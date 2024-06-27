PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk is an Indonesia-based company engaged in agriculture and livestocks, trade, processing industry (agro industry), transportation and services (scientific and technical professional activities. It operates primarily in the palm oil business. The Companyâs oil palm plantations and its mill are located in South Kalimantan. Its subsidiariesâ plantations and mills are located in Java, Sumatera, Kalimantan, and Sulawesi. The Companyâs palm oil refineries produce products in the form of Olein, Stearin, and PFAD to meet the demand of export markets, including from China, Malaysia, the Philippines and South Korea. It has also operated a fertilizer blending plant in Donggala Regency, Central Sulawesi Province. In addition, it also develops oil palm-cattle integration business in Kotawaringin Barat Regency, Central Kalimantan Province. Its subsidiaries include PT Gunung Sejahtera, PT Tanjung Sarana Lestari, PT Pandji Waringin and others.

Sector Food Processing