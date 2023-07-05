Promo Period: July 6 - December 29, 2023, valid for transactions until payment are made before 13.00 WIB).
Valid for new investors at BCA and for the first transaction per user during the promo period.
Valid for all Mutual Fund products except Money Market Mutual Fund products.
There is a holding period of 3 months where there is no selling/redemption and switching after the purchase date for all Mutual Fund products available at BCA. Example: If purchased on December 29, 2023, then there will be no redemption and switching transactions after the purchase date until March 31, 2024.
Cashback is estimated to be sent in the 2nd week after the holding period to the customer's source of funds account. If the holding period is until October 2023, the cashback will be sent in November 2023.
Promo can be combined with the ongoing promo of launching new Mutual Fund products.
Notes :
The program transaction conditions follow the Mutual Fund purchase transaction conditions, the purchase deadline is until 13.00 WIB.
