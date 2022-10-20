Advanced search
    BBCA   ID1000109507

PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK

(BBCA)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-18
8275.00 IDR   -0.30%
05:00aPt Bank Central Asia Tbk : Monthly Financial Report September 2022
PU
04:40aPt Bank Central Asia Tbk : 9M22 Analyst Meeting
PU
09/21Pt Bank Central Asia Tbk : Monthly Financial Report August 2022
PU
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk : 9M22 Analyst Meeting

10/20/2022
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

9M22 Results

20 October 2022

Agenda

Macroeconomy & banking industry highlights

  • 9M22 performance overview
  • Sustainability finance and ESG
  • Share data, ratings & awards

Analyst Meeting 9M-22

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk 2

Economic highlights

  • Domestic growth remains robust, increasingly driven by investment while consumption plateaus.
  • Indonesia's current accounts remains resilient as a result of strong terms of trade.
  • Export could be weaker as global economy is projected to slow due to tighter liquidity, stronger USD and geopolitical instability.
  • Inflation is on the rise following the administered fuel price adjustment, but its effects are partially moderated by food deflation.
  • Bank Indonesia increased its 7DRR to 4.25% in September 2022 in response to external pressures.

Q3-21

Q3-22

Real GDP

3.51%

5.44%*

CPI

1.60%**

5.95% **

BI 7-D Rate

3.50%

4.25%

USD/IDR

14,364

15,228

CA (% of GDP)

1.5%

1.1%*

Source: Bank Indonesia

*) Q2-22 number; **) Sep YoY

Inflation and BI Rates (%)

Rupiah/USD

Source: Bloomberg

Analyst Meeting 9M-22

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk 3

Banking sector: loan growth momentum continues

Banking Sector Financial Summary (%)

  • Loans increased 10.7% YoY driven by simultaneous recovery in across segments and economic sectors.
  • With deposits grew at lower pace of 9.1% YoY, LDR slightly increased to 81.6%.
  • Albeit rising policy rate, intense lending competition continues.
  • Transaction activities growth remains despite at a normalized rate (BCA Consumer Spending Index +11% YoY, BCA Business Txn Index +13% YoY).
  • Asset quality keeps improving. Restructured loans from Covid- 19 declined to Rp 543.4 tn in Aug-22 (vs. Jul-22 at Rp 560.4 tn).
  • Banking sector saw a rebound in profitability on the back of loan demand recovery and lower credit cost.

(Rp trillion)

Jun-21

Dec-21

Jun-22

∆YoY

∆YtD

Total Assets

9,411

10,112

10,309

9.5%

1.9%

Total Loans

5,582

5,769

6,177

10.7%

7.1%

Third Party Funds

6,966

7,479

7,602

9.1%

1.6%

CASA

4,107

4,576

4,748

15.6%

3.8%

Current Accounts

1,865

2,144

2,230

19.6%

4.0%

Savings Accounts

2,242

2,432

2,518

12.3%

3.5%

Time Deposits

2,859

2,904

2,854

-0.2%

-1.7%

Net Profit

67.5

140.2

97.2

43.9%

n.a

NIM

4.7%

4.6%

4.8%

10bp

20bp

LDR

80.4%

77.5%

81.6%

120bp

410bp

NPL

3.2%

3.0%

2.9%

-30bp

-10bp

CAR

24.3%

25.7%

24.7%

40bp

-100bp

Source: OJK

Analyst Meeting 9M-22

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk 4

Agenda

  • Macroeconomy & banking industry highlights

9M22 performance overview

  • Sustainability finance and ESG
  • Share data, ratings & awards

Analyst Meeting 9M-22

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 08:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
