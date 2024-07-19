Jakarta, July 17, 2024 - PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA) launches the Batavia Index PEFINDO i-Grade (BIPI) Mutual Fund as a solution to meet the public's investing needs. This product is expected to increase public investment interest, as well as have a positive impact on national economic growth.

The BIPI Mutual Fund is the result of a collaboration between BCA and PT Batavia Prosperindo Aset Manajemen (BPAM) as the investment manager. The launch of the BIPI Mutual Fund at BCA is the first of its kind in the banking sector.

BCA Director, Haryanto T. Budiman said, "In investing, portfolio diversification is necessary to minimize investor risk. Therefore, we hope that the presence of this latest Index Fund will add more investment product options for customers and the public who are interested in investing in Equity Index Funds. BIPI Mutual Fund is the second Equity Index Mutual Fund in BCA. We recognize that public investment interest continues to grow positively and BCA is here to accommodate this needs. This growth is reflected in the growth of BCA's wealth management managed funds, which grew by more than 40% YoY as of March 2024."

President Director of BPAM, Lilis Setiadi said, "We offer Batavia Index Pefindo i-Grade Mutual Fund (BIPI) which invests in shares of companies in the PEFINDO i-Grade Index. The constituents of the PEFINDO i-Grade Index include 30 stocks that have an investment grade rating from PEFINDO (idAAA to idBBB-) and are selected based on certain criteria by PEFINDO. The index is launched and managed by PT Bursa Efek Indonesia (IDX) in collaboration with PT Pemeringkat Efek Indonesia (PEFINDO). We believe BIPI Mutual Fund can be an alternative for investors who have a long-term investment horizon and prefer index-following management."

Customers who wish to invest in BIPI Mutual Funds can transact through the Welma feature in myBCA starting from IDR10,000, as well as at a number of BCA branch offices that serve Mutual Fund transactions. In addition to Mutual Fund investments, investors can transact in Primary and Secondary Market Bonds & Government Securities through the Welma feature, and customers can also perform other banking transactions in the myBCA application. Customers interested in obtaining information on investment products can contact Halo BCA at 1500 888 with extension 4 for investment services, or visit BCA branches that serve investment transactions.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (As of 31 March 2024)

BCA is one of the leading commercial banks in Indonesia with the core business of transaction banking. BCA also offers a full range of financial services in consumer, SME, commercial and corporate segments. By the end of March 2024, BCA has the privilege of serving more than 38 million customer accounts, processing around 90 million of daily transactions through a network of 1,258 branches, 19,055 ATMs as well as internet & mobile banking services and Halo BCA contact center that can be accessed 24 hours. BCA's presence is complemented by a number of subsidiaries focusing on vehicle financing, sharia banking, securities, general and life insurance, digital bank, remittance as well as venture capital business. BCA is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, putting people first, and making a positive impact on society at large. With around 27,000 employees, BCA's vision is to be the bank of choice and a major pillar of the Indonesian economy.

