PT Bank Central Asia Tbk : First Nine Months as of 30 September 2022 – Capital and Risk Exposure
10/21/2022 | 04:20am EDT
KEY METRICS RATIO
Bank Name
: PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (Consolidated)
Reporting Position : September 2022
in million Rupiah
No
Information
Mar-22
Mar-22
Mar-22
Dec-21
Sep-21
Available Capital (amounts)
1
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
203,426,768
195,096,147
187,400,411
196,114,396
191,283,174
2
Tier 1
203,426,768
195,096,147
187,400,411
196,114,396
191,283,174
3
Total Capital
211,351,021
203,014,784
195,075,282
203,621,221
198,381,042
Risk-Weighted Assets (amounts)
4
Total Risk-Weighted Assets (RWA)
796,897,668
781,575,602
776,537,322
758,288,767
724,742,291
Risk-based Capital Ratios as a percentage of RWA
5
CET1 Ratio (%)
25.53%
24.96%
24.13%
25.86%
26.39%
6
Tier 1 Ratio (%)
25.53%
24.96%
24.13%
25.86%
26.39%
7
Total Capital Ratio (%)
26.52%
25.98%
25.12%
26.85%
27.37%
Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWA
8
Capital Conservation Buffer requirement (2.5% from RWA) (%)
2.500%
2.500%
2.500%
2.500%
2.500%
9
Countercyclical Buffer Requirement (0 - 2.5% from RWA) (%)
0.000%
0.000%
0.000%
0.000%
0.000%
10
Bank G-SIB and/or D-SIB additional requirements (1% - 2.5%) (%)
2.500%
2.500%
2.500%
2.500%
2.500%
11
Total of bank CET1 specific buffer requirements (Row 8 + Row 9 + Row
5.000%
5.000%
5.000%
5.000%
5.000%
10)
12
CET1 available after meeting the bank's minimum capital requirements
16.53%
15.99%
15.13%
16.86%
17.38%
Basel III Leverage Ratio
13
Total Basel III leverage ratio exposure measure
1,416,822,415
1,375,921,698
1,388,101,011
1,346,918,546
1,281,798,363
14
Basel
III leverage ratio (%) (including the impact of any applicable
14.36%
14.18%
13.50%
14.56%
14.92%
temporary exemption of central bank reserves)
14b
Basel III leverage ratio (%) (excluding the impact of any applicable
14.36%
14.18%
13.50%
14.56%
14.92%
temporary exemption of central bank reserves)
Basel III leverage ratio (%) (including the impact of any applicable
14c
temporary exemption of central bank reserves) incorporating mean values
14.32%
13.42%
13.73%
14.47%
14.56%
for SFT assets
Basel III leverage ratio (%) (excluding the impact of any applicable
14d
temporary exemption of central bank reserves) incorporating mean values
14.32%
13.42%
13.73%
14.47%
14.56%
for SFT assets
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
15
Total High-Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA)
520,432,980
533,837,452
514,509,705
483,275,887
449,877,405
16
Total net cash outflow
125,790,152
132,898,925
125,478,919
120,687,059
113,662,225
17
LCR Ratio (%)
413.73%
401.69%
410.04%
400.44%
395.80%
Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)
18
Total Available Stable Funding
1,081,404,696
1,065,323,706
1,043,553,563
1,034,817,545
990,227,375
19
Total Required Stable Funding
621,865,066
612,646,898
588,391,772
572,616,224
544,981,601
20
NSFR Ratio (%)
173.90%
173.89%
177.36%
180.72%
181.70%
EXPOSURE IN LEVERAGE RATIO REPORT
Bank Name
: PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (Bank Only)
Reporting Position
: September 30, 2022
No
Information
Total assets on the balance sheet in published financial statements. (Gross value before deducting impairment provision).
Adjustment for investment in Bank, Financial Institution, Insurance Company, and/or other entities that consolidated based on accounting standard yet out of scope consolidation based on Otoritas Jasa Keuangan
Adjustment for portfolio of financial asset that have underlying which already transferred to without recourse
securitization asset as stipulated in OJK's statutory regulations related to Prudential Principles in Securitization Asset Activity for General Bank
Adjustment to temporary exception of Placement to Bank Indonesia in accordance Statutory Reserve Requirement (if any)
Adjustment to fiduciary asset that recognized as balance sheet based on accounting standard yet excluded from total exposure in Leverage Ratio calculation.
Adjustment to acquisition cost or sales price of financial assets regularly using trade date accounting method
Adjustment to qualified cash pooling transaction as stipulated in this OJK's regulation.
Adjustment to exposure of derivative transaction.
Adjustment to exposure of Securities Financing Transaction (SFT) as example: reverse repo transaction.
Adjustment to exposure of Off Balance Sheet transaction that already multiply with Credit Conversion Factor.
Prudent valuation adjustments in form of capital deduction factor and impairment.
Other adjustments
Total Exposure in Leverage Ratio Calculation
in million Rupiah
Total
1,295,599,754
-
-
N/A
N/A
-
-
690,776
27,809,031
113,208,815
(56,414,131)
-
1,380,894,245
LEVERAGE RATIO CALCULATION REPORT
Bank Name
: PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (Bank Only)
Reporting Position
: September 30, 2022
No
Information
On-Balance Sheet Exposure
On-balancesheet exposure including collateral, but excluding derivatives and securities financing transaction (SFTs) (gross value before deducting impairment provisions)
Gross-upfor derivatives collateral provided where deducted from balance sheet assets pursuant to the accounting standard
(Deductions of receivable assets for CVM provided in derivatives transactions)
(Adjustment for securities received under securities financing transactions that are recognised as an asset)
5 (Impairment provision those assets inline with accounting standard applied)
6 (Asset amounts deducted in determining Basel III Tier 1 capital and regulatory adjustments)
Total On-Balance Sheet Exposure Sum of rows 1 to 6
Derivative Exposure
Replacement cost associated with all derivatives transactions (where applicable net of eligible cash variation margin and/or with bilateral netting)
Add on amounts for PFE associated with all derivatives transactions
(Exempted central counterparty (CCP) leg of client-cleared trade exposures)
Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives
(Adjusted effective notional offsets and add-on deductions for written credit derivatives)
Total Derivative Exposure Sum of rows 8 to 12
Securities Financing Transaction (SFT) Exposure
Gross SFT Assets
(Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivables of gross SFT assets)
Counterparty credit risk exposure for SFT assets refers to current exposure calculation
Agent transaction exposures
Total SFT Exposure Sum of rows 14 to 17
Other Off-Balance Sheet Exposure
Off-balancesheet exposure at gross notional amount (gross value before deducting impairment provision)
(Adjustment from the result of multiplying commitment payable or contingent payables with credit conversion factor and deducted with impairment provision)
(Impairment provision for off balance sheet inline with accounting standard)
Total Other Off-Balance Sheet Exposure Sum of rows 19 to 21
Capital and Total Exposure
Tier 1 Capital
Total Exposure
Sum of rows 7,13,18,22
Leverage Ratio
25 Leverage ratio (including the impact of any applicable temporary exemption of central bank reserves)
25a Leverage ratio (excluding the impact of any applicable temporary exemption of central bank reserves)
National Minimum Leverage Ratio Requirement
Applicable Leverage Buffer
Disclosures of Mean Values
Mean value of gross SFT assets, after adjustment for sale accounting transactions and netted of amounts of associated cash payables and cash receivables.
Quarter-endvalue of gross SFT assets, after adjustment for sale accounting transactions and netted of amounts of associated cash payables and cash receivables.
Total exposures (including the impact of any applicable temporary exemption of central bank reserves) incorporating mean values from row 28 of gross SFT assets.
30a
Total exposures (excluding the impact of any applicable temporary exemption of central bank reserves) incorporating
mean values from row 28 of gross SFT asset.
31 Leverage ratio (including the impact of any applicable temporary exemption of central bank reserves) incorporating mean values from row 28 of gross SFT assets.
31a Leverage ratio (excluding the impact of any applicable temporary exemption of central bank reserves) incorporating mean values from row 28 of gross SFT assets.
in million Rupiah
Period
Sep-22
Jun-22
1,129,603,188
1,179,315,910
-
-
-
-
-
-
(36,107,465)
(36,320,457)
(17,039,935)
(16,470,716)
1,076,455,788
1,126,524,737
264,069
260,006
615,328
1,215,557
N/A
N/A
-
-
-
-
879,397
1,475,563
165,807,945
94,522,121
-
-
27,809,031
16,677,201
-
-
193,616,976
111,199,322
339,936,924
308,074,500
(226,728,109)
(201,659,539)
(3,266,731)
(3,146,381)
109,942,084
103,268,580
187,687,698
179,630,223
1,380,894,245
1,342,468,202
13.59%
13.38%
13.59%
13.38%
3%
3%
N/A
N/A
168,875,188
171,473,769
165,807,945
94,522,121
1,383,961,488
1,419,419,850
1,383,961,488
1,419,419,850
13.56%
12.66%
13.56%
12.66%
EXPOSURE IN LEVERAGE RATIO REPORT
Bank Name
: PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (Consolidated)
Reporting Position
: September 30, 2022
No
Information
Total assets on the balance sheet in published financial statements. (Gross value before deducting impairment provision).
