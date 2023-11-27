Athens (ANTARA) - Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin has asked the Greek government to support Indonesian palm oil-based products to prevent them from receiving discriminatory treatment by the European Union (EU).

He made the request during a bilateral meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion, Athens, on Friday local time.

"He (the Greek PM) will try to solve this, and hopefully, with various collaborations and the visit of his delegation to Indonesia, this will become a bridge for us," Amin said after the meeting.

During the meeting, he told the Greek PM that the EU's policies are hindering access for Indonesian palm oil and wood products.

Amin said that several EU policies that discriminate against Indonesian products could also hamper Indonesia and Greece's efforts to increase bilateral trade.

He pointed out that trade between Indonesia and Greece has experienced a decline of late.

According to data from the Indonesian Ministry of Trade, the value of trade between the two countries declined by 20 percent to US$265 million in January-September 2023 from US$331.8 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

During the meeting, Amin also invited Mitsotakis to visit Indonesia.

"I invited him to visit Indonesia, and he responded well and he will send an initial delegation to Indonesia to build cooperation," he informed.

At Friday's meeting, Amin was accompanied by the Indonesian Ambassador to Greece, Bebeb A.K. Nugraha Djundjunan; head of the Vice President's Secretariat, Ahmad Erani Yustika; and the Vice President's special staff for communication and information, Masduki Baidlowi.

Source: en.antaranews.com