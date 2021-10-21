Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Indonesia
  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
  News
  Summary
    BBCA   ID1000109507

PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK

(BBCA)
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk : AM Deck 9M21

10/21/2021 | 05:04am EDT
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

9M21 Results

21 October 2021

Agenda

Macroeconomy & banking industry highlights

  • BCA 9M21 performance overview
  • Sustainability finance and ESG
  • Corporate updates
  • Share data, ratings & awards

Always by your side

Analyst Meeting 9M-21

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk 2

Economic highlights

  • The sharp decline in Indonesia's Covid cases bodes well for its economic recovery as mobility improves.
  • Vaccination continues to increase, where in certain regions such as Jakarta and Bali have reached close to 100%, ready for re-opening.
  • Commodity prices are trending up - particularly coal and CPO - driven by global shortage, that props up Indonesia's trade surplus.
  • Despite benign inflation, risks in financial markets related to the Fed tapering and fears of global stagflation, continue constraining BI to cut rate further.

Q3-20

Q3-21

Real GDP

-3.49%

7.07%*

CPI

1.42%**

1.60%**

BI 7-D Rate

4.00%

3.50%

USD/IDR

14,675

14,375

CA (% of GDP)

0.39%

-0.77%*

Source: Bank Indonesia

*) Q2-21 number **) Sep YoY

Analyst Meeting 9M-21

Always by your side

Inflation and BI Rates (%)

7%

BI 7-day (Reverse) Repo Rate

6.00

6.00

6%

5.75

5.25

5.00

5%

4.75

4.75

Inflation

4.50

4.37

4.25

4.25

4.25

3.83

4.00

4%

3.88

3.75

3.45

3.58

3.61

3.41

3.32

3.49

3.50

3.50

3.20 3.23

3.00

3.61

2.96

3%

3.30

3.18

3.12

3.02

2.88

2.79

2.68

1.96

2.48

2%

1.54

1.68

1.60

1,32

1.37

1%

1.33

Jun-16

Jan-17

Aug-17

Mar-18

Oct-18

Mei-19

Dec-19

Jul-20

Feb-21

Sep-21

Source: Bank Indonesia

Rupiah/USD

17,000

16,575

16,000

15,235

15,000

14,938

14,890

14,565

14,525

14,493

14,209

14,000

13,964

13,661

13,565

13,609

13,853

14,080

13,878 13,895

13,265

13,920

13,000

13,256

13,289

13,583

13,057

12,955

13,156

12,000 Jan-16Jun-16Nov-16May-17Nov-17May-18Dec-18Jul-19Jan-20Aug-20Mar-21Oct-21

Source: Bloomberg

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk 3

Banking sector: recovery on track

Always by your side

  • Loan outstanding grew positive 0.5% YoY or 1.5% YtD, supported by working capital and consumer lending.
  • Government continues stimulus to boost demand in mortgage and automotive.
  • Deposits rose 4.5% YtD from CA that increased 17.9% YoY or 9.8% YtD.
  • Liquidity remained ample. LDR stood at 80.2%.
  • Manageable NPL ratio of 3.3%, due to OJK relaxation policy.
  • CAR stayed solid at 24.6%.

Banking Sector Financial Summary

(Rp trillion)

Jul-20

Dec-20

Jul-21

∆YoY

∆YtD

Total Assets

8,726

9,178

9,412

7.9%

2.6%

Total Loans

5,536

5,482

5,564

0.5%

1.5%

Third Party Funds

6,308

6,665

6,966

10.4%

4.5%

CASA

3,550

3,861

4,101

15.5%

6.2%

Current Accounts

1,571

1,687

1,852

17.9%

9.8%

Savings Accounts

1,979

2,174

2,249

13.6%

3.5%

Time Deposits

2,758

2,805

2,865

3.9%

2.1%

Net Profit

71.3

104.7

78.2

9.7%

n.a

NIM

4.4%

4.4%

4.6%

20bp

20bp

LDR

88.1%

82.5%

80.2%

-790bp

-230bp

NPL

3.2%

3.2%

3.3%

10bp

10bp

CAR

23.0%

23.9%

24.6%

160bp

70bp

Source: OJK

Analyst Meeting 9M-21

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk 4

Agenda

  • Macroeconomy & banking industry highlights

BCA 9M21 performance overview

  • Sustainability finance and ESG
  • Corporate updates
  • Share data, ratings & awards

Always by your side

Analyst Meeting 9M-21

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 09:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 77 528 B 5,50 B 5,50 B
Net income 2021 30 005 B 2,13 B 2,13 B
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,7x
Yield 2021 1,39%
Capitalization 924 563 B 65 498 M 65 644 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 11,9x
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 7 500,00 IDR
Average target price 7 465,68 IDR
Spread / Average Target -0,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jahja Setiaatmadja President Director
Djohan Emir Setijoso President Commissioner
Nur Hermawan Thendean EVP-Strategic Information Technology Group
Kho Vincentius Khosasih Group Head-Data Management & IT Management Office
Jip Thomas Sutanto Group Head-IT Infrastructure & Operation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK10.78%65 498
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.93%157 988
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.22.60%73 729
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED25.07%59 549
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-0.52%58 403
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)13.40%51 301