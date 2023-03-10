Advanced search
    ASGR   ID1000066103

PT ASTRA GRAPHIA TBK

(ASGR)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-09
960.00 IDR   +0.52%
11:55aPt Astra Graphia Tbk : Curriculum Vitae of Sidharta Utama
PU
05:14aPt Astra Graphia Tbk : Code of Conduct AGMS 2023
PU
04:44aPt Astra Graphia Tbk : Supporting Information of AGMS 2023
PU
PT Astra Graphia Tbk : Curriculum Vitae of Sidharta Utama

03/10/2023 | 11:55am EST
Prof. SIDHARTA UTAMA Ph.D., Ca, Cfa

Citizen

Indonesia

Year of Birth

1965

Domicile

Jakarta

Education Background

Graduated from Faculty of Economics and Business,

University of Indonesia, Bachelor of Finance - Accounting;

Indiana University, Master of Business Administration -

Finance and Information System; Texas A&M University,

Doctor of Philosophy - Accounting.

Experiences

Current position as Full-Professor, Faculty of Economics &

Business (FEB), Independent Commissioner - PT Allianz

Global Investors Assets Management Indonesia,

Independent Commissioner - PT Saratoga Investama

Sedaya Tbk, Audit Committee - PT Bukalapak Tbk, Member

Audit Board, FSA, Member, Board of Directors International

Federation of Accounting, Member-Steering Board on

Financial Accounting Policy of Bank Indonesia, Chair-

Advisory Board, Indonesian Institute for Corporate

Directorship.

Disclaimer

PT Astra Graphia Tbk published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 16:54:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
