Pioneering the Empowerment of Retiree Customers, BTPN Bank Consistently Provides Health Services and Business Training

Bank BTPN has committed to help retiree customers to stay active and productive, through its empowerment programs that has been established since 2008.

Jakarta, June 12, 2024 - According to a 2011 internal survey by PT Bank BTPN Tbk (BTPN Bank), 43% of retiree customers expressed a desire to remain active and empowered to provide financial support to their families in retirement, either by starting a business or returning to the workforce. This survey was part of BTPN Bank's effort to understand the needs of its retiree customers.

This finding resonates with the spirit of the recent Hari Lanjut Usia Nasional (National Older Persons' Day), as the Indonesian Government continues to promote the well-being, independence, and dignity of older persons. As a pioneer in banking services for retirees, Bank BTPN reaffirms its commitment to supporting older persons, ensuring they remain empowered during their retirement.

"Since our founding in 1958, Bank BTPN has served retiree customers in Indonesia with care and dedication. We consistently demonstrate this commitment through tangible actions directly benefiting the lives of our retiree customers. We understand that retiree customers want to remain productive and healthy, so we are enabling them to stay active and engaged within their communities," said Purnomo B. Soetadi, Head of Retail Lending Business at Bank BTPN.

He continued that Bank BTPN focuses on addressing the specific needs of retiree customers, leveraging its extensive data and experience accumulated since the Bank's founding. "Based on our data and insights, we implemented two key programs: free healthcare services and entrepreneurship training tailored for retiree customers. These initiatives aim to support customers in achieving a more meaningful life in their retirement," Purnomo added.

These initiatives are part of Daya, Bank BTPN's sustainable empowerment program. Daya focuses on four main pillars: financial literacy, personal development, business capacity building, and sustainable living. The program aims to prepare retirees mentally and financially for a fulfilling retirement.

"Daya represents Bank BTPN's commitment to sustainably enhancing our customers' capacities by providing opportunities for growth and a more meaningful life. These include health programs and entrepreneurship training programs for Bank BTPN's retiree customer segment. These programs have been running since 2008 and have successfully supported and empowered 1,861,288 participants in health services and 116,836 participants in business training participants from the retired customer segment across Indonesia," said Andrie Darusman, Communications & Daya Head at Bank BTPN.

Retiree customers can access comprehensive medical check-ups and consultations with doctors at BTPN branch offices in several cities across Indonesia or free telemedicine services via WhatsApp for more convenient healthcare.

Bank BTPN also provides health cards to help retirees monitor their health. They are advised to visit a local health facility if their condition requires further examination. Bank BTPN also promotes living healthily through regular information sessions on exercise, nutrition, and wellness practices.

In addition to offering free healthcare, Bank BTPN collaborates with marketing experts to offer quarterly entrepreneurship training. These sessions cover financial health, business development, and sustainable living, enabling retiree customers to remain productive and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

"Bank BTPN is committed to providing the best services for our customers. Every financial solution and value-added program is designed to meet the needs across various aspects of life. This commitment will continue to be the foundation for our core business and beneficial initiatives, further empowering all our customers, including retirees and those nearing retirement," Purnomo concluded.

Share