  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBCA   ID1000109507

PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK

(BBCA)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-19
8500.00 IDR   +2.72%
04:20aPt Bank Central Asia Tbk : First Nine Months as of 30 September 2022 – Capital and Risk Exposure
PU
10/20Pt Bank Central Asia Tbk : Monthly Financial Report September 2022
PU
10/20Pt Bank Central Asia Tbk : 9M22 Analyst Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk : First Nine Months as of 30 September 2022 – Capital and Risk Exposure

10/21/2022 | 04:20am EDT
KEY METRICS RATIO

Bank Name

: PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (Consolidated)

Reporting Position : September 2022

in million Rupiah

No

Information

Mar-22

Mar-22

Mar-22

Dec-21

Sep-21

Available Capital (amounts)

1

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)

203,426,768

195,096,147

187,400,411

196,114,396

191,283,174

2

Tier 1

203,426,768

195,096,147

187,400,411

196,114,396

191,283,174

3

Total Capital

211,351,021

203,014,784

195,075,282

203,621,221

198,381,042

Risk-Weighted Assets (amounts)

4

Total Risk-Weighted Assets (RWA)

796,897,668

781,575,602

776,537,322

758,288,767

724,742,291

Risk-based Capital Ratios as a percentage of RWA

5

CET1 Ratio (%)

25.53%

24.96%

24.13%

25.86%

26.39%

6

Tier 1 Ratio (%)

25.53%

24.96%

24.13%

25.86%

26.39%

7

Total Capital Ratio (%)

26.52%

25.98%

25.12%

26.85%

27.37%

Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWA

8

Capital Conservation Buffer requirement (2.5% from RWA) (%)

2.500%

2.500%

2.500%

2.500%

2.500%

9

Countercyclical Buffer Requirement (0 - 2.5% from RWA) (%)

0.000%

0.000%

0.000%

0.000%

0.000%

10

Bank G-SIB and/or D-SIB additional requirements (1% - 2.5%) (%)

2.500%

2.500%

2.500%

2.500%

2.500%

11

Total of bank CET1 specific buffer requirements (Row 8 + Row 9 + Row

5.000%

5.000%

5.000%

5.000%

5.000%

10)

12

CET1 available after meeting the bank's minimum capital requirements

16.53%

15.99%

15.13%

16.86%

17.38%

Basel III Leverage Ratio

13

Total Basel III leverage ratio exposure measure

1,416,822,415

1,375,921,698

1,388,101,011

1,346,918,546

1,281,798,363

14

Basel

III leverage ratio (%) (including the impact of any applicable

14.36%

14.18%

13.50%

14.56%

14.92%

temporary exemption of central bank reserves)

14b

Basel III leverage ratio (%) (excluding the impact of any applicable

14.36%

14.18%

13.50%

14.56%

14.92%

temporary exemption of central bank reserves)

Basel III leverage ratio (%) (including the impact of any applicable

14c

temporary exemption of central bank reserves) incorporating mean values

14.32%

13.42%

13.73%

14.47%

14.56%

for SFT assets

Basel III leverage ratio (%) (excluding the impact of any applicable

14d

temporary exemption of central bank reserves) incorporating mean values

14.32%

13.42%

13.73%

14.47%

14.56%

for SFT assets

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)

15

Total High-Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA)

520,432,980

533,837,452

514,509,705

483,275,887

449,877,405

16

Total net cash outflow

125,790,152

132,898,925

125,478,919

120,687,059

113,662,225

17

LCR Ratio (%)

413.73%

401.69%

410.04%

400.44%

395.80%

Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)

18

Total Available Stable Funding

1,081,404,696

1,065,323,706

1,043,553,563

1,034,817,545

990,227,375

19

Total Required Stable Funding

621,865,066

612,646,898

588,391,772

572,616,224

544,981,601

20

NSFR Ratio (%)

173.90%

173.89%

177.36%

180.72%

181.70%

EXPOSURE IN LEVERAGE RATIO REPORT

Bank Name

: PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (Bank Only)

