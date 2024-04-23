By Amanda Lee

Bank Central Asia's first-quarter net profit rose on the back of a record growth in net loans and a drop in provisions.

Indonesia's largest private bank said late Monday that quarterly profit rose 12% on year to 12.879 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($793.3 million).

Net interest and shariah income rose 7.25% on year to IDR19.823 trillion, while net fee and commission income rose 8.15% on year to IDR4.326 trillion.

Impairment losses on assets in the quarter fell 30% on year to IDR1.025 trillion.

BCA said first-quarter net loans rose a record 17% on year, helped by a 22% rise in corporate loans and a 15% rise in consumer lending. Mortgages grew 11% from a year earlier, while vehicle loans expanded 22%.