Adjustment for investment in Bank, Financial Institution, Insurance Company, and/or other entities that consolidated based on accounting standard yet out of scope consolidation based on Otoritas Jasa Keuangan.
Adjustment for portfolio of financial asset that have underlying which already transferred to without recourse
securitization asset as stipulated in OJK's statutory regulations related to Prudential Principles in Securitization Asset Activity for General Bank.
Adjustment to temporary exception of Placement to Bank Indonesia in accordance Statutory Reserve Requirement (if any).
Adjustment to fiduciary asset that recognized as balance sheet based on accounting standard yet excluded from total
6 Adjustment to acquisition cost or sales price of financial assets regularly using trade date accounting method.
Adjustment to qualified cash pooling transaction as stipulated in this OJK's regulation.
Adjustment to exposure of derivative transaction.
Adjustment to exposure of Securities Financing Transaction (SFT) as example: reverse repo transaction.
Adjustment to exposure of Off Balance Sheet transaction that already multiply with Credit Conversion Factor.
Prudent valuation adjustments in form of capital deduction factor and impairment.
Other adjustments
Total Exposure in Leverage Ratio Calculation
in million Rupiah Total
1,326,044,304
(3,314,648)
-
N/A
N/A
-
-
690,776
30,391,150
113,305,498
(50,294,665)
-
1,416,822,415
LEVERAGE RATIO CALCULATION REPORT
Bank Name
: PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (Consolidated)
Reporting Position
: September 30, 2022
No
Information
On-Balance Sheet Exposure
On-balancesheet exposure including collateral, but excluding derivatives and securities financing transaction (SFTs) (gross value before deducting impairment provisions)
Gross-upfor derivatives collateral provided where deducted from balance sheet assets pursuant to the accounting standard.
(Deductions of receivable assets for CVM provided in derivatives transactions)
(Adjustment for securities received under securities financing transactions that are recognised as an asset)
5 (Impairment provision those assets inline with accounting standard applied)
6 (Asset amounts deducted in determining Basel III Tier 1 capital and regulatory adjustments)
Total On-Balance Sheet Exposure Sum of rows 1 to 6
Derivative Exposure
Replacement cost associated with all derivatives transactions (where applicable net of eligible cash variation margin and/or with bilateral netting)
Add on amounts for PFE associated with all derivatives transactions.
(Exempted central counterparty (CCP) leg of client-cleared trade exposures)
Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives.
(Adjusted effective notional offsets and add-on deductions for written credit derivatives)
Total Derivative Exposure Sum of rows 8 to 12
Securities Financing Transaction (SFT) Exposure
Gross SFT Assets.
(Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivables of gross SFT assets)
Counterparty credit risk exposure for SFT assets refers to current exposure calculation.
Agent transaction exposures.
Total SFT Exposure Sum of rows 14 to 17
Other Off-Balance Sheet Exposure
Off-balancesheet exposure at gross notional amount. (gross value before deducting impairment provision)
(Adjustment from the result of multiplying commitment payable or contingent payables with credit conversion factor and deducted with impairment provision)
(Impairment provision for off balance sheet inline with accounting standard)
Total Other Off-Balance Sheet Exposure Sum of rows 19 to 21
Capital and Total Exposure
Tier 1 Capital
Total Exposure
Sum of rows 7,13,18,22
Leverage Ratio
25 Leverage ratio (including the impact of any applicable temporary exemption of central bank reserves)
25a Leverage ratio (excluding the impact of any applicable temporary exemption of central bank reserves)
National Minimum Leverage Ratio Requirement
Applicable Leverage Buffer
Disclosures of Mean Values
Mean value of gross SFT assets, after adjustment for sale accounting transactions and netted of amounts of associated cash payables and cash receivables.
Quarter-endvalue of gross SFT assets, after adjustment for sale accounting transactions and netted of amounts of associated cash payables and cash receivables.
Total exposures (including the impact of any applicable temporary exemption of central bank reserves) incorporating mean values from row 28 of gross SFT assets.
30a
Total exposures (excluding the impact of any applicable temporary exemption of central bank reserves) incorporating
mean values from row 28 of gross SFT asset.
31 Leverage ratio (including the impact of any applicable temporary exemption of central bank reserves) incorporating mean values from row 28 of gross SFT assets.
31a Leverage ratio (excluding the impact of any applicable temporary exemption of central bank reserves) incorporating mean values from row 28 of gross SFT assets.
