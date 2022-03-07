Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AALI   ID1000066004

PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK

(AALI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk : Shareholder Meeting Document

03/07/2022 | 04:49am EST
PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI Tbk.

("COMPANY")

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

ANNOUNCEMENT

The Shareholders of the Company are hereby informed that the Company will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2022 ("Meeting"), which will be convened on:

Day/date

: Wednesday, 13th April 2022

Venue

: Catur Dharma Hall

Menara Astra, 5th Fl.

Jalan Jend.Sudirman Kav.5-6

Jakarta Pusat 10220

The Invitation of the Meeting will be published in the Indonesia Stock Exchange's website, PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia website and the Company's website (www.astra-agro.co.id) on

Tuesday, 22nd March 2022.

Pursuant to Article 10 paragraph 7 of the Article of Association of the Company, the Shareholders who are entitled to attend or to be represented at the Meeting are those whose names are registered in the Shareholders Register of the Company on Monday, 21st March,2022, at 4.00 p.m. Western Indonesian Time.

Pursuant to Article 21 paragraph (5) of the Article of Association of the Company, all proposals will be included in the Meeting agenda, provided such proposals meet all requirements, including having been received by the Board of Directors of the Company at the latest 7 (seven) days before the date of the Notice of the Meeting.

The Company plans to convene the Meeting which may be attended physically or electronically in accordance with the prevailing laws. In order to support the Government efforts to prevent the spread of corona virus (COVID-19), the Company appealed to the Shareholders to (i): attend the Meeting electronically and cast votes electronically by using the Electronic General Meeting System facility ("eASY.KSEI") provided by PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia; or (ii) provide power of attorney electronically through eASY.KSEI facility to an independent party appointed by the Company (PT Raya Saham Registra, the Company's Securities Administration Bureau)to attend and vote at the Meeting.

Detailed information related to the mechanism for granting power of attorney and voting electronically, attendance procedures and other procedures related to the convention of the Meeting will be provided by the Company in the Notice of the Meeting

Jakarta, March 7th 2022

The Board of Directors of the Company

1

Disclaimer

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 09:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27 394 B 1,90 B 1,90 B
Net income 2022 2 773 B 0,19 B 0,19 B
Net cash 2022 198 B 0,01 B 0,01 B
P/E ratio 2022 8,52x
Yield 2022 3,67%
Capitalization 24 299 B 1 689 M 1 689 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 28 869
Free-Float 20,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 12 625,00 IDR
Average target price 14 170,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Santosa Finance Director
Mario Casimirus S. Gultom Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
M. Hadi Sugeng Wahyudiono Chief Agronomy & Research Officer
Cahyo Sri Wibowo Head-Research & Development
Said Fakhrullazi Chief Technical Officer
