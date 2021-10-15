PT Bank Central Asia Tbk : Invest and Care for the Environment with BNP Paribas Sri-Kehati at BCA

It has become really important to maintain the sustainability of our environment. Many efforts have been made to maintain and care for it. Every effort done could bring about change; therefore, to support this, BCA is facilitating customers who like to invest as well as participate in environmental conservation and social empowerment in Indonesia through the launch of an investment product from PT BNP Paribas Asset Management, namely the Index Mutual Fund BNP Paribas Sri-Kehati.

This Equity Index Mutual Fund is different from the ordinary Equity Mutual Fund, because it is characterized by using a certain index as a reference for investment placement which can be monitored at any time. Specifically BNP Paribas Sri-Kehati, uses the SRI-KEHATI index which considers the stocks of companies that have good performance in encouraging sustainable businesses, and have good awareness of the environment, social and corporate governance (Environmental, Social and Good governance - ESG) or called Sustainable and Responsible Investment (SRI).

Despite the differences, BNP Paribas Sri-Kehati has an investment policy similar to that of Equity Mutual Funds, namely a minimum of 80% is invested in equity & a maximum of 20% is invested in domestic money market instruments/deposits. So this product is suitable for long term investment.

For BCA customers who are interested in this product, they can purchase through the Welma application or BCA branch offices that offers investment transactions starting from Rp100,000. Enjoy special promo, you can get cashback of up to Rp500,000 by investing in BNP Paribas Sri-Kehati (cashback of Rp100,000, for every net purchase of Rp10 million) until 31st December 2021.

For those of you who have never invested in Mutual Funds at BCA, you can register an Investor ID or Single Investor Identification (SID) through the Welma Application or BCA Branch Offices that offers investment transactions.

Let's take part in protecting the environment with investing with BNP Paribas Sri-Kehati now! For further information, please contact Halo BCA 1500 888.