
Capitalization 15 590 B 1 042 M 1 042 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 29 298
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 8 100,00 IDR
Average target price 9 917,50 IDR
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Santosa Finance Director
Mario Casimirus S. Gultom Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sin Cheok Chiew President Commissioner
Cahyo Sri Wibowo Head-Research & Development
Said Fakhrullazi Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK0.93%1 042
SIME DARBY PLANTATION-8.17%6 694
IOI CORPORATION-5.93%5 306
AAK AB (PUBL.)3.06%4 590
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD14.00%2 721
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED7.43%1 877
