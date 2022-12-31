PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk : Progress Report April – June 2022
PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk
PROGRESS REPORT ON
SUSTAINABILITY
SECOND QUARTER
UPDATE 2022
INTRODUCTION
This second quarter report covers a number of milestones in the 5-Year Action Plan including HCV reassessments for the remainder of the Company's subsidiaries, continuing our rehabilitation program, internal re management audits, empowering local communities to combat res, the calculation of the Company's total GHG emissions value, providing support to our CPO suppliers so that they may align with the Company's Assessment Mechanism, the support we provide to our FFB suppliers, and nally our continued collaboration with the Orang Rimba communities and relevant parties.
HCV MANAGEMENT
MILESTONE HCV ASSESSMENT BY 2022
As of to date, two of our subsidiaries in Riau province have done a full assessment which reached 50 percent of our target this year, ve companies are entering the pre-assessment stage and six companies are in scoping study stage. With assistance from Daemeter Consulting and Eco-Nusantara, our HCV report updating activities are still on track to meeting this year's target.
Table 1. HCV assessment planning for 2022 and its progress
Stage
Target Until
Realization
Realization
Realization
Realization
December 2022
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Table 1. HCV assessment planning for 2022 and its progress
Pre-assessment
8 PTs
1 PT
5 PTs
-
-
Scoping Study
2 PTs
8 PTs
6 PTs
-
-
Full assessment
4 PTs
-
2 PTs
-
-
Public Consultation
2 PTs
-
-
-
-
Completion of
3 PTs
-
-
-
-
assessment
(Accumulated
number of subsidiaries)
REHABILITATION PROGRAM
In Q2 2022, our ecosystem rehabilitation made progress to plant 1,934 trees. Therefore in 2022, a total of 5,941 trees planted which covered an area of ±30 hectares spread across nine subsidiaries (sites of West Aceh, Aceh Singkil, West Sulawesi, East Kutai, ndragiri Hulu, Rokan Hulu). Thus, we have now achieved around 20% of our plan to plant 30,000 trees in 2022. In addition, we procured seeds from seed suppliers in West Sulawesi, East Kalimantan, Aceh, and Riau. In this planting activity, we were assisted by local contractors (local people) in West Sulawesi and East Kalimantan to carry out tree planting activities. All planted trees are maintained regularly to ensure the trees grow well. Restoration program was initiated in 2010 and overall, we have planted 147,151 trees covering ± 359 Hectares area.
Table 2. Increased number of planted trees in Q2 2022
Region
Total PTs
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
QTD
(Quarter-to-Date)
Aceh
3
10
893
903
East Kalimantan
1
-
40
40
Riau
2
-
575
575
West Sulawesi
3
3,997
426
4,423
Total
4,007
1,934
5,941
FIRE PREVENTION
We recorded a decrease in rainfall occurred in May in the Riau and East Kalimantan regions, while in other regions (South Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, Central Sulawesi, West Sulawesi) rainfall is still high (please see www.bmkg.go.id).
There are no hotspots in our concessions and supplier monitoring area, however our team continue to work together with stakeholders to anticipate possible land- re that might happen (Figure 1). Documentation of these activities can be accessed in the following link:
Figure 1. Strengthen team preparation together with local police and MPA
A regular internal audit was conducted for subsidiaries to evaluate their readiness to face the upcoming dry season, with results shown in Table 3. The six subsidiaries that fall into the yellow category have absence of an MPA because the formation of MPAs is focused rst on High-risk areas [category red] and will continue to be developed in the middle-risk area. Thus, the progress of the six subsidiaries is currently in the stage of communication engagement with local stakeholders at the village level to explore the potential for establishing MPAs.
We also ensure the readiness of each subsidiary in re prevention and mitigation, which
is veri ed by external parties namely from the local police, the Plantation Service and the Environmental Service. With examiners covering the readiness of documents, equipment, teams, water sources and cooperation, the veri cation results share a total of 18 subsidiaries
ready in anticipating
res. As for the other ten subsidiaries will be veri ed in the next period.
Table 3. Categories of Internal Audit re management system
No
Compliance
Achievement
Category
with
Description
(total PT)
standard
(%)
1
Green
>90
22
Ready in anticipation of forest and
land ﬁres (internal and external*)
2
Yellow
75-90
6
Ready in anticipation of forest
and land ﬁres (internal)
3
Red
<75
-
Not ready (internal and external)
*Internal: readiness to anticipate Fres in the concession;
External: community empowerment to anticipate res (establishment of MPA)
In this second quarter, one MPA has been developed to make in total 103 MPAs.
Figure 2. MPA establishment in West Sulawesi
We routinely provide guidance and socialization to our existing MPAs. These activities are good media for discussion and bridging good communication among the Company, community, and other related stakeholders. Following links are the activities that has been carried out:
