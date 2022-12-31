PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk : Progress Report April – June 2022

Advanced search
PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk

PROGRESS REPORT ON

SUSTAINABILITY

SECOND QUARTER

UPDATE 2022

INTRODUCTION

This second quarter report covers a number of milestones in the 5-Year Action Plan including HCV reassessments for the remainder of the Company's subsidiaries, continuing our rehabilitation program, internal re management audits, empowering local communities to combat res, the calculation of the Company's total GHG emissions value, providing support to our CPO suppliers so that they may align with the Company's Assessment Mechanism, the support we provide to our FFB suppliers, and nally our continued collaboration with the Orang Rimba communities and relevant parties.

HCV MANAGEMENT

MILESTONE HCV ASSESSMENT BY 2022

As of to date, two of our subsidiaries in Riau province have done a full assessment which reached 50 percent of our target this year, ve companies are entering the pre-assessment stage and six companies are in scoping study stage. With assistance from Daemeter Consulting and Eco-Nusantara, our HCV report updating activities are still on track to meeting this year's target.

Table 1. HCV assessment planning for 2022 and its progress

Stage

Target Until

Realization

Realization

Realization

Realization

December 2022

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Table 1. HCV assessment planning for 2022 and its progress

Pre-assessment

8 PTs

1 PT

5 PTs

-

-

Scoping Study

2 PTs

8 PTs

6 PTs

-

-

Full assessment

4 PTs

-

2 PTs

-

-

Public Consultation

2 PTs

-

-

-

-

Completion of

3 PTs

-

-

-

-

assessment

(Accumulated

number of subsidiaries)

REHABILITATION PROGRAM

In Q2 2022, our ecosystem rehabilitation made progress to plant 1,934 trees. Therefore in 2022, a total of 5,941 trees planted which covered an area of ±30 hectares spread across nine subsidiaries (sites of West Aceh, Aceh Singkil, West Sulawesi, East Kutai, ndragiri Hulu, Rokan Hulu). Thus, we have now achieved around 20% of our plan to plant 30,000 trees in 2022. In addition, we procured seeds from seed suppliers in West Sulawesi, East Kalimantan, Aceh, and Riau. In this planting activity, we were assisted by local contractors (local people) in West Sulawesi and East Kalimantan to carry out tree planting activities. All planted trees are maintained regularly to ensure the trees grow well. Restoration program was initiated in 2010 and overall, we have planted 147,151 trees covering ± 359 Hectares area.

Table 2. Increased number of planted trees in Q2 2022

Region

Total PTs

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

QTD

(Quarter-to-Date)

Aceh

3

10

893

903

East Kalimantan

1

-

40

40

Riau

2

-

575

575

West Sulawesi

3

3,997

426

4,423

Total

4,007

1,934

5,941

FIRE PREVENTION

We recorded a decrease in rainfall occurred in May in the Riau and East Kalimantan regions, while in other regions (South Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, Central Sulawesi, West Sulawesi) rainfall is still high (please see www.bmkg.go.id).

There are no hotspots in our concessions and supplier monitoring area, however our team continue to work together with stakeholders to anticipate possible land- re that might happen (Figure 1). Documentation of these activities can be accessed in the following link:

1. https://news.prokal.co/read/news/10689-persiapan-hadapi-kemarau- polsek-babulu-dan-pt-stn-gelar-latihan-bersama

  1. https://mediakaltim.com/pt-wkp-giat-kesiapsiagaan-hadapi-musim-kemarau-bersama-kepolisian/
  2. https://kaltara.tribunnews.com/2022/06/07/cegah-terjadinya-karhutla-pt-skp-dan-pt-cnl-gelar-simulasi-pemadaman-kebakaran-lahan-perkebunan

Figure 1. Strengthen team preparation together with local police and MPA

A regular internal audit was conducted for subsidiaries to evaluate their readiness to face the upcoming dry season, with results shown in Table 3. The six subsidiaries that fall into the yellow category have absence of an MPA because the formation of MPAs is focused rst on High-risk areas [category red] and will continue to be developed in the middle-risk area. Thus, the progress of the six subsidiaries is currently in the stage of communication engagement with local stakeholders at the village level to explore the potential for establishing MPAs.

We also ensure the readiness of each subsidiary in re prevention and mitigation, which

is veri ed by external parties namely from the local police, the Plantation Service and the Environmental Service. With examiners covering the readiness of documents, equipment, teams, water sources and cooperation, the veri cation results share a total of 18 subsidiaries

ready in anticipating

res. As for the other ten subsidiaries will be veri ed in the next period.

Table 3. Categories of Internal Audit re management system

No

Compliance

Achievement

Category

with

Description

(total PT)

standard

(%)

1

Green

>90

22

Ready in anticipation of forest and

land ﬁres (internal and external*)

2

Yellow

75-90

6

Ready in anticipation of forest

and land ﬁres (internal)

3

Red

<75

-

Not ready (internal and external)

*Internal: readiness to anticipate Fres in the concession;

External: community empowerment to anticipate res (establishment of MPA)

In this second quarter, one MPA has been developed to make in total 103 MPAs.

Figure 2. MPA establishment in West Sulawesi

We routinely provide guidance and socialization to our existing MPAs. These activities are good media for discussion and bridging good communication among the Company, community, and other related stakeholders. Following links are the activities that has been carried out:

1. https://kalsel.antaranews.com/berita/332969/pt-sam-sosialisasikan- pencegahan-karhulta-kepada-masyarakat-daha-utara

2. https://www.singkilterkini.net/2022/06/pt-plb-gelar-sosialisasi- dan-pembinaan_22.html

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk published this content on 31 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 13:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
