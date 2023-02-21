Indonesia president to back c.bank chief Warjiyo for rare second term - sources

*
Warjiyo was Jokowi's only nomination in 2018
*
Jokowi not ready to part with finance minister - sources
*
Second terms rare for Bank Indonesia governors
JAKARTA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko
Widodo will nominate central bank governor Perry Warjiyo for a
second five-year term and will put forward no other candidates
for the post, three sources familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, earlier said he
would decide on Tuesday or Wednesday which candidates he would
nominate to parliament.
The sources, who have knowledge of the nomination process
for Bank Indonesia (BI) governor, declined to be identified
because they were not authorised to speak on the matter.
They said the president had only one candidate in mind. The
presidential palace and the central bank did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Rarely has an incumbent governor been nominated for a second
term. In the past few instances, including when Jokowi nominated
Warjiyo in 2018, only one name was submitted to lawmakers.
Warjiyo, 63, is a career central banker who has played a key
role in reforming BI's monetary policy mix and its pandemic
response, which included unconventional policies such as buying
bonds directly from the government rather than just in the
secondary market.
He has been popular among many bankers in Indonesia who
credit him with helping to maintain a strong economy despite
challenges of COVID-19 and geopolitical turmoil.
Warjiyo once served as an executive director of the
International Monetary Fund for two years from 2007,
representing 13 countries in the Southeast Asia voting group.
CONTINUITY APPROACH
Last month, sources told Reuters Jokowi was considering
Warjiyo and looking at several others for the job.
Those included his Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati,
Deputy Central Bank Governor Destry Damayanti and the head of
the Indonesia Deposit Insurance Corporation, Purbaya Yudhi
Sadewa.
The sources on Tuesday said Jokowi decided not to nominate
Sri Mulyani because he did not want to lose her as finance
minister due to her good performance.
"It would be unfortunate to let go of Sri Mulyani," said one
of the sources, a parliamentarian.
Jokowi's nominations are required by parliament before the
end of this week so it can conduct a "fit-and-proper" test on
them. The president can by law submit at most three names and
parliament must decide their pick or reject those candidates
within a month.
Another of the sources said they were 97% certain Warjiyo
was the president's only pick, though noting that the nomination
had yet to be submitted and "anything can happen" in politics.
BI last week kept its benchmark rate unchanged, after six
consecutive hikes totalling 225 basis points aimed at fighting
inflation. Warjiyo said afterwards that he saw no need for
further rate hikes, however, with inflation easing faster than
initially estimated.
BI's policy direction is expected to remain data-dependent
regardless of whether or not its leadership changes, said David
Sumual, an economist with one of Indonesia's biggest lenders
Bank Central Asia.
"It's not about one individual, (Warjiyo's) view, but
institutionally (BI) has said rate hikes have been sufficient,
subject to future developments," he said.
(Reporting by Ananda Teresia and Stefanno Sulaiman; Writing by
Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies, Kanupriya Kapoor, Martin
Petty and Alex Richardson)