PT Astra Graphia Tbk : Curriculum Vitae of Sidharta Utama

Prof. SIDHARTA UTAMA Ph.D., Ca, Cfa
|
Citizen
|
Indonesia
|
Year of Birth
|
1965
|
Domicile
|
Jakarta
|
Education Background
|
Graduated from Faculty of Economics and Business,
|
|
University of Indonesia, Bachelor of Finance - Accounting;
|
|
Indiana University, Master of Business Administration -
|
|
Finance and Information System; Texas A&M University,
|
|
Doctor of Philosophy - Accounting.
|
Experiences
|
Current position as Full-Professor, Faculty of Economics &
|
|
Business (FEB), Independent Commissioner - PT Allianz
|
|
Global Investors Assets Management Indonesia,
|
|
Independent Commissioner - PT Saratoga Investama
|
|
Sedaya Tbk, Audit Committee - PT Bukalapak Tbk, Member
|
|
Audit Board, FSA, Member, Board of Directors International
|
|
Federation of Accounting, Member-Steering Board on
|
|
Financial Accounting Policy of Bank Indonesia, Chair-
|
|
Advisory Board, Indonesian Institute for Corporate
|
|
Directorship.
Disclaimer
PT Astra Graphia Tbk published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 16:54:11 UTC.