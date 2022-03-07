PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk : Shareholder Meeting Document

PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI Tbk.

("COMPANY")

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

ANNOUNCEMENT

The Shareholders of the Company are hereby informed that the Company will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2022 ("Meeting"), which will be convened on:

Day/date : Wednesday, 13th April 2022 Venue : Catur Dharma Hall Menara Astra, 5th Fl. Jalan Jend.Sudirman Kav.5-6 Jakarta Pusat 10220

The Invitation of the Meeting will be published in the Indonesia Stock Exchange's website, PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia website and the Company's website (www.astra-agro.co.id) on

Tuesday, 22nd March 2022.

Pursuant to Article 10 paragraph 7 of the Article of Association of the Company, the Shareholders who are entitled to attend or to be represented at the Meeting are those whose names are registered in the Shareholders Register of the Company on Monday, 21st March,2022, at 4.00 p.m. Western Indonesian Time.

Pursuant to Article 21 paragraph (5) of the Article of Association of the Company, all proposals will be included in the Meeting agenda, provided such proposals meet all requirements, including having been received by the Board of Directors of the Company at the latest 7 (seven) days before the date of the Notice of the Meeting.

The Company plans to convene the Meeting which may be attended physically or electronically in accordance with the prevailing laws. In order to support the Government efforts to prevent the spread of corona virus (COVID-19), the Company appealed to the Shareholders to (i): attend the Meeting electronically and cast votes electronically by using the Electronic General Meeting System facility ("eASY.KSEI") provided by PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia; or (ii) provide power of attorney electronically through eASY.KSEI facility to an independent party appointed by the Company (PT Raya Saham Registra, the Company's Securities Administration Bureau)to attend and vote at the Meeting.

Detailed information related to the mechanism for granting power of attorney and voting electronically, attendance procedures and other procedures related to the convention of the Meeting will be provided by the Company in the Notice of the Meeting

Jakarta, March 7th 2022

The Board of Directors of the Company

