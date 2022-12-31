PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk : Progress Report April – June 2022

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk PROGRESS REPORT ON SUSTAINABILITY SECOND QUARTER UPDATE 2022

INTRODUCTION This second quarter report covers a number of milestones in the 5-Year Action Plan including HCV reassessments for the remainder of the Company's subsidiaries, continuing our rehabilitation program, internal re management audits, empowering local communities to combat res, the calculation of the Company's total GHG emissions value, providing support to our CPO suppliers so that they may align with the Company's Assessment Mechanism, the support we provide to our FFB suppliers, and nally our continued collaboration with the Orang Rimba communities and relevant parties. HCV MANAGEMENT MILESTONE HCV ASSESSMENT BY 2022 As of to date, two of our subsidiaries in Riau province have done a full assessment which reached 50 percent of our target this year, ve companies are entering the pre-assessment stage and six companies are in scoping study stage. With assistance from Daemeter Consulting and Eco-Nusantara, our HCV report updating activities are still on track to meeting this year's target. Table 1. HCV assessment planning for 2022 and its progress Stage Target Until Realization Realization Realization Realization December 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Table 1. HCV assessment planning for 2022 and its progress Pre-assessment 8 PTs 1 PT 5 PTs - - Scoping Study 2 PTs 8 PTs 6 PTs - - Full assessment 4 PTs - 2 PTs - - Public Consultation 2 PTs - - - - Completion of 3 PTs - - - - assessment (Accumulated number of subsidiaries)

REHABILITATION PROGRAM In Q2 2022, our ecosystem rehabilitation made progress to plant 1,934 trees. Therefore in 2022, a total of 5,941 trees planted which covered an area of ±30 hectares spread across nine subsidiaries (sites of West Aceh, Aceh Singkil, West Sulawesi, East Kutai, ndragiri Hulu, Rokan Hulu). Thus, we have now achieved around 20% of our plan to plant 30,000 trees in 2022. In addition, we procured seeds from seed suppliers in West Sulawesi, East Kalimantan, Aceh, and Riau. In this planting activity, we were assisted by local contractors (local people) in West Sulawesi and East Kalimantan to carry out tree planting activities. All planted trees are maintained regularly to ensure the trees grow well. Restoration program was initiated in 2010 and overall, we have planted 147,151 trees covering ± 359 Hectares area. Table 2. Increased number of planted trees in Q2 2022 Region Total PTs Q1 2022 Q2 2022 QTD (Quarter-to-Date) Aceh 3 10 893 903 East Kalimantan 1 - 40 40 Riau 2 - 575 575 West Sulawesi 3 3,997 426 4,423 Total 4,007 1,934 5,941 FIRE PREVENTION We recorded a decrease in rainfall occurred in May in the Riau and East Kalimantan regions, while in other regions (South Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, Central Sulawesi, West Sulawesi) rainfall is still high (please see www.bmkg.go.id).

There are no hotspots in our concessions and supplier monitoring area, however our team continue to work together with stakeholders to anticipate possible land- re that might happen (Figure 1). Documentation of these activities can be accessed in the following link: 1. https://news.prokal.co/read/news/10689-persiapan-hadapi-kemarau- polsek-babulu-dan-pt-stn-gelar-latihan-bersama https://mediakaltim.com/pt-wkp-giat-kesiapsiagaan-hadapi-musim- kemarau-bersama-kepolisian/ https://kaltara.tribunnews.com/2022/06/07/cegah-terjadinya-karhutla- pt-skp-dan-pt-cnl-gelar-simulasi-pemadaman-kebakaran-lahan-perkebunan Figure 1. Strengthen team preparation together with local police and MPA A regular internal audit was conducted for subsidiaries to evaluate their readiness to face the upcoming dry season, with results shown in Table 3. The six subsidiaries that fall into the yellow category have absence of an MPA because the formation of MPAs is focused rst on High-risk areas [category red] and will continue to be developed in the middle-risk area. Thus, the progress of the six subsidiaries is currently in the stage of communication engagement with local stakeholders at the village level to explore the potential for establishing MPAs.