PT Bank Central Asia Tbk : Monthly Financial Report February 2022
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA Tbk
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As of February 28, 2022
(In millions of Rupiah)
No.
ACCOUNTS
INDIVIDUAL
Unaudited
Feb 28, 2022
ASSETS
1.
Cash
15,544,972
2.
Placement with Bank Indonesia
125,548,701
3.
Placement with other banks
27,786,963
4.
Spot and derivative/forward receivables
941,181
5.
Securities
220,719,393
6.
Securities sold under repurchase agreement (repo)
-
7.
Claims on securities bought under reverse repo
182,418,718
8.
Acceptance receivables
10,972,314
9.
Loans and financing
615,472,522
10.
Sharia financing
-
11.
Equity investment
10,193,904
12.
Other financial assets
12,455,184
13.
Impairment on financial assets -/-
(33,310,469)
a. Securities
(196,074)
b. Loans and Sharia financing
(32,826,695)
c. Others
(287,700)
14.
Intangible assets
2,273,803
Accumulated amortization on intangible asset -/-
(1,897,843)
15.
Fixed assets and equipment
29,561,483
Accumulated depreciation on fixed assets and equipment -/-
(8,271,538)
16.
Non earning assets
1,447,372
a. Abandoned property
38,893
b. Foreclosed assets
1,274,802
c. Suspense accounts
17,226
d. Interbranch assets
116,451
17.
Other assets
9,678,032
TOTAL ASSETS
1,221,534,692
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA Tbk
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As of February 28, 2022
(In millions of Rupiah)
No.
ACCOUNTS
INDIVIDUAL
Unaudited
Feb 28, 2022
LIABILITIES AND EQUITIES
LIABILITIES
1.
Current account
284,645,778
2.
Saving account
492,244,182
3.
Time deposit
194,402,942
4.
Electronic money
947,414
5.
Liabilities to Bank Indonesia
577
6.
Liabilities to other banks
10,448,443
7.
Spot and derivative/forward liabilities
72,021
8.
Liabilities on securities sold under repurchase
agreement (repo)
-
9.
Acceptance liabilities
7,106,811
10.
Issued securities
500,000
11.
Loans/financing received
418
12.
Margin deposit
210,581
13.
Interbranch liabilities
7,604
14.
Other liabilities
30,513,180
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,021,099,951
EQUITIES
15.
Paid in capital
1,540,938
a. Capital
5,500,000
b. Unpaid capital -/-
(3,959,062)
c. Treasury stock -/-
-
16.
Additional paid in capital
5,711,368
a. Agio
5,711,368
b. Disagio -/-
-
c. Fund for paid up capital
-
d. Others
-
17.
Other comprehensive income
11,889,683
a. Gains
14,914,288
b. Losses -/-
(3,024,605)
18.
Reserves
2,512,565
a. General reserves
2,512,565
b. Appropriated reserves
-
19.
Gain/loss
178,780,187
a. Previous years
172,491,234
b. Current Year
6,288,953
c. Dividends paid -/-
-
TOTAL EQUITIES
200,434,741
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITIES
1,221,534,692
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA Tbk
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For Periods February 28, 2022
(In millions of Rupiah)
No.
ACCOUNTS
INDIVIDUAL
Unaudited
Feb 28, 2022
OPERATIONAL INCOME AND EXPENSES
A. Interest income & expenses
1. 2.
Interest Income Interest Expenses
Net Interest Income (expenses)
10,235,676 1,257,942 8,977,734
B. Other operational income and expenses
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14
Gains (losses) from increase(decrease) fair value on financial assets
Gains (losses) from decrease (increase) fair value on financial liabilities
Gains (losses) on sale of financial assets
Gains (losses) on spot and derivatives/forward (realised) Gains (losses) on investment under equity method
Gains (losses) from translation of foreign currency transactions Dividend income
Commission/provision/fee and administration income Other income
Impairment of financial assets Losses on operational risk Personnel expenses Promotion expenses Others expenses
Net Other Operational Income (Expenses)
OPERATIONAL PROFIT (LOSS)
(406,120)
-
88,869
216,943 -
464,094 -
2,539,551
262,948
532,189
985
2,122,471
49,400
1,701,602
(1,240,362) 7,737,372
NON OPERATIONAL INCOME AND EXPENSES
1. 2.
Gains (losses) on sale of fixed assets and equipment Other non operational income (expenses)
NON OPERATIONAL PROFIT (LOSS)
CURRENT PERIOD PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAX Income tax
NET PROFIT (LOSS) AFTER TAX
(177) 16,162 15,985 7,753,357 1,464,404 1,590,692 126,288 6,288,953
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
1.
2.
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
a. Gains (losses) arising from translation of financial statements in foreign currency
b. Gains (losses) from changes in fair value of financial assets-debt instruments measured through other comprehensive income
c. Others
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD AFTER
INCOME TAX
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
- - -
-
(565,774)
-
(565,774)
5,723,179
*) belum termasuk biaya pajak atas revaluasi aset tetap tahun 2015 sebesar
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA Tbk
COMMITMENTS & CONTINGENCIES
As of February 28, 2022
(In millions of Rupiah)
No.
ACCOUNTS
INDIVIDUAL
Unaudited
Feb 28, 2022
I.
II.
III.
IV.
COMMITTED RECEIVABLES
13,682,806
- 13,682,806
-
COMMITTED LIABILITIES
352,924,752
1. Unused credit/financing facilities
a. Committed
b. Uncommitted
2. Outstanding irrevocable letters of credit
3. Foreign curency positions to be submitted for spot and derivatives/forward transactions
4. Others
276,223,980
206,224,402
69,999,578
13,448,886
63,251,886
-
CONTINGENT RECEIVABLES
370,928
1. Received guarantees
2. Others
370,928 -
CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
17,629,189
1. Issued guarantees
2. Others
17,629,189 -
Disclaimer
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 12:04:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
Analyst Recommendations on PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
Sales 2022
84 479 B
5,89 B
5,89 B
Net income 2022
36 391 B
2,54 B
2,54 B
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
26,6x
Yield 2022
1,82%
Capitalization
970 791 B
67 703 M
67 703 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
11,5x
Capi. / Sales 2023
10,5x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
39,2%
Chart PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
27
Last Close Price
7 875,00 IDR
Average target price
8 289,19 IDR
Spread / Average Target
5,26%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.