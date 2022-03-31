Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Indonesia
  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
  News
  Summary
    BBCA   ID1000109507

PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK

(BBCA)
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk : Monthly Financial Report February 2022

03/31/2022 | 08:05am EDT
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA Tbk

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As of February 28, 2022

(In millions of Rupiah)

No.

ACCOUNTS

INDIVIDUAL

Unaudited

Feb 28, 2022

ASSETS

1.

Cash

15,544,972

2.

Placement with Bank Indonesia

125,548,701

3.

Placement with other banks

27,786,963

4.

Spot and derivative/forward receivables

941,181

5.

Securities

220,719,393

6.

Securities sold under repurchase agreement (repo)

-

7.

Claims on securities bought under reverse repo

182,418,718

8.

Acceptance receivables

10,972,314

9.

Loans and financing

615,472,522

10.

Sharia financing

-

11.

Equity investment

10,193,904

12.

Other financial assets

12,455,184

13.

Impairment on financial assets -/-

(33,310,469)

a. Securities

(196,074)

b. Loans and Sharia financing

(32,826,695)

c. Others

(287,700)

14.

Intangible assets

2,273,803

Accumulated amortization on intangible asset -/-

(1,897,843)

15.

Fixed assets and equipment

29,561,483

Accumulated depreciation on fixed assets and equipment -/-

(8,271,538)

16.

Non earning assets

1,447,372

a. Abandoned property

38,893

b. Foreclosed assets

1,274,802

c. Suspense accounts

17,226

d. Interbranch assets

116,451

17.

Other assets

9,678,032

TOTAL ASSETS

1,221,534,692

PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA Tbk

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As of February 28, 2022

(In millions of Rupiah)

No.

ACCOUNTS

INDIVIDUAL

Unaudited

Feb 28, 2022

LIABILITIES AND EQUITIES

LIABILITIES

1.

Current account

284,645,778

2.

Saving account

492,244,182

3.

Time deposit

194,402,942

4.

Electronic money

947,414

5.

Liabilities to Bank Indonesia

577

6.

Liabilities to other banks

10,448,443

7.

Spot and derivative/forward liabilities

72,021

8.

Liabilities on securities sold under repurchase

agreement (repo)

-

9.

Acceptance liabilities

7,106,811

10.

Issued securities

500,000

11.

Loans/financing received

418

12.

Margin deposit

210,581

13.

Interbranch liabilities

7,604

14.

Other liabilities

30,513,180

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,021,099,951

EQUITIES

15.

Paid in capital

1,540,938

a. Capital

5,500,000

b. Unpaid capital -/-

(3,959,062)

c. Treasury stock -/-

-

16.

Additional paid in capital

5,711,368

a. Agio

5,711,368

b. Disagio -/-

-

c. Fund for paid up capital

-

d. Others

-

17.

Other comprehensive income

11,889,683

a. Gains

14,914,288

b. Losses -/-

(3,024,605)

18.

Reserves

2,512,565

a. General reserves

2,512,565

b. Appropriated reserves

-

19.

Gain/loss

178,780,187

a. Previous years

172,491,234

b. Current Year

6,288,953

c. Dividends paid -/-

-

TOTAL EQUITIES

200,434,741

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITIES

1,221,534,692

PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA Tbk

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For Periods February 28, 2022

(In millions of Rupiah)

No.

ACCOUNTS

INDIVIDUAL

Unaudited

Feb 28, 2022

OPERATIONAL INCOME AND EXPENSES

A. Interest income & expenses

1. 2.

Interest Income Interest Expenses

Net Interest Income (expenses)

10,235,676 1,257,942 8,977,734

B. Other operational income and expenses

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14

Gains (losses) from increase(decrease) fair value on financial assets

Gains (losses) from decrease (increase) fair value on financial liabilities

Gains (losses) on sale of financial assets

Gains (losses) on spot and derivatives/forward (realised) Gains (losses) on investment under equity method

Gains (losses) from translation of foreign currency transactions Dividend income

Commission/provision/fee and administration income Other income

Impairment of financial assets Losses on operational risk Personnel expenses Promotion expenses Others expenses

Net Other Operational Income (Expenses)

OPERATIONAL PROFIT (LOSS)

(406,120)

-

88,869

216,943 -

464,094 -

2,539,551

262,948

532,189

985

2,122,471

49,400

1,701,602

(1,240,362) 7,737,372

NON OPERATIONAL INCOME AND EXPENSES

1. 2.

Gains (losses) on sale of fixed assets and equipment Other non operational income (expenses)

NON OPERATIONAL PROFIT (LOSS)

CURRENT PERIOD PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAX Income tax

  • a. Estimated current period tax

  • b. Deferred tax income (expenses)

NET PROFIT (LOSS) AFTER TAX

(177) 16,162 15,985 7,753,357 1,464,404 1,590,692 126,288 6,288,953

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

1.

2.

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

  • a. Revaluation surplus of fixed assets

  • b. Gains (losses) from actuary benefit program

  • c. Others

Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

  • a. Gains (losses) arising from translation of financial statements in foreign currency

  • b. Gains (losses) from changes in fair value of financial assets-debt instruments measured through other comprehensive income

  • c. Others

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD AFTER

INCOME TAX

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

- - -

-

(565,774)

-

(565,774)

5,723,179

*) belum termasuk biaya pajak atas revaluasi aset tetap tahun 2015 sebesar

PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA Tbk

COMMITMENTS & CONTINGENCIES

As of February 28, 2022

(In millions of Rupiah)

No.

ACCOUNTS

INDIVIDUAL

Unaudited

Feb 28, 2022

I.

II.

III.

IV.

COMMITTED RECEIVABLES

13,682,806

  • 1. Unused borrowings/financing facilities

  • 2. Foreign curency positions to be received from spot and derivatives/forward transactions

  • 3. Others

- 13,682,806

-

COMMITTED LIABILITIES

352,924,752

  • 1. Unused credit/financing facilities

    • a. Committed

    • b. Uncommitted

  • 2. Outstanding irrevocable letters of credit

  • 3. Foreign curency positions to be submitted for spot and derivatives/forward transactions

  • 4. Others

276,223,980

206,224,402

69,999,578

13,448,886

63,251,886

-

CONTINGENT RECEIVABLES

370,928

  • 1. Received guarantees

  • 2. Others

370,928 -

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

17,629,189

  • 1. Issued guarantees

  • 2. Others

17,629,189 -

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 12:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
