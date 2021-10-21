PT Bank Central Asia Tbk : AM Deck 9M21
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
9M21 Results
Agenda
Macroeconomy & banking industry highlights
BCA 9M21 performance overview
Sustainability finance and ESG
Corporate updates
Share data, ratings & awards
Analyst Meeting 9M-21
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
2
Economic highlights
The sharp decline in Indonesia's Covid cases bodes well for its economic recovery as mobility improves.
Vaccination continues to increase, where in certain regions such as Jakarta and Bali have reached close to 100%, ready for re-opening.
Commodity prices are trending up - particularly coal and CPO - driven by global shortage, that props up Indonesia's trade surplus.
Despite benign inflation, risks in financial markets related to the Fed tapering and fears of global stagflation, continue constraining BI to cut rate further.
Q3-20
Q3-21
Real GDP
-3.49%
7.07%
*
CPI
1.42%
**
1.60%
**
BI 7-D Rate
4.00%
3.50%
USD/IDR
14,675
14,375
CA (% of GDP)
0.39%
-0.77%
*
Source: Bank Indonesia
*) Q2-21 number **) Sep YoY
Analyst Meeting 9M-21
Always by your side
Inflation and BI Rates
(%)
7%
BI 7-day (Reverse) Repo Rate
6.00
6.00
6%
5.75
5.25
5.00
5%
4.75
4.75
Inflation
4.50
4.37
4.25
4.25
4.25
3.83
4.00
4%
3.88
3.75
3.45
3.58
3.61
3.41
3.32
3.49
3.50
3.50
3.20 3.23
3.00
3.61
2.96
3%
3.30
3.18
3.12
3.02
2.88
2.79
2.68
1.96
2.48
2%
1.54
1.68
1.60
1,32
1.37
1%
1.33
Jun-16
Jan-17
Aug-17
Mar-18
Oct-18
Mei-19
Dec-19
Jul-20
Feb-21
Sep-21
Source: Bank Indonesia
Rupiah/USD
17,000
16,575
16,000
15,235
15,000
14,938
14,890
14,565
14,525
14,493
14,209
14,000
13,964
13,661
13,565
13,609
13,853
14,080
13,878 13,895
13,265
13,920
13,000
13,256
13,289
13,583
13,057
12,955
13,156
12,000 Jan-16Jun-16Nov-16May-17Nov-17May-18Dec-18Jul-19Jan-20Aug-20Mar-21Oct-21
Source: Bloomberg
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
3
Banking sector: recovery on track
Loan outstanding grew positive 0.5% YoY or 1.5% YtD, supported by working capital and consumer lending.
Government continues stimulus to boost demand in mortgage and automotive.
Deposits rose 4.5% YtD from CA that increased 17.9% YoY or 9.8% YtD.
Liquidity remained ample. LDR stood at 80.2%.
Manageable NPL ratio of 3.3%, due to OJK relaxation policy.
CAR stayed solid at 24.6%.
Banking Sector Financial Summary
(Rp trillion)
Jul-20
Dec-20
Jul-21
∆YoY
∆YtD
Total Assets
8,726
9,178
9,412
7.9%
2.6%
Total Loans
5,536
5,482
5,564
0.5%
1.5%
Third Party Funds
6,308
6,665
6,966
10.4%
4.5%
CASA
3,550
3,861
4,101
15.5%
6.2%
Current Accounts
1,571
1,687
1,852
17.9%
9.8%
Savings Accounts
1,979
2,174
2,249
13.6%
3.5%
Time Deposits
2,758
2,805
2,865
3.9%
2.1%
Net Profit
71.3
104.7
78.2
9.7%
n.a
NIM
4.4%
4.4%
4.6%
20bp
20bp
LDR
88.1%
82.5%
80.2%
-790bp
-230bp
NPL
3.2%
3.2%
3.3%
10bp
10bp
CAR
23.0%
23.9%
24.6%
160bp
70bp
Source: OJK
Analyst Meeting 9M-21
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
4
Agenda
Macroeconomy & banking industry highlights
BCA 9M21 performance overview
Sustainability finance and ESG
Corporate updates
Share data, ratings & awards
Analyst Meeting 9M-21
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 09:03:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
Analyst Recommendations on PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
Sales 2021
77 528 B
5,50 B
5,50 B
Net income 2021
30 005 B
2,13 B
2,13 B
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
30,7x
Yield 2021
1,39%
Capitalization
924 563 B
65 498 M
65 644 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
11,9x
Capi. / Sales 2022
10,9x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
99,0%
Chart PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
28
Last Close Price
7 500,00 IDR
Average target price
7 465,68 IDR
Spread / Average Target
-0,46%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.