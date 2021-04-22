Log in
    BTPN   ID1000118508

PT BANK BTPN TBK

(BTPN)
PT Bank BTPN Tbk : Maintaining Fundamentals amid Pandemic Challenges, Bank BTPN Decides Not to Distribute Dividends

04/22/2021 | 11:18pm EDT
Maintaining Fundamentals amid Pandemic Challenges, Bank BTPN Decides Not to Distribute Dividends

Jakarta, 22 April 2021 - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('AGMS') of PT Bank BTPN Tbk ('Bank BTPN') has given the approval for the Bank's financial statements of 2020 fiscal year. Amidst the pandemic's challenges that created tremendous pressure on the global economy including the national banking sector, as of 31 December 2020 Bank BTPN recorded an increase in total assets from Rp181.6 trillion to Rp183.2 trillion or an increase of 1% (year-on-year/yoy). The Bank's ratios are at a healthy level, where the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) is maintained at 25.55%, the liquidity ratio (loan-to-funding ratio / LFR) is 93.60%, the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) reached 281.70%, while the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) was 115.34%.

Although Bank BTPN recorded a decrease in lending by 4% (yoy) to Rp136.2 trillion, the corporate segment still recorded growth of 4% to Rp78.6 trillion (yoy). On the other hand, Bank BTPN can still maintain healthy lending by upholding the principle of prudence. This is reflected in the ratio of non-performing loans (NPL) of 1.21% at the end of December 2020. To meet credit financing needs, the company has raised IDR 145.5 trillion by the end of December 2020. Total third party funds increased by 16% to Rp 100.8 trillion compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, net profit after tax (NPAT) attributed to owners of the parent entity reached Rp1.75 trillion, down 32% on an annual basis. These financial indicators indicate that strategic steps are needed to maintain the Company's fundamental condition.

'The decision of the AGMS not to distribute dividends to shareholders in the midst of the current situation which is still very challenging for us reflects the strong commitment of shareholders to strengthening Bank BTPN's fundamentals as well as real support for the Bank's sustainable growth plans,' said President Director of Bank BTPN, Ongki Wanadjati Dana.

The AGMS also approved the resignation of Yasuhiro Daikoku as Director, whom he has served since February 1, 2019. As a replacement, the shareholders have approved the appointment of Kan Funakoshi. 'On behalf of management, we express our appreciation for Daikoku-san's contribution and dedication in advancing the Bank, especially in guiding the corporate business in the midst of a pandemic,' said Ongki.

Kan Funakoshi is an alumnus of Waseda University, Tokyo, and was assigned to PT Bank Sumitomo Mitsui Indonesia, Jakarta, from December 2001 to July 2009. After that, he continued his assignments in Tokyo, Moscow and Seoul, before being trusted again to handle corporate business in Indonesia. Funakoshi has passed the fit and proper test from Indonesia's Financial Services Authority and will become effective after obtaining a complete foreign employment-related license.

Disclaimer

PT Bank BTPN Tbk Tbk published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 03:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 039 B 0,90 B 0,90 B
Net income 2021 2 107 B 0,15 B 0,15 B
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22 424 B 1 543 M 1 547 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,72x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 19 370
Free-Float 4,22%
Chart PT BANK BTPN TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Bank BTPN Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3 320,00 IDR
Last Close Price 2 780,00 IDR
Spread / Highest target 79,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ongki Wanadjati Dana President Director
Hanna Tantani Finance Director
Ying Hoong Chow President Commissioner
Jeny Mustopha Head-Information Technology
Merisa Darwis Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT BANK BTPN TBK-10.61%1 549
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION31.52%63 995
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-3.10%57 798
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES9.91%29 654
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-1.06%19 963
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.99%11 261
