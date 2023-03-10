PT Astra Graphia Tbk : Code of Conduct AGMS 2023

CONFIDENTIAL PT ASTRA GRAPHIA Tbk AGMS Rules 3rd April 2023

After the answer or response has been given to the question or opinion submitted by the Shareholders, the Chairman of the Meeting shall propose to the Meeting to make a decision.

V. VOTING PROCEDURES

1. The resolutions of the Meeting is taken based on the deliberation to reach a consensus.

In the event that the deliberation to reach a consensus is not reached, for the first until the fourth agenda of the Meeting, the decision are taken by voting based on a vote in favor of more than 1/2 (one half) of the number of votes legally cast in the Meeting. Blank votes will be deemed to cast the same vote as the majority votes of the Shareholders. In accordance with the provisions of the Company's Articles of Association, voting regarding individuals is carried out with an unsigned closed letter and regarding other matters verbally, unless the Chairman of the GMS determines otherwise without any objections and 1 (one) or more Shareholders who jointly represent at least 10% (ten percent) of the total shares with valid voting rights that have been issued by the Company request that the voting is conducted in writing and confidentially. The physical voting process in the Meeting: Each 1 (one) share entitles the Shareholders to cast 1 (one) vote; if a shareholder owns more than one share, he/she is required to cast a vote only once representing the total number of shares he/she owns. Physical vote casting is carried out by raising hands by holding the VOTING CARD

provided and filled in with the number of shares owned/represented, in the order in which the votes are submitted according to the agenda of the Meeting.

(iii)The officer will collect the VOTING CARD and submit it to the Notary to be examined and matched with the Attendance List of Shareholders and the number of votes legally cast in the Meeting.

6. The voting process in the Meeting electronically: