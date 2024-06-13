Jakarta, 11 June 2024 - PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA), through the Bakti BCA umbrella, revitalized the Cikoneng Coffee Plantation in Tugu Utara Village, Bogor, as a form of the company's commitment to have a positive impact on the community. Through this program, BCA collaborates with the National Coffee Foundation (YKN) and the Bogor Regency Food Crops Horticulture & Plantation Office (Distanhorbun) to provide guidance, counseling, and infrastructure assistance to the Cikoneng Lestari Farmers Group and the Lestari Maju Bersama Farmers Group.

BCA realizes that the productivity of Arabica coffee grown by farmers in the Cikoneng Coffee Plantation is not optimal yet. As a result, the farmer's income is insufficient to maintain the plantation. In fact, agricultural products from the Cikoneng Coffee Plantation have great potential to improve the economy of the community and farmers there because they are cultivated with other plants such as pine, chili, avocado, guava, and orange.

BCA EVP Corporate Communication & Social Responsibility Hera F. Haryn said, "We understand the importance of Cikoneng Coffee Plantation as one of the income for the community in Tugu Utara Village. To increase the productivity of coffee farmers, Bakti BCA is carrying out revitalization through a series of coaching, counseling, and various agricultural technical assistance. We hope that, through this initiative, farmers can become more productive so that their income and living standards increase. We believe the positive impact will not only benefit the farmers, but also the community and business partners."

Conducted on 10 hectares (ha) of plantation land, the beneficiary farmers will receive one year of counseling and coaching on strategies and technological innovations to increase the productivity of their plantations. Through "Sekolah Lapang" initiated by YKN and Distanhorbun Bogor, the beneficiaries will be taught how to use environmentally friendly fertilizers, effective pruning of tree branches, and soil and water conservation through the creation of multipurpose dugouts or "rorak".

Through this program, Bakti BCA provides farming tools and necessities, including 40 tons of solid fertilizer, 120 liters of liquid soil fertilizer, 1,440 liters of liquid leaf fertilizer, 20 pruning shears, 2 grass cutters, and 2 sprayers. The revitalization efforts carried out by Bakti BCA and its partners are expected to significantly increase the quantity and quality of coffee bean production.

Based on the collected data, after revitalization, the coffee bean production per hectare and the income of farmers in Cikoneng Coffee Plantation are expected to increase by more than 120% by 2025. In 2024, the average coffee bean production from 10 hectares of the Cikoneng Coffee Plantation is estimated to reach 308.9 kilograms per hectare.

Head of the Bogor Food Crops, Horticulture & Plantation Agency Entis Sutisna said, "We appreciate BCA's efforts to improve the effectiveness and productivity of coffee plants in Bogor Regency, particularly at the Cikoneng Coffee Plantation. The revitalization program that we run with BCA includes coaching and providing agricultural assistance to farmers on more effective and efficient farming techniques. We hope that with this initiative, farmers can improve the productivity and quality of their crops, gradually overcome the challenges faced in the cultivation process, and have a positive impact on the surrounding environment and Bogor Regency in general."

For information, Indonesia is one of the largest coffee producing countries in the world, after Brazil and Vietnam. With various types of coffee beans grown in various regions, from Aceh to Papua, Indonesian coffee offers a richness of unique flavors and aromas, making it has a high export value. According to BPS data, throughout 2023 the national coffee export volume reached 276.28 thousand tons with a total value of US$915.91 million. The high export value reflects the high global demand for Indonesian coffee. In addition, data from the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) processed by the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) shows that domestic coffee consumption in 2023 reached 372,600 tons. Therefore, the ability to meet market demand and strengthen the position of Indonesian coffee in the international arena as well as domestically is very important to maintain.

"This effort is expected to have a significant positive impact on the local and national economy. This is in line with BCA's commitment as a national bank that is committed to providing tangible benefits to the community through the Bakti BCA initiative. This initiative is a concrete step in supporting local economic growth and environmental sustainability." Hera closed.

Picture Information 1:

Bakti BCA's Commitment in Giving Positive Impact to Coffee Farmers - BCA EVP Corporate Communication and Social Responsibility Hera F. Haryn (fourth left) during the donation of agricultural equipment to two farmer groups in Tugu Utara Village, Bogor Regency, Monday (10/6). Through the Cikoneng Coffee Plantation Revitalization program, BCA collaborates with the National Coffee Foundation (YKN) and the Bogor Regency Food Crops Horticulture & Plantation Office (Distanhorbun) to provide coaching, counseling, and infrastructure assistance to the Cikoneng Lestari Farmers Group and the Lestari Maju Bersama Farmers Group.

Picture Information 2:

Revitalization to Improve Farmers' Welfare - BCA EVP Corporate Communication and Social Responsibility Hera F. Haryn (left) fertilizes coffee trees in Tugu Utara Village, Bogor Regency, Monday (10/6). Based on data collected, after the revitalization, coffee bean production per hectare and income of Cikoneng Coffee Plantation farmers are expected to increase by more than 120% by 2025. In 2024, it is estimated that the average production of coffee beans from 10 hectares of Cikoneng Coffee Plantation land will reach 308.9 kilograms per hectare.

Picture Information 3:

Coaching to Aid Allocation to Increase Productivity - BCA EVP Corporate Communication Hera F Haryn (sixth top left) poses for a photo with officials from the Bogor Regency Plantation and Horticulture Office, National Coffee Foundation, and Coffee Farmers, at a coffee plantation in Tugu Utara Village, Bogor Regency, Monday (10/6). Conducted on 10 hectares (ha) of plantation land, the beneficiary farmers will receive counseling and guidance for one year on strategies and technological innovations to increase the productivity of their plantations.

