  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AALI   ID1000066004

PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK

(AALI)
  Report
PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk : Palm oil stocks to rise by 4.6pc MoM to reach 1.59mil tonnes by end-March, says CGS CIMB Research

03/11/2022 | 09:54pm EST
KUALA LUMPUR: CGS-CIMB Research expects palm oil stocks to rise by 4.6 per cent month on month (mom) to reach 1.59 million tonnes by end-March 2022, with output and exports rising by 15 per cent and six per cent mom, respectively.

The research house predicted that the crude palm oil (CPO) prices to trade at a wide range of RM6,000-RM7,500 per tonne in March 2022 due to uncertainties over the availability of sun oil crops from Russia and Ukraine.

The firm said Indonesia's decision to increase its domestic market obligation (DMO) percentage to 30 per cent, up 10 per cent points from the previous mandate effective March 10, 2022, will also impact the price.

"Indonesia's move to further restrict exports of palm oil will tighten the availability of palm oil in the export market as exporters may need time to full fill the new export ruling which we gathered had caught the industry by surprise.

"This could keep prices high at the current level of RM7,410 per tonne until the Ramadhan festival in May in the short term, before trending lower in the second half of 2022 (2H22)," it said.

CGS CIMB Research said Malaysia's palm oil stocks fell two per cent MoM but grew 16 per cent year on year (YoY) to 1.52 million tonnes in February 2022 due to lower output.

The firm said the stock level was 19 per cent above its 1.27 million tonnes forecast (as per stock preview note on March 3, 2022) and 10-16 per cent above Bloomberg consensus' and Reuters' poll estimates of 1.31-1.38 million tonnes due to lower-than-expected exports.

"The weaker exports could be due to timing issues and early signals of demand rationing due to the sharp rise in spot local CPO price since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"Stock level remains tight at 26 per cent below the historical 10-year average Feb stock level of 2.06 million tonnes.

"We maintain a Neutral rating on the sector, and our key picks in Malaysia are Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd, Genting Plantations Bhd and Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Bhd," it added.

source: New Straits Times

Disclaimer

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 02:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27 394 B 1,92 B 1,92 B
Net income 2022 2 773 B 0,19 B 0,19 B
Net cash 2022 198 B 0,01 B 0,01 B
P/E ratio 2022 7,93x
Yield 2022 3,95%
Capitalization 22 615 B 1 581 M 1 581 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 28 869
Free-Float 20,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 11 750,00 IDR
Average target price 14 170,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Santosa Finance Director
Mario Casimirus S. Gultom Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
M. Hadi Sugeng Wahyudiono Chief Agronomy & Research Officer
Cahyo Sri Wibowo Head-Research & Development
Said Fakhrullazi Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK23.68%1 574
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BERHAD37.50%8 561
IOI CORPORATION BERHAD12.60%6 384
AAK AB (PUBL.)-18.13%4 277
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD24.49%2 846
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED39.74%2 448