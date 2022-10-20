PT Bank Central Asia Tbk : 9M22 Analyst Meeting
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
9M22 Results
Agenda
Macroeconomy & banking industry highlights
9M22 performance overview
Sustainability finance and ESG
Share data, ratings & awards
Economic highlights
Domestic growth remains robust, increasingly driven by investment while consumption plateaus.
Indonesia's current accounts remains resilient as a result of strong terms of trade.
Export could be weaker as global economy is projected to slow due to tighter liquidity, stronger USD and geopolitical instability.
Inflation is on the rise following the administered fuel price adjustment, but its effects are partially moderated by food deflation.
Bank Indonesia increased its 7DRR to 4.25% in September 2022 in response to external pressures.
Q3-21
Q3-22
Real GDP
3.51%
5.44%*
CPI
1.60%**
5.95% **
BI 7-D Rate
3.50%
4.25%
USD/IDR
14,364
15,228
CA (% of GDP)
1.5%
1.1%*
Source: Bank Indonesia
*) Q2-22 number; **) Sep YoY
Inflation and BI Rates
(%)
Rupiah/USD
Source: Bloomberg
Banking sector: loan growth momentum continues
Banking Sector Financial Summary
(%)
Loans increased 10.7% YoY driven by simultaneous recovery in across segments and economic sectors.
With deposits grew at lower pace of 9.1% YoY, LDR slightly increased to 81.6%.
Albeit rising policy rate, intense lending competition continues.
Transaction activities growth remains despite at a normalized rate (BCA Consumer Spending Index +11% YoY, BCA Business Txn Index +13% YoY).
Asset quality keeps improving. Restructured loans from Covid- 19 declined to Rp 543.4 tn in Aug-22 (vs. Jul-22 at Rp 560.4 tn).
Banking sector saw a rebound in profitability on the back of loan demand recovery and lower credit cost.
(Rp trillion)
Jun-21
Dec-21
Jun-22
∆YoY
∆YtD
Total Assets
9,411
10,112
10,309
9.5%
1.9%
Total Loans
5,582
5,769
6,177
10.7%
7.1%
Third Party Funds
6,966
7,479
7,602
9.1%
1.6%
CASA
4,107
4,576
4,748
15.6%
3.8%
Current Accounts
1,865
2,144
2,230
19.6%
4.0%
Savings Accounts
2,242
2,432
2,518
12.3%
3.5%
Time Deposits
2,859
2,904
2,854
-0.2%
-1.7%
Net Profit
67.5
140.2
97.2
43.9%
n.a
NIM
4.7%
4.6%
4.8%
10bp
20bp
LDR
80.4%
77.5%
81.6%
120bp
410bp
NPL
3.2%
3.0%
2.9%
-30bp
-10bp
CAR
24.3%
25.7%
24.7%
40bp
-100bp
Source: OJK
Agenda
Macroeconomy & banking industry highlights
9M22 performance overview
Sustainability finance and ESG
Share data, ratings & awards