Reporting Position

: September 30, 2022

No

Information

  • Total assets on the balance sheet in published financial statements. (Gross value before deducting impairment provision).
  • Adjustment for investment in Bank, Financial Institution, Insurance Company, and/or other entities that consolidated based on accounting standard yet out of scope consolidation based on Otoritas Jasa Keuangan

Adjustment for portfolio of financial asset that have underlying which already transferred to without recourse

  • securitization asset as stipulated in OJK's statutory regulations related to Prudential Principles in Securitization Asset Activity for General Bank
  • Adjustment to temporary exception of Placement to Bank Indonesia in accordance Statutory Reserve Requirement (if any)
  • Adjustment to fiduciary asset that recognized as balance sheet based on accounting standard yet excluded from total exposure in Leverage Ratio calculation.
  • Adjustment to acquisition cost or sales price of financial assets regularly using trade date accounting method
  • Adjustment to qualified cash pooling transaction as stipulated in this OJK's regulation.
  • Adjustment to exposure of derivative transaction.
  • Adjustment to exposure of Securities Financing Transaction (SFT) as example: reverse repo transaction.
  1. Adjustment to exposure of Off Balance Sheet transaction that already multiply with Credit Conversion Factor.
  2. Prudent valuation adjustments in form of capital deduction factor and impairment.
  3. Other adjustments
  4. Total Exposure in Leverage Ratio Calculation

in million Rupiah

Total

1,295,599,754

-

-

N/A

N/A

-

-

690,776

27,809,031

113,208,815

(56,414,131)

-

1,380,894,245

LEVERAGE RATIO CALCULATION REPORT

Bank Name

: PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (Bank Only)

Reporting Position

: September 30, 2022

No

Information

On-Balance Sheet Exposure

  • On-balancesheet exposure including collateral, but excluding derivatives and securities financing transaction (SFTs) (gross value before deducting impairment provisions)
  • Gross-upfor derivatives collateral provided where deducted from balance sheet assets pursuant to the accounting standard
  • (Deductions of receivable assets for CVM provided in derivatives transactions)
  • (Adjustment for securities received under securities financing transactions that are recognised as an asset)
    5 (Impairment provision those assets inline with accounting standard applied)
    6 (Asset amounts deducted in determining Basel III Tier 1 capital and regulatory adjustments)
  • Total On-Balance Sheet Exposure Sum of rows 1 to 6

Derivative Exposure

  • Replacement cost associated with all derivatives transactions (where applicable net of eligible cash variation margin and/or with bilateral netting)
  • Add on amounts for PFE associated with all derivatives transactions
  1. (Exempted central counterparty (CCP) leg of client-cleared trade exposures)
  2. Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives
  3. (Adjusted effective notional offsets and add-on deductions for written credit derivatives)
  4. Total Derivative Exposure Sum of rows 8 to 12

Securities Financing Transaction (SFT) Exposure

  1. Gross SFT Assets
  2. (Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivables of gross SFT assets)
  3. Counterparty credit risk exposure for SFT assets refers to current exposure calculation
  4. Agent transaction exposures
  5. Total SFT Exposure Sum of rows 14 to 17

Other Off-Balance Sheet Exposure

  1. Off-balancesheet exposure at gross notional amount (gross value before deducting impairment provision)
  2. (Adjustment from the result of multiplying commitment payable or contingent payables with credit conversion factor and deducted with impairment provision)
  3. (Impairment provision for off balance sheet inline with accounting standard)
  4. Total Other Off-Balance Sheet Exposure Sum of rows 19 to 21

Capital and Total Exposure

  1. Tier 1 Capital
  2. Total Exposure
    Sum of rows 7,13,18,22

Leverage Ratio

25 Leverage ratio (including the impact of any applicable temporary exemption of central bank reserves)

25a Leverage ratio (excluding the impact of any applicable temporary exemption of central bank reserves)

  1. National Minimum Leverage Ratio Requirement
  2. Applicable Leverage Buffer

Disclosures of Mean Values

  1. Mean value of gross SFT assets, after adjustment for sale accounting transactions and netted of amounts of associated cash payables and cash receivables.
  2. Quarter-endvalue of gross SFT assets, after adjustment for sale accounting transactions and netted of amounts of associated cash payables and cash receivables.
  3. Total exposures (including the impact of any applicable temporary exemption of central bank reserves) incorporating mean values from row 28 of gross SFT assets.

