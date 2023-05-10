PT Bank Central Asia Tbk : Become Official Banking Partner of Coldplay "Music of The Spheres World Tour 2023", BCA Commits to Provide Convenience in Ticket Transaction

Jakarta, 9 May 2023 - As the largest private bank in Indonesia, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA), has been trusted as the official banking partner for Coldplay "Music of The Spheres World Tour 2023" concert, which will be held at Gelora Bung Karno on November 15, 2023. This collaboration strengthens BCA's commitment to support the creative economy industry rebound in Indonesia.

Following Coldplay's concerts in Japan, Taiwan, and Malaysia, the British band will be performing at the main stadium of Gelora Bung Karno in Senayan, Jakarta as part of their world tour.

As the official banking partner, BCA will exclusively hold a 'BCA Presale' ticket sale for BCA customers who are Coldplay fans, starting at 10:00 AM on May 17, 2023, only on coldplayinjakarta.com. The purchase of 'BCA Presale' tickets during the period of May 17-18, 2023, can only be purchased using a BCA Mastercard Credit/Debit Card or through a transfer to a Virtual Account BCA.

President Director of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA) Jahja Setiaatmadja stated, "We are proud to be a part of the highly-expected music concert for music lovers in Indonesia. We are aware of the public's enthusiasm and by living our slogan, Always by Your Side, BCA wholeheartedly wants to fulfill the wishes of the customers by providing convenience in purchasing concert tickets. This support is also our commitment to help the creative industry rebound in Indonesia."

BCA Director Santoso added, "We hope that the arrival of Coldplay, known as 'The Most Successful Band of the 21st Century', can also help increase travel traffic to Jakarta. BCA also supports the Bangga Berwisata di Indonesia (BBWI) program as an initiative to increase public interest in domestic tourism."

For payment of 'BCA Presale' tickets through Virtual Account BCA can be purchased through myBCA application, in addition to BCA mobile or KlikBCA. "myBCA application is the latest digital platform from BCA where customers only need a single user ID to access all account information through the application and can be accessed via mobile phones and PCs," said EVP Transaction Banking Business Development BCA I Ketut Alam Wangsawijaya.

Besides providing payment access, BCA also appreciates Coldplay "Music of The Spheres World Tour 2023" concert, which always focuses on environmental sustainability. This is in line with BCA's commitment to promoting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values. As the largest private bank, BCA always promotes eco-friendly operations and innovation to support low-carbon businesses.

BCA has carried out various initiatives to support environmental sustainability, from waste management and recycling activities, development of digital banking products/solutions, internal digital process changes, environmentally friendly building initiatives, and environmental conservation activities. By the end of 2022, BCA has contributed to reducing carbon emissions by 1,995.8 tons of CO2, an increase of 125% from the previous year's achievement.

EVP Corporate Communication & Social Responsibility BCA Hera F. Haryn said, "BCA fully supports the implementation of sustainable concerts like those done by the Coldplay music group, which is in line with the company's commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We believe that through this event, we can encourage more people to contribute to environmental conservation and climate change."

*** About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (as of 31 March 2023) BCA is one of the leading commercial banks in Indonesia with the core business of transaction banking. BCA also offers a full range of financial services in consumer, SME, commercial and corporate segments. As of March 2023, BCA has the privilege of serving more than 36 million customer accounts, processing around 77 million of daily transactions through a network of 1,247 branches; 18,348 ATMs as well as the 24-hour internet & mobile banking systems; supported by 24/7 Halo BCA contact center. BCA's presence is complemented by a number of subsidiaries focusing on vehicle financing, sharia banking, securities, general and life insurance, digital bank, remittance as well as venture capital business. BCA is committed to building lasting relationship with customers, putting people first, and making positive impact on society at large. With around 25,000 employees, BCA's vision is to be the bank of choice and a major pillar of the Indonesia economy. PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK

