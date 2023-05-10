Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBCA   ID1000109507

PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK

(BBCA)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-09
8925.00 IDR    0.00%
05/10Pt Bank Central Asia Tbk : Become Official Banking Partner of Coldplay "Music of The Spheres World Tour 2023", BCA Commits to Provide Convenience in Ticket Transaction
PU
04/27Pt Bank Central Asia Tbk : 1Q23 Analyst Meeting
PU
04/27Pt Bank Central Asia Tbk : Financial Report March 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk : Become Official Banking Partner of Coldplay "Music of The Spheres World Tour 2023", BCA Commits to Provide Convenience in Ticket Transaction

05/10/2023 | 11:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jakarta, 9 May 2023 - As the largest private bank in Indonesia, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA), has been trusted as the official banking partner for Coldplay "Music of The Spheres World Tour 2023" concert, which will be held at Gelora Bung Karno on November 15, 2023. This collaboration strengthens BCA's commitment to support the creative economy industry rebound in Indonesia.

Following Coldplay's concerts in Japan, Taiwan, and Malaysia, the British band will be performing at the main stadium of Gelora Bung Karno in Senayan, Jakarta as part of their world tour.

As the official banking partner, BCA will exclusively hold a 'BCA Presale' ticket sale for BCA customers who are Coldplay fans, starting at 10:00 AM on May 17, 2023, only on coldplayinjakarta.com. The purchase of 'BCA Presale' tickets during the period of May 17-18, 2023, can only be purchased using a BCA Mastercard Credit/Debit Card or through a transfer to a Virtual Account BCA.

President Director of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA) Jahja Setiaatmadja stated, "We are proud to be a part of the highly-expected music concert for music lovers in Indonesia. We are aware of the public's enthusiasm and by living our slogan, Always by Your Side, BCA wholeheartedly wants to fulfill the wishes of the customers by providing convenience in purchasing concert tickets. This support is also our commitment to help the creative industry rebound in Indonesia."

BCA Director Santoso added, "We hope that the arrival of Coldplay, known as 'The Most Successful Band of the 21st Century', can also help increase travel traffic to Jakarta. BCA also supports the Bangga Berwisata di Indonesia (BBWI) program as an initiative to increase public interest in domestic tourism."

For payment of 'BCA Presale' tickets through Virtual Account BCA can be purchased through myBCA application, in addition to BCA mobile or KlikBCA. "myBCA application is the latest digital platform from BCA where customers only need a single user ID to access all account information through the application and can be accessed via mobile phones and PCs," said EVP Transaction Banking Business Development BCA I Ketut Alam Wangsawijaya.

Besides providing payment access, BCA also appreciates Coldplay "Music of The Spheres World Tour 2023" concert, which always focuses on environmental sustainability. This is in line with BCA's commitment to promoting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values. As the largest private bank, BCA always promotes eco-friendly operations and innovation to support low-carbon businesses.

BCA has carried out various initiatives to support environmental sustainability, from waste management and recycling activities, development of digital banking products/solutions, internal digital process changes, environmentally friendly building initiatives, and environmental conservation activities. By the end of 2022, BCA has contributed to reducing carbon emissions by 1,995.8 tons of CO2, an increase of 125% from the previous year's achievement.

EVP Corporate Communication & Social Responsibility BCA Hera F. Haryn said, "BCA fully supports the implementation of sustainable concerts like those done by the Coldplay music group, which is in line with the company's commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We believe that through this event, we can encourage more people to contribute to environmental conservation and climate change."

***

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (as of 31 March 2023)

BCA is one of the leading commercial banks in Indonesia with the core business of transaction banking. BCA also offers a full range of financial services in consumer, SME, commercial and corporate segments. As of March 2023, BCA has the privilege of serving more than 36 million customer accounts, processing around 77 million of daily transactions through a network of 1,247 branches; 18,348 ATMs as well as the 24-hour internet & mobile banking systems; supported by 24/7 Halo BCA contact center. BCA's presence is complemented by a number of subsidiaries focusing on vehicle financing, sharia banking, securities, general and life insurance, digital bank, remittance as well as venture capital business. BCA is committed to building lasting relationship with customers, putting people first, and making positive impact on society at large. With around 25,000 employees, BCA's vision is to be the bank of choice and a major pillar of the Indonesia economy.

PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
Group Corporate Communication and Social Responsibility - CSR
Corporate Communication

Address : Jl. MH Thamrin No. 1
Menara BCA Lt. 22
Jakarta Pusat 10310
Telephone : (021) 2358-8000
Fax : (021) 2358-8339
E-mail : corcom_bca@bca.co.id

Share This Article
  • Link berhasil disalin

Attachments

Disclaimer

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 03:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
05/10Pt Bank Central Asia Tbk : Become Official Banking Partner of Coldplay "Music of The Spher..
PU
04/27Pt Bank Central Asia Tbk : 1Q23 Analyst Meeting
PU
04/27Pt Bank Central Asia Tbk : Financial Report March 2023
PU
04/27PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
03/31Pt Bank Central Asia Tbk : Monthly Financial Report February 2023
PU
03/29PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK : Final dividend
FA
03/14Pt Bank Central Asia Tbk : The Installation of Clean Water by BCA Has Made The Residents o..
PU
03/07Pt Bank Central Asia Tbk : BCA Collaborates with HMNS to Launch Premium Room Fragrance 'Th..
PU
02/28Pt Bank Central Asia Tbk : Monthly Financial Report January 2023
PU
02/23Indonesia export rules may aid rupiah, but market wary of FX conversion
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 99 078 B 6,74 B 6,74 B
Net income 2023 46 324 B 3,15 B 3,15 B
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,5x
Yield 2023 2,40%
Capitalization 1 100 230 B 74 795 M 74 795 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,1x
Capi. / Sales 2024 10,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 8 925,00 IDR
Average target price 9 544,04 IDR
Spread / Average Target 6,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jahja Setiaatmadja President Director
Djohan Emir Setijoso President Commissioner
Nur Hermawan Thendean EVP-Strategic Information Technology Group
Kho Vincentius Khosasih Group Head-Data Management & IT Management Office
Jip Thomas Sutanto Group Head-IT Infrastructure & Operation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.39%74 577
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED19.78%189 254
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-1.59%52 710
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.44%48 591
CHINA CITIC BANK CO., LTD.30.92%47 615
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-8.06%42 823
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer