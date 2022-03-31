PT Bank Central Asia Tbk : Monthly Financial Report February 2022

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

a. Revaluation surplus of fixed assets

b. Gains (losses) from actuary benefit program

c. Others

Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

a. Gains (losses) arising from translation of financial statements in foreign currency

b. Gains (losses) from changes in fair value of financial assets-debt instruments measured through other comprehensive income

c. Others

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD AFTER

INCOME TAX

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD