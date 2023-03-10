PT Astra Graphia Tbk : Code of Conduct AGMS 2023

The 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be conducted physically and electronically through a KSEI Electronic General Meeting System
("eASY.KSEI") provided by PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia ("KSEI"). The
Meeting will be conducted efficiently without affecting the validity of the Meeting.
To ensure that the Meeting is carried out in an orderly, efficient, and timely manner, shareholders or their attorneys who will attend physically, are requested to arrive at the venue of the Meeting at the latest by 12:00 p.m Western Indonesian Time. The registration process will be closed at 01:00 p.m Western Indonesian Time and Meeting will be start on time at 1:30 p.m Western Indonesian Time.
The Meeting will be conducted in Indonesian language.
Pursuant to the provision of Articles of Association of the Company and the Financial
Services Authority ("OJK") regulations, the Board of Directors of the Company has, among others, carried out the following actions:
Notified the Financial Services Authority by a letter dated 16th February 2023 of the plan to convene the Meeting.
Published the Announcement and Notice of the Meeting to the Shareholders of the Company in the Indonesia Stock Exchange's website, the Company's website and KSEI's website, as follows:
Announcement of the Meeting was published on 23rd February 2023; and
Notice of the Meeting was published on 10th March 2023.
In compliance with Article 15 paragraph 1 of the Articles of Association of the Company, the Meeting will be chaired by the President Commissioner of the Company or a member of the Board of Commissioners.
In accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company, the Meeting is valid and can be convened and adopt binding decisions if it is attended by Shareholders or their proxies, representing more than 1/2 (one half) of the total shares with valid voting rights issued by the Company.
AUTHORIZATION & CONFIDENTIALITY
Only the registered and authorized shareholders who have the rights to join the Meeting and/or have access r link to the eASY.KSEI and AKSes.KSEI ("Meeting Access"). The Shareholders who have the Meeting Access shall keep the confidentiality of the Meeting Access and are prohibited to give and/or share their Meeting Access to any unauthorized party.
Any and all information, pictures, audio, explanations and other information conveyed and displayed before and during the Meeting on the Meeting day ("Meeting Information") are confidential and proprietary of the Company. Shareholders are not allowed to take pictures (photo and/or video), record pictures and/or audio, share and/or disclose to any party the Meeting Information or to use such Meeting Information, in any way, which may harm the Company.
The Company has the rights to take legal action or any other necessary actions related to any violation of provisions in article II points 1 and 2 above, in accordance with the prevailing laws.
PROVISIONS RELATED TO SHAREHOLDERS ELECTRONIC ATTENDANCES &
ELECTRONIC PROXY GRANTING ("E-PROXY")
In accordance with OJK Regulation of the Indonesian, the Company provided an alternative to Indonesian individual shareholders to: (i) attend the Meeting electronically and cast vote electronically; or (ii) grant E-Proxy, both of which carried out through eASY.KSEI facility.
(i) Guideline for declaration of attendance for attending the Meeting electronically and casting votes electronically ("E-VotingGuideline"), including provisions on how to raise question(s) and/or opinions electronically; and
Guideline for granting an E-Proxy to independent party appointed by the Company,
Other than attending the Meeting electronically through eASY.KSEI facility, Registered Shareholders are also able to view the ongoing Meeting through Zoom webinar by accessing AKSes.KSEI facility(https://akses.ksei.co.id/) ("AKSes.KSEI") or the 'Tayangan RUPS' feature on the AKSes Mobile KSEI. Guidelines on Zoom webinar
AKSes.KSEI for Registered Shareholders who attend electronically ("Webinar Guideline") can be accessed on www.astragraphia.co.id.
Please be advised that AKSes.KSEI is for viewing purpose only and has the capacity of 500 (five hundred) participants based on a first come first serve basis.
Registration Guideline, E-Voting Guideline, E-Proxy Guideline, and Webinar Guideline are provided for the Registered Shareholders' easy reference only and not intended to replace the guidelines issued by KSEI which are available in KSEI's website ("KSEI Guidelines"). The shareholders are still requested to read the KSEI Guidelines thoroughly and carefully.
Any delay, failure, non-compliance and/or negligence to comply with the KSEI Guidelines, for whatsoever reason, will result in the shareholders not being able to attend the Meeting electronically, thus will not be counted for quorum purpose and/or not able to cast vote electronically.
IV. PROCEDURES FOR SUBMISSION OF MATTERS RELATED TO THE MEETING AGENDA:
The Chairman of the Meeting will provide an opportunity to ask questions and/or express opinions in writing and only in 1 (one) phase.
Only Shareholders or their legal proxies are entitled to ask questions or opinions regarding the Meeting Agenda being discussed.
In relation with the efficient implementation of the Meeting, for each agenda of the Meeting, the Chairman of the Meeting will provide an opportunity for 1 (one) Shareholder to submit 1 (one) question and/or opinion before the voting, provided that:
Registered Shareholders who attend the Meeting electronically can raise question(s) and/or opinion(s) through the chat feature on 'Opinion Statement Field' on the e-Meeting Hall screen in eASY.KSEI facility. For the proxies, they are required to write down the name of the Shareholder they represent and the size of the shareholding followed by a related question or opinion. Giving questions and/or opinions electronically can only be raised so long as the 'General Meeting Flow Text' column on the e-Meeting Hall screen in eASY.KSEI facility shows
'Discussion started for agenda item no. [x]'.
Shareholders or their proxies who are attend physically and intend to raise question(s) and/or opinion(s) are asked to raise their hands and submit a
completed question form to the officer.
(iii)Shareholders or other proxies who have not had the opportunity to ask questions can submit questions to the Company via email: info@astragraphia.co.id.
After all questions have been collected, in accordance with point 3 above, the Chairman of the Meeting will answer or respond to a maximum 2 (two) questions and/or opinions for each agenda, while other questions will be followed up by the Company via email:info@astragraphia.co.id.
The Chairman of the Meeting or a member of the Board of Directors of the Company or other party appointed by the Chairman of the Meeting, will answer question(s) and/or respond to opinion(s) regarding question(s) and/or opinion(s) submitted by the Registered Shareholders, based on the order compiled by the Chairman of the Meeting. The question(s) and/or opinion(s) that can be raised and addressed are only those directly related with the Meeting agenda that is being discussed.
After the answer or response has been given to the question or opinion submitted by the Shareholders, the Chairman of the Meeting shall propose to the Meeting to make a decision.
V. VOTING PROCEDURES
1. The resolutions of the Meeting is taken based on the deliberation to reach a consensus.
In the event that the deliberation to reach a consensus is not reached, for the first until the fourth agenda of the Meeting, the decision are taken by voting based on a vote in favor of more than 1/2 (one half) of the number of votes legally cast in the Meeting.
Blank votes will be deemed to cast the same vote as the majority votes of the Shareholders.
In accordance with the provisions of the Company's Articles of Association, voting regarding individuals is carried out with an unsigned closed letter and regarding other matters verbally, unless the Chairman of the GMS determines otherwise without any objections and 1 (one) or more Shareholders who jointly represent at least 10% (ten percent) of the total shares with valid voting rights that have been issued by the Company request that the voting is conducted in writing and confidentially.
The physical voting process in the Meeting:
Each 1 (one) share entitles the Shareholders to cast 1 (one) vote; if a shareholder owns more than one share, he/she is required to cast a vote only once representing the total number of shares he/she owns.
Physical vote casting is carried out by raising hands by holding the VOTING CARD
provided and filled in with the number of shares owned/represented, in the order in which the votes are submitted according to the agenda of the Meeting.
(iii)The officer will collect the VOTING CARD and submit it to the Notary to be examined and matched with the Attendance List of Shareholders and the number of votes legally cast in the Meeting.
6. The voting process in the Meeting electronically:
The electronic voting process takes place in the eASY.KSEI system in the E- Meeting Hall menu, Live Broadcasting sub-menu.
Shareholders or their proxies who are attend electronically have the opportunity to submit their vote directly during the voting period through the E-Meeting Hall screen in the eASY.KSEI system opened by the Company. When the electronic voting period of the Meeting agenda begins, the system automatically runs the voting time by counting down a maximum of 1 (one) minutes. During the electronic voting process, you will see the status " Voting for agenda item no (x) has started " in the "General Meeting Flow Text" column. If the Shareholders or their proxies do not vote for a certain agenda of the Meeting until the status of the meeting is shown in the column "Voting for agenda item no (x) has ended", it will be considered as voting Abstain for the agenda of the meeting concerned. Shareholders who abstained will be deemed to cast the same vote as the majority votes of the Shareholders.
The following is the procedure for the electronic voting:
The shareholders must cast their votes through 'Voting Field' column on the e-Meeting Hall screen in eASY.KSEI facility;
The shareholders have 3 (three) vote options in 'Voting Field' column, i.e. 'Accept', 'Reject' and 'Abstain'; and
Live e-voting will be conducted no later than 1 (one) minutes. Live e-voting will be over if the 'General Meeting Flow Text' column on the e-Meeting Hall screen in eASY.KSEI facility shows 'Voting for agenda [x] has ended'
7. The Notary will calculate the total votes based on the physical voting process in the Meeting and the electronic voting in the Meeting to be submitted to the Chairman of the Meeting.
VI. PREVENTIVE & CONTROL MEASURES AGAINST THE SPREAD OFCOVID-19VIRUS
The Company strongly encourages all shareholders to attend the Meeting electronically and cast vote electronically or grant E-Proxy to an independent party who has been appointed by the Company, which is PT Raya Saham Registra, to attend and vote at the Meeting
Shareholders or their attorneys, who will attend physically to the Meeting, must comply with and pass the safety and health protocols which will be strictly applied by the Company, as follows:
Upon arrival at the premises of the Meeting:
Must provide a Certificate of Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test or PCR Swab Test in his/her name, which shows negative test result issued by a doctor in the hospital, public health center, or medical clinic with the test taken 1 (one) day prior to the Meeting date (for Rapid Antigen Test) and 2 (two) days prior to the Meeting date (for PCR Swab Test) in accordance with the provisions of the building management;
Must submit a completed health declaration form stating his/her health and travel information. The health declaration form may be downloaded fromwww.astragraphia.co.id; and
Must comply with the health checking procedures (incl. body temperature screening, etc.), which will be conducted by the Company and building management of the premises of the Meeting is held.
At all times within the premises of the Meeting and during the Meeting:
Must wear proper 3 ply mask; and
Must implement physical distancing measures in accordance with direction from the Company and building management of the premise of the Meeting.
Must immediately leave the premises of the Meeting after the Meeting is over.
3. The shareholders or their attorneys who are unfit (in particular who have Covid-19 symptoms (such as cough, fever, and/or flu)) will not be permitted to attend the Meeting.
