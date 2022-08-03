PT Bank BTPN Tbk : Bank BTPN Records Excellent Performance in Q2-2022

Jakarta, August 2, 2022 - PT Bank BTPN Tbk (Bank BTPN) managed to record a solid performance in the first half of 2022, in part due to continuous efforts by various parties to restore the economy.

This achievement was in line with the Indonesia Economic Prospects report published by the World Bank in June 2022. The report says economic growth drivers have rebalanced gradually since the end of 2021 from exports and government consumption to private consumption and investment.

Bank BTPN reported that credit growth was above the banking industry's average figure. According to Bank Indonesia, the banking industry recorded 9.03%-year-on-year (yoy) credit growth on average at the end of May 2022.

Credit demand grew in line with the momentum of optimistic growth, as reflected in the corporate segment which saw a 22%-yoy increase, and in sharia, which reported a 11%-yoy rise. In total, Bank BTPN disbursed Rp149.26 trillion as of the end of June 2022, a 10% increase from the same period last year.

Bank BTPN also recorded an 11%-yoy increase in assets, from Rp175.93 trillion to Rp195.47 trillion in January-June 2022.

"Bank BTPN managed to maintain sound performance throughout the first semester of 2022. This achievement is the result of our strategies that always prioritize the principle of prudence in credit disbursement while also taking advantage of the momentum of the national economic recovery," said Kaoru Furuya, Caretaker President Director of Bank BTPN, today in Jakarta.

Bank BTPN was able to maintain good credit quality, as reflected in the gross Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio, which stood at 1.35% at the end of June, down from 1.46% last year. The figure was still relatively low compared with an average 3.04% recorded in the whole banking industry at the end of May 2022.

Bank BTPN has optimized the amount of third-party deposits through adjustments to meet the needs of credit funding and the bank's liquidity.

Bank BTPN's third-party deposits increased by 7% yoy from Rp96.64 trillion at the end of June 2021 to Rp103.17 trillion at the end of June 2022. The rise in third-party deposits was attributable to an increase in current account savings account (CASA) balance by 38% yoy from Rp28.28 trillion to Rp38.93 trillion. CASA ratio also increased accordingly from 29.3% to 37.7%. Time deposits, on the other hand, decreased by 6% yoy to Rp64.24 trillion.

Bank BTPN managed to increase third-party deposits and at the same time to reduce cost of funds from 3.6% to 2.9%, which in turn was in line with Bank Indonesia's low benchmark interest rate.

Bank BTPN's net profit after tax (consolidated) attributable to owners of the parent entity in January-June of 2022 was recorded at Rp1,675 billion, up 2% yoy from Rp1,641 billion. This was due to a decrease in interest expense by 9% yoy, as well as an increase in other operating income by 5% yoy, although operating expenses increased slightly by 2% yoy from Rp3.44 trillion to Rp3.50 trillion.

Bank BTPN continues to monitor customer credit quality, manage credit restructuring, and maintain adequate credit cost reserves, with an increase in credit costs of 6% to Rp 740 billion.

Amidst improvement pandemic situation, Bank BTPN managed to increase its net interest income by 2% (YoY) to Rp 5.72 trillion in the first half of this year, from Rp 5.59 trillion. This increase was contributed by credit growth and a decrease in interest expense by 9% (YoY) to Rp 1,704 billion from Rp 1,879 billion with an increase in CASA balances and a decrease in time deposit interest rates, but on the yield side, there was a decrease which resulted in a lower NIM from 6.76% in the second quarter of 2021 to 6.34% in the second quarter of 2022.

Bank BTPN also maintains a healthy liquidity and funding ratio, with a liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of 181.3% and a net stable funding ratio (NSFR) of 121.3% as of June 30, 2022. The company recorded a capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 25.2%.

Through its vision to become the first choice of bank in Indonesia that gives a significant change in the life of millions of people, mainly with the support of digital technology, Bank BTPN continues to develop Jenius, a pioneer of digital banking in Indonesia to serve a wider customer segment.

Jenius reported a 19% (YoY) growth in registered users, from 3,345,061 as of June 2021 to 3,995,013 in the same period this year. The funding balance managed by Jenius also showed an increase of 12% (YoY) to 17.3 trillion from 15.4 trillion at the end of June 2022. Flexi cash/Total Disbursement Credit disbursed reached 602 billion or an increase of 148% (YoY) from 243 billion.

"We are committed to maintaining this performance in order to always provide the best banking services to meet the financial needs of our customers from various segments so that they can realize a more meaningful life, including through technological innovation," Furuya concluded.