30a

Total exposures (excluding the impact of any applicable temporary exemption of central bank reserves) incorporating

mean values from row 28 of gross SFT asset.

31 Leverage ratio (including the impact of any applicable temporary exemption of central bank reserves) incorporating mean values from row 28 of gross SFT assets.

31a Leverage ratio (excluding the impact of any applicable temporary exemption of central bank reserves) incorporating mean values from row 28 of gross SFT assets.

in million Rupiah

Period

Sep-22

Jun-22

1,129,603,188

1,179,315,910

-

-

-

-

-

-

(36,107,465)

(36,320,457)

(17,039,935)

(16,470,716)

1,076,455,788

1,126,524,737

264,069

260,006

615,328

1,215,557

N/A

N/A

-

-

-

-

879,397

1,475,563

165,807,945

94,522,121

-

-

27,809,031

16,677,201

-

-

193,616,976

111,199,322

339,936,924

308,074,500

(226,728,109)

(201,659,539)

(3,266,731)

(3,146,381)

109,942,084

103,268,580

187,687,698

179,630,223

1,380,894,245

1,342,468,202

13.59%

13.38%

13.59%

13.38%

3%

3%

N/A

N/A

168,875,188

171,473,769

165,807,945

94,522,121

1,383,961,488

1,419,419,850

1,383,961,488

1,419,419,850

13.56%

12.66%

13.56%

12.66%

EXPOSURE IN LEVERAGE RATIO REPORT

Bank Name

: PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (Consolidated)

Reporting Position

: September 30, 2022

No

Information

  • Total assets on the balance sheet in published financial statements. (Gross value before deducting impairment provision).
  • Adjustment for investment in Bank, Financial Institution, Insurance Company, and/or other entities that consolidated based on accounting standard yet out of scope consolidation based on Otoritas Jasa Keuangan.

Adjustment for portfolio of financial asset that have underlying which already transferred to without recourse

  • securitization asset as stipulated in OJK's statutory regulations related to Prudential Principles in Securitization Asset Activity for General Bank.
  • Adjustment to temporary exception of Placement to Bank Indonesia in accordance Statutory Reserve Requirement (if any).
  • Adjustment to fiduciary asset that recognized as balance sheet based on accounting standard yet excluded from total
    6 Adjustment to acquisition cost or sales price of financial assets regularly using trade date accounting method.
  • Adjustment to qualified cash pooling transaction as stipulated in this OJK's regulation.
  • Adjustment to exposure of derivative transaction.
  • Adjustment to exposure of Securities Financing Transaction (SFT) as example: reverse repo transaction.
  1. Adjustment to exposure of Off Balance Sheet transaction that already multiply with Credit Conversion Factor.
  2. Prudent valuation adjustments in form of capital deduction factor and impairment.
  3. Other adjustments
  4. Total Exposure in Leverage Ratio Calculation

in million Rupiah Total

1,326,044,304

(3,314,648)

-

N/A

N/A

-

-

690,776

30,391,150

113,305,498

(50,294,665)

-

1,416,822,415

LEVERAGE RATIO CALCULATION REPORT

Bank Name

: PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (Consolidated)

Reporting Position

: September 30, 2022

No

Information

On-Balance Sheet Exposure

  • On-balancesheet exposure including collateral, but excluding derivatives and securities financing transaction (SFTs) (gross value before deducting impairment provisions)
  • Gross-upfor derivatives collateral provided where deducted from balance sheet assets pursuant to the accounting standard.
  • (Deductions of receivable assets for CVM provided in derivatives transactions)
  • (Adjustment for securities received under securities financing transactions that are recognised as an asset)
    5 (Impairment provision those assets inline with accounting standard applied)
    6 (Asset amounts deducted in determining Basel III Tier 1 capital and regulatory adjustments)
  • Total On-Balance Sheet Exposure Sum of rows 1 to 6

