PT Bank BTPN Tbk : Maintaining Fundamentals amid Pandemic Challenges, Bank BTPN Decides Not to Distribute Dividends

Maintaining Fundamentals amid Pandemic Challenges, Bank BTPN Decides Not to Distribute Dividends

Jakarta, 22 April 2021 - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('AGMS') of PT Bank BTPN Tbk ('Bank BTPN') has given the approval for the Bank's financial statements of 2020 fiscal year. Amidst the pandemic's challenges that created tremendous pressure on the global economy including the national banking sector, as of 31 December 2020 Bank BTPN recorded an increase in total assets from Rp181.6 trillion to Rp183.2 trillion or an increase of 1% (year-on-year/yoy). The Bank's ratios are at a healthy level, where the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) is maintained at 25.55%, the liquidity ratio (loan-to-funding ratio / LFR) is 93.60%, the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) reached 281.70%, while the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) was 115.34%.

Although Bank BTPN recorded a decrease in lending by 4% (yoy) to Rp136.2 trillion, the corporate segment still recorded growth of 4% to Rp78.6 trillion (yoy). On the other hand, Bank BTPN can still maintain healthy lending by upholding the principle of prudence. This is reflected in the ratio of non-performing loans (NPL) of 1.21% at the end of December 2020. To meet credit financing needs, the company has raised IDR 145.5 trillion by the end of December 2020. Total third party funds increased by 16% to Rp 100.8 trillion compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, net profit after tax (NPAT) attributed to owners of the parent entity reached Rp1.75 trillion, down 32% on an annual basis. These financial indicators indicate that strategic steps are needed to maintain the Company's fundamental condition.

'The decision of the AGMS not to distribute dividends to shareholders in the midst of the current situation which is still very challenging for us reflects the strong commitment of shareholders to strengthening Bank BTPN's fundamentals as well as real support for the Bank's sustainable growth plans,' said President Director of Bank BTPN, Ongki Wanadjati Dana.

The AGMS also approved the resignation of Yasuhiro Daikoku as Director, whom he has served since February 1, 2019. As a replacement, the shareholders have approved the appointment of Kan Funakoshi. 'On behalf of management, we express our appreciation for Daikoku-san's contribution and dedication in advancing the Bank, especially in guiding the corporate business in the midst of a pandemic,' said Ongki.

Kan Funakoshi is an alumnus of Waseda University, Tokyo, and was assigned to PT Bank Sumitomo Mitsui Indonesia, Jakarta, from December 2001 to July 2009. After that, he continued his assignments in Tokyo, Moscow and Seoul, before being trusted again to handle corporate business in Indonesia. Funakoshi has passed the fit and proper test from Indonesia's Financial Services Authority and will become effective after obtaining a complete foreign employment-related license.