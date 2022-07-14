Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AALI   ID1000066004

PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK

(AALI)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-13
9100.00 IDR   -0.27%
07/14PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK : Malaysia's palm oil stockpile rose nearly 9.0pct in June, highest since November 2021
PU
07/14PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK : CPO prices to remain elevated for rest of 2022
PU
07/14PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK : Indonesia June trade surplus seen widening after palm oil exports resume
PU
Summary 
Summary

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk : Malaysia's palm oil stockpile rose nearly 9.0pct in June, highest since November 2021

07/14/2022 | 11:24pm EDT
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's palm-oil inventory level increased 8.8 per cent month-on-month to 1.66 million tonnes in June , the highest since November 2021 as total crude palm oil (CPO) production outweighed consumption mainly due to weaker exports.

Affin Hwang Capital said in the near term, global crop production, global demand for edible oils and further changes to the Indonesian government's policies on palm oil were key determinants in price-making.

CPO production in June rose 5.8 per cent mom to 1.55 million with the output higher by 8.3 per cent mom in Peninsular Malaysia, the firm said today.

The output in Sabah and Sarawak went up by 4.0 per cent and 1.2 per cent mom respectively to 325,600 tonnes and 329,700 tonnes.

The increase in June production was after a drop in May due to fewer working days.

For the first six months, Malaysia's CPO production was slightly lower by 1.1 per cent year-on-year (yoy) at 8.27 million tonnes but Affin Hwang expects it to gradually improve mom as the country enters a rising production period.

This will potentially peak in September-October, the firm said.

For the full 2022 season, Affin Hwang expects Malaysia's CPO production to improve slightly, potentially by 1.0-3.0 per cent yoy (2021 CPO production: 18.1 million tonnes) on the back of a slight ease in the labour shortage in Malaysia.

Exports stood at 1.19 million tonnes ion June, down 13.3 per cent mom.

Affin Hwang said Malaysia's palm-oil product exports had declined in June, lower by 13.3 per cent mom to 1.19 million tonnes, given a drop in demand from buyers like India, the Philippines, the EU and Turkey, which dropped by 45.6 per cent, 16.8 per cent, 11.3 per cent and 20.3 per cent mom respectively.

"We believe this drop in exports was partly attributable to Indonesia lifting its ban on exports of palm-oil on 23 May 2022, resulting in some shift in demand back to Indonesia," it said.

For the six months, Malaysia's exports stood at 7.19 million tonnes, up 1.7 per cent yoy.

Affin Hwang maintained its "Neutral" stance on the plantation sector with Ta Ann Holdings Bhd as its relative preference.

Source: New Strait Times

Disclaimer

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 03:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28 004 B 1,86 B 1,86 B
Net income 2022 2 782 B 0,18 B 0,18 B
Net cash 2022 475 B 0,03 B 0,03 B
P/E ratio 2022 6,06x
Yield 2022 5,31%
Capitalization 17 515 B 1 163 M 1 163 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 28 869
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 9 100,00 IDR
Average target price 14 695,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 61,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Santosa Finance Director
Mario Casimirus S. Gultom Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sin Cheok Chiew President Commissioner
Cahyo Sri Wibowo Head-Research & Development
Said Fakhrullazi Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK-4.21%1 169
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BERHAD8.78%6 372
IOI CORPORATION BERHAD4.29%5 430
AAK AB (PUBL.)-12.19%4 219
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD4.08%2 302
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED-5.30%1 606