Derivative Exposure

  • Replacement cost associated with all derivatives transactions (where applicable net of eligible cash variation margin and/or with bilateral netting)
  • Add on amounts for PFE associated with all derivatives transactions.
  1. (Exempted central counterparty (CCP) leg of client-cleared trade exposures)
  2. Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives.
  3. (Adjusted effective notional offsets and add-on deductions for written credit derivatives)
  4. Total Derivative Exposure Sum of rows 8 to 12

Securities Financing Transaction (SFT) Exposure

  1. Gross SFT Assets.
  2. (Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivables of gross SFT assets)
  3. Counterparty credit risk exposure for SFT assets refers to current exposure calculation.
  4. Agent transaction exposures.
  5. Total SFT Exposure Sum of rows 14 to 17

Other Off-Balance Sheet Exposure

  1. Off-balancesheet exposure at gross notional amount. (gross value before deducting impairment provision)
  2. (Adjustment from the result of multiplying commitment payable or contingent payables with credit conversion factor and deducted with impairment provision)
  3. (Impairment provision for off balance sheet inline with accounting standard)
  4. Total Other Off-Balance Sheet Exposure Sum of rows 19 to 21

Capital and Total Exposure

  1. Tier 1 Capital
  2. Total Exposure
    Sum of rows 7,13,18,22

Leverage Ratio

25 Leverage ratio (including the impact of any applicable temporary exemption of central bank reserves)

25a Leverage ratio (excluding the impact of any applicable temporary exemption of central bank reserves)

  1. National Minimum Leverage Ratio Requirement
  2. Applicable Leverage Buffer

Disclosures of Mean Values

  1. Mean value of gross SFT assets, after adjustment for sale accounting transactions and netted of amounts of associated cash payables and cash receivables.
  2. Quarter-endvalue of gross SFT assets, after adjustment for sale accounting transactions and netted of amounts of associated cash payables and cash receivables.
  3. Total exposures (including the impact of any applicable temporary exemption of central bank reserves) incorporating mean values from row 28 of gross SFT assets.

30a

Total exposures (excluding the impact of any applicable temporary exemption of central bank reserves) incorporating

mean values from row 28 of gross SFT asset.

31 Leverage ratio (including the impact of any applicable temporary exemption of central bank reserves) incorporating mean values from row 28 of gross SFT assets.

31a Leverage ratio (excluding the impact of any applicable temporary exemption of central bank reserves) incorporating mean values from row 28 of gross SFT assets.

in million Rupiah

Period

Sep-22

Jun-22

1,153,893,246

1,201,352,573

-

-

-

-

-

-

(37,319,801)

(37,531,510)

(9,707,238)

(9,124,690)

1,106,866,207

1,154,696,373

264,069

260,160

615,328

1,215,557

N/A

N/A

-

-

-

-

879,397

1,475,717

168,646,422

97,096,165

-

-

30,392,517

19,231,029

-

-

199,038,939

116,327,194

340,774,366

308,863,013

(227,468,868)

(202,293,707)

(3,267,626)

(3,146,892)

110,037,872

103,422,414

203,426,768

195,096,147

1,416,822,415

1,375,921,698

14.36%

14.18%

14.36%

14.18%

3%

3%

N/A

N/A

172,226,405

174,849,208

168,646,422

97,096,165

1,420,402,398

1,453,674,741

1,420,402,398

1,453,674,741

14.32%

13.42%

14.32%

13.42%

Disclaimer

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 08:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 85 928 B 5,53 B 5,53 B
Net income 2022 37 373 B 2,40 B 2,40 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,5x
Yield 2022 1,83%
Capitalization 1 047 838 B 67 394 M 67 394 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 12,2x
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
EPS Revisions
