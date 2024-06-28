PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA Tbk
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As of May 31, 2024
(In millions of Rupiah)
No.
ACCOUNTS
INDIVIDUAL
Unaudited
May 31, 2024
ASSETS
1.
Cash
15,781,309
2.
Placement with Bank Indonesia
85,792,004
3.
Placement with other banks
11,658,073
4.
Spot and derivative/forward receivables
173,946
5.
Securities
339,417,148
6.
Securities sold under repurchase agreement (repo)
-
7.
Claims on securities bought under reverse repo
44,147,351
8.
Acceptance receivables
12,235,271
9.
Loans and financing
826,728,583
10.
Sharia financing
-
11.
Equity investment
10,330,797
12.
Other financial assets
10,221,713
13.
Impairment on financial assets -/-
(35,030,611)
a. Securities
(370,433)
b. Loans and Sharia financing
(34,279,727)
c. Others
(380,451)
14.
Intangible assets
1,251,408
Accumulated amortization on intangible asset -/-
(881,080)
15.
Fixed assets and equipment
35,456,007
Accumulated depreciation on fixed assets and equipment -/-
(9,962,720)
16.
Non earning assets
1,947,277
a. Abandoned property
36,548
b. Foreclosed assets
1,706,850
c. Suspense accounts
16,146
d. Interbranch assets
187,733
17.
Other assets
15,158,380
TOTAL ASSETS
1,364,424,856
LIABILITIES AND EQUITIES
LIABILITIES
1.
Current account
339,368,255
2.
Saving account
555,951,245
3.
Time deposit
198,996,060
4.
Electronic money
1,269,105
5.
Liabilities to Bank Indonesia
577
6.
Liabilities to other banks
8,052,527
7.
Spot and derivative/forward liabilities
167,290
8. Liabilities on securities sold under repurchase
agreement (repo)
-
9.
Acceptance liabilities
5,375,363
10.
Issued securities
500,000
11.
Loans/financing received
33,222
12.
Margin deposit
236,296
13.
Interbranch liabilities
-
14.
Other liabilities
28,436,299
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,138,386,239
EQUITIES
15.
Paid in capital
1,540,938
a. Capital
5,500,000
b. Unpaid capital -/-
(3,959,062)
c. Treasury stock -/-
-
16.
Additional paid in capital
5,711,368
a. Agio
5,711,368
b. Disagio -/-
-
c. Fund for paid up capital
-
d. Others
-
17.
Other comprehensive income
7,499,659
a. Gains
11,261,266
b. Losses -/-
(3,761,607)
18.
Reserves
3,720,540
a. General reserves
3,720,540
b. Appropriated reserves
-
19.
Gain/loss
207,566,112
a. Previous years
213,977,315
b. Current Year
21,633,871
c. Dividends paid -/-
(28,045,074)
TOTAL EQUITIES
226,038,617
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITIES
1,364,424,856
OPERATIONAL INCOME AND EXPENSES
A. Interest income & expenses
1.
Interest Income
35,883,912
2.
Interest Expenses
4,886,957
Net Interest Income (expenses)
30,996,955
B. Other operational income and expenses
1.
Gains (losses) from increase(decrease) fair value
on financial assets
(83,950)
2.
Gains (losses) from decrease (increase) fair value
on financial liabilities
-
3.
Gains (losses) on sale of financial assets
727,515
4.
Gains (losses) on spot and derivatives/forward (realised)
234,687
5.
Gains (losses) on investment under equity method
-
6.
Gains (losses) from translation of foreign currency transactions
346,944
7.
Dividend income
769,707
8.
Commission/provision/fee and administration income
7,199,630
9.
Other income
436,951
10.
Addition (reversal) of impairment losses on assets
1,722,558
11.
Losses on operational risk
322
12.
Personnel expenses
6,878,019
13.
Promotion expenses
390,533
14
Others expenses
5,105,981
Net Other Operational Income (Expenses)
(4,465,929)
OPERATIONAL PROFIT (LOSS)
26,531,026
NON
OPERATIONAL INCOME AND EXPENSES
1.
Gains (losses) on sale of fixed assets and equipment
(469)
2.
Other non operational income (expenses)
(15,037)
NON OPERATIONAL PROFIT (LOSS)
(15,506)
CURRENT PERIOD PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAX
26,515,520
Income tax
4,881,649
a. Estimated current period tax
4,577,460
b. Deferred tax income (expenses)
(304,189)
NET PROFIT (LOSS) AFTER TAX
21,633,871
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
1.
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss
a. Revaluation surplus of fixed assets
-
b. Gains (losses) from actuary benefit program
-
c.
Others
-
2.
Items that will be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss
a.
Gains (losses) arising from translation of financial statements in
foreign currency
-
b.
Gains (losses) from changes in fair value of financial assets-
debt instruments measured through other comprehensive
income
(474,626)
c.
Others
-
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD AFTER
INCOME TAX
(474,626)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
21,159,245
I.
COMMITTED RECEIVABLES
16,165,997
1.
Unused borrowings/financing facilities
-
2.
Foreign currency positions to be received from spot and
14,260,790
derivatives/forward transactions
3.
Others
1,905,207
II.
COMMITTED LIABILITIES
432,217,901
1.
Unused credit/financing facilities
399,969,850
a. Committed
312,710,028
b. Uncommitted
87,259,822
2.
Outstanding irrevocable letters of credit
11,600,517
3.
Foreign currency positions to be submitted for spot and
15,913,361
derivatives/forward transactions
4.
Others
4,734,173
III.
CONTINGENT RECEIVABLES
164,666
1.
Received guarantees
164,666
2.
Others
-
IV.
CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
23,990,962
1.
Issued guarantees
23,990,962
2.
Others
-
