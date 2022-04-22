PT Bank BTPN Tbk : Bank BTPN General Meeting of Shareholders Decides on 2021 Net Profit, Approves Change in Boards of Directors, Commissioners

Bank BTPN General Meeting of Shareholders Decides on 2021 Net Profit, Approves Change in Boards of Directors, Commissioners

Jakarta, April 21, 2022 - An Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PT Bank BTPN Tbk ("Bank BTPN") approved the 2021 annual report today in Jakarta.

Bank BTPN reported solid performance in 2021 that exceeded what it achieved in the previous year, amid challenges in the Indonesian economy, including the banking sector, due to the pandemic.

Bank BTPN booked Rp2.66 trillion in net profit after tax attributable to the parent company in 2021, 52% higher than the Rp1.75 trillion reported a year before. It was also 32% above Bank BTPN's initial target.

Total credit disbursement amounted to Rp135.60 trillion at December-end 2021, with credit in the corporate, commercial, and sharia segments booking growth of 9%.

Bank BTPN recorded a 5% increase in assets to Rp191.92 trillion from Rp183.17 trillion, while its capital adequacy ratio reached 26.2%, liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 187.3%, and net stable funding ratio (NSFR) was at 126.6%.

Bank BTPN Compliance Director Dini Herdini said, "Bank BTPN will maintain its focus in 2022 on growing credit disbursement through value chain business based on risk appetite. Bank BTPN will also focus on increasing the capabilities of Jenius as a platform, optimizing existing distribution channels, enhancing collaborations between business units, and carrying out more strategic partnerships with market ecosystem players."

Another strategy that Bank BTPN has set this year is increase its current account savings account (CASA) dan fee-based income from, among others, foreign currency transactions, by developing customer value propositions, capabilities, products, and services.

"Bank BTPN will also implement operational excellence through digitalization and will continuously develop its digital security capabilities. In addition, improvement in cost-to-income ratio and enhancement in human resources, risk management, and compliance and good governance will also Bank BTPN's top priorities in 2022," said Dini.

Shareholders also agreed to Bank BTPN's proposal not to give out dividend and will use the net profit as retained earnings after deduction for mandatory reserve.

"We appreciate the approval that shareholders gave to our proposal to use net profit for mandatory reserve and retained earnings. This shows shareholders' strong commitment to supporting Bank BTPN's business growth plan ahead," said Dini.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders also approved the reappointment of all members of Boards of Directors and Commissioners whose term will end in the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2025, except for Ongki Wanadjati Dana who had submitted a letter about his unwillingness to continue his job as President Director.

Shareholders agreed to accept Ongki's letter and approved the appointment of Ongki as Commissioner of Bank BTPN that came into effect right after the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ended.

Bank BTPN had earlier proposed Adrianus Dani Prabawa to hold the top position in the management in replacement of Ongki. However, Dani, who had passed the Financial Services Authority's fit and proper test, passed away on March 25, 2022.

Therefore, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders decided to pick Kaoru Furuya as acting President Director until Bank BTPN assigns a new President Director, whose appointment will be carried out in an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders later in 2022 or by 2023 at the latest.

"Bank BTPN Boards of Commissioners and Directors expressed the highest gratitude and appreciation to Pak Ongki for his leadership and contributions in helming Bank BTPN after a merger that brings the bank into the Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) Group. We congratulate and wish Pak Ongki success for his new role as Commissioner," said Dini.