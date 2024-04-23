Jakarta, 22 April 2024 - PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (IDX: BBCA) and its subsidiaries recorded an increase in total loans by 17.1% on an annual basis (YoY) to Rp835.7 trillion as of March 2024, higher than the industry average. Meanwhile, in the first quarter of 2024, the net profit of BCA and its subsidiaries increased by 11.7% YoY to Rp12.9 trillion. This growth was attributed to higher loan disbursements, consistent improvements in loan quality, and an increase in transaction volume and funding.

"We observe that the improving domestic consumption, especially during the Ramadan and Eid this year, has had a positive impact on the disbursement of loans by the BCA until March 2024. Consumer loan demand is well sustained, reflected in the high enthusiasm among visitors of the 'BCA Expoversary 2024' event, which took place offline from February 29 to March 3, 2024, and online until the end of April 2024. As of March 2024, the total value of mortgage and vehicle loan applications from 'BCA Expoversary 2024' had reached more than Rp30 trillion, and expected to grow until the event closing date. We are optimistic that we can maintain our performance growth until the end of this year, in line with the positive outlook for the national economy," stated Jahja Setiaatmadja, President Director of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk.

Corporate loans increased 22.1% YoY to Rp389.2 trillion as of March 2024, while commercial loans grew 9.3% YoY to Rp125.2 trillion. SME loans continued to grow above the industry average, a similar trend to last year's performance. As of March 2024, BCA's SME loans grew 13.5% YoY to Rp110.4 trillion. The total consumer loan portfolio increased by 14.9% YoY to Rp201.6 trillion. The growth in consumer loans portfolio was supported by the 11.0% YoY growth in mortgage loans to Rp121.7 trillion, 22.2% YoY growth in vehicle loans to Rp59.8 trillion, and the 22.6% YoY increase in other consumer loans (majority in credit card loans) to Rp17.1 trillion.

Loans disbursed to sustainable sectors increased by 9.1% YoY in March 2024, reaching Rp197.4 trillion, or 23.5% of the total loan portfolio. In supporting the loan growth to these sectors, BCA offered promotional lending rates specifically available to commercial and SME debtors engaged in Environmentally Friendly Business Activities (KUBL). Further, the Bank continued to support the "green economy" through collecting a total of 208 tons of waste in the first quarter of 2024, consisting of organic and inorganic waste, unused document and electronic waste. The implementation of sustainable business practices is also reflected in Wisma BCA in Bukit Semarang Baru (BSB) Semarang's success in achieving Green Building Council Indonesia's (GBCI) Existing Building V1.1 Platinum Level certification.

BCA's loan growth was accompanied by an improvement in loan quality, as the Bank's restructured loans gradually moved into normal payment terms. The Loan at Risk ratio (LAR) ratio stood at 6.6% in the first quarter of 2024, decrease from 9.8% in the first quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, the Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio was maintained at 1.9%. NPL and LAR coverage ratios were at solid levels of 220.3% and 71.9%, respectively.

On the funding side, third party funds grew by 7.9% YoY to reach Rp1,121 trillion in March 2024. Current and Savings Account (CASA) increased 7.3% to reach Rp904.5 trillion. The solid growth of CASA was in line with the total transaction volume of BCA, which increased 20.8% YoY to reach 8.3 billion transactions in the first quarter of 2024. Particularly for digital channels, transactions through mobile banking and internet banking reached 7.2 billion transactions or rose 23.5% YoY. BCA continues to invest in strengthening its hybrid banking ecosystem and providing quality services to a diverse range of customers.

One development of BCA's digital services has been realized through the launch of the 'Merchant BCA' application, designed to support local businesses through various key features such as merchant care, real-time transaction alerts, and EDC/POS and QRIS applications. In partnership with Lembaga Amil Zakat, Infak and Sedekah Nahdlatul Ulama (LAZISNU), BCA also launched a donation and zakat payment facility through the Lifestyle feature on BCA mobile.

"Regarding the development of myBCA, BCA added a number of features in the first quarter of 2024 to enhance the convenience of transactions. These innovations include QRIS transfer transactions, QRIS cross border, instant access to QRIS payments, conversion of credit card transactions into BCA installments, bill payments and PLN electricity token purchases, to OneKlik account activation and settings," said Jahja Setiaatmadja.

Overall, BCA succeeded in maintaining sustainable profitability. BCA's net interest income (NII) in the first quarter of 2024 reached Rp19.8 trillion, grew by 7.1% YoY. Non-interest income increased 6.8% YoY to Rp6.4 trillion. Overall, operating income in the first quarter of 2024 reached Rp26.2 trillion, up 7.0% YoY. The cost to income ratio was recorded at 32.4%. In addition, as asset quality improved further, BCA's provisioning expense decreased by 29.8% YoY, contributing to profit growth.

As part of its commitment to the creation of value for society and the environment, Bakti BCA also facilitated the issuance of 1,000 halal certificates to MSMEs in various regions. In cooperation with the government and other institutions, BCA completed the repair of four artificial islands in Samboja, East Kalimantan, for the conservation of orangutans. The Bank's contribution to environmental protection was also realized by collecting 5,000 used plastic bottles during the offline BCA Expoversary 2024 held at ICE BSD, Tangerang. Thousands of waste collected in two BCA Bakti recycling machines were converted into the release of 500 sea turtle hatchlings (10 bottles for 1 egg). BCA also participated in the global Earth Hour initiative by turning off the lights for 1 hour in 946 office buildings in various regions. In the education sector, BCA officially awarded the Bakti BCA 2024 Scholarships to 700 students from 20 universities in Indonesia. In the public health sector, BCA has held health social services in two different locations in Jakarta, held blood donation activities, and organized free cataract surgery in Maluku.

Solid Performance Across Segments, BCA and Subsidiaries Profit Grows 11.7% to Rp12.9 trillion - President Commissioner of BCA Djohan Emir Setijoso (third right), President Director of BCA Jahja Setiaatmadja (third left), Vice President Director of BCA Hendra Lembong (left), Director of BCA Subur Tan (second right), Director of BCA Rudy Susanto (right), Director of BCA Santoso (second left), Director of BCA Vera Eve Lim (center), in "BCA First Quarter Performance 2024" event on Monday (22/4). During the first three months of 2024, BCA and its subsidiaries recorded net profit growth of 11.7% YoY to Rp12.9 trillion. This growth was supported by the expansion of financing disbursed, consistent improvement in loan quality, and an increase in transaction volume and funding.

BCA's Commitment to Creating Added Value for Society and the Environment - BCA Corporate Secretary Raymon Yonarto (left), EVP Corporate Communication and Social Responsibility BCA Hera F. Haryn (center), and SVP Investor Relations BCA Rudy Budiardjo (right) during the "BCA First Quarter Performance 2024" event on Monday (22/4). BCA through the Bakti BCA umbrella supports the development of society and the environment in various fields, ranging from supporting the issuance of 1,000 halal certificates for MSME players in various regions, providing Bakti BCA 2024 Scholarships to 700 students from 20 universities, to social health services in the form of blood donation activities and free cataract surgery in Maluku. In the environmental sector, BCA synergized with the government and institutions to restore four artificial islands in Samboja, East Kalimantan, to preserve orangutans.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (As of 31 March 2024)

BCA is one of the leading commercial banks in Indonesia with the core business of transaction banking. BCA also offers a full range of financial services in consumer, SME, commercial and corporate segments. By the end of March 2024, BCA has the privilege of serving more than 38 million customer accounts, processing around 90 million of daily transactions through a network of 1,258 branches, 19,055 ATMs as well as internet & mobile banking services and Halo BCA contact center that can be accessed 24 hours. BCA's presence is complemented by a number of subsidiaries focusing on vehicle financing, sharia banking, securities, general and life insurance, digital bank, remittance as well as venture capital business. BCA is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, putting people first, and making a positive impact on society at large. With around 27,000 employees, BCA's vision is to be the bank of choice and a major pillar of the Indonesia economy.

