PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA Tbk

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As of May 31, 2024

(In millions of Rupiah)

No.

ACCOUNTS

INDIVIDUAL

Unaudited

May 31, 2024

ASSETS

1.

Cash

15,781,309

2.

Placement with Bank Indonesia

85,792,004

3.

Placement with other banks

11,658,073

4.

Spot and derivative/forward receivables

173,946

5.

Securities

339,417,148

6.

Securities sold under repurchase agreement (repo)

-

7.

Claims on securities bought under reverse repo

44,147,351

8.

Acceptance receivables

12,235,271

9.

Loans and financing

826,728,583

10.

Sharia financing

-

11.

Equity investment

10,330,797

12.

Other financial assets

10,221,713

13.

Impairment on financial assets -/-

(35,030,611)

a. Securities

(370,433)

b. Loans and Sharia financing

(34,279,727)

c. Others

(380,451)

14.

Intangible assets

1,251,408

Accumulated amortization on intangible asset -/-

(881,080)

15.

Fixed assets and equipment

35,456,007

Accumulated depreciation on fixed assets and equipment -/-

(9,962,720)

16.

Non earning assets

1,947,277

a. Abandoned property

36,548

b. Foreclosed assets

1,706,850

c. Suspense accounts

16,146

d. Interbranch assets

187,733

17.

Other assets

15,158,380

TOTAL ASSETS

1,364,424,856

LIABILITIES AND EQUITIES

LIABILITIES

1.

Current account

339,368,255

2.

Saving account

555,951,245

3.

Time deposit

198,996,060

4.

Electronic money

1,269,105

5.

Liabilities to Bank Indonesia

577

6.

Liabilities to other banks

8,052,527

7.

Spot and derivative/forward liabilities

167,290

8. Liabilities on securities sold under repurchase

agreement (repo)

-

9.

Acceptance liabilities

5,375,363

10.

Issued securities

500,000

11.

Loans/financing received

33,222

12.

Margin deposit

236,296

13.

Interbranch liabilities

-

14.

Other liabilities

28,436,299

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,138,386,239

EQUITIES

15.

Paid in capital

1,540,938

a. Capital

5,500,000

b. Unpaid capital -/-

(3,959,062)

c. Treasury stock -/-

-

16.

Additional paid in capital

5,711,368

a. Agio

5,711,368

b. Disagio -/-

-

c. Fund for paid up capital

-

d. Others

-

17.

Other comprehensive income

7,499,659

a. Gains

11,261,266

b. Losses -/-

(3,761,607)

18.

Reserves

3,720,540

a. General reserves

3,720,540

b. Appropriated reserves

-

19.

Gain/loss

207,566,112

a. Previous years

213,977,315

b. Current Year

21,633,871

c. Dividends paid -/-

(28,045,074)

TOTAL EQUITIES

226,038,617

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITIES

1,364,424,856

PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA Tbk

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For Periods Ended May 31, 2024

(In millions of Rupiah)

No.

ACCOUNTS

INDIVIDUAL

Unaudited

May 31, 2024

OPERATIONAL INCOME AND EXPENSES

A. Interest income & expenses

1.

Interest Income

35,883,912

2.

Interest Expenses

4,886,957

Net Interest Income (expenses)

30,996,955

B. Other operational income and expenses

1.

Gains (losses) from increase(decrease) fair value

on financial assets

(83,950)

2.

Gains (losses) from decrease (increase) fair value

on financial liabilities

-

3.

Gains (losses) on sale of financial assets

727,515

4.

Gains (losses) on spot and derivatives/forward (realised)

234,687

5.

Gains (losses) on investment under equity method

-

6.

Gains (losses) from translation of foreign currency transactions

346,944

7.

Dividend income

769,707

8.

Commission/provision/fee and administration income

7,199,630

9.

Other income

436,951

10.

Addition (reversal) of impairment losses on assets

1,722,558

11.

Losses on operational risk

322

12.

Personnel expenses

6,878,019

13.

Promotion expenses

390,533

14

Others expenses

5,105,981

Net Other Operational Income (Expenses)

(4,465,929)

OPERATIONAL PROFIT (LOSS)

26,531,026

NON

OPERATIONAL INCOME AND EXPENSES

1.

Gains (losses) on sale of fixed assets and equipment

(469)

2.

Other non operational income (expenses)

(15,037)

NON OPERATIONAL PROFIT (LOSS)

(15,506)

CURRENT PERIOD PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAX

26,515,520

Income tax

4,881,649

a. Estimated current period tax

4,577,460

b. Deferred tax income (expenses)

(304,189)

NET PROFIT (LOSS) AFTER TAX

21,633,871

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

1.

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss

a. Revaluation surplus of fixed assets

-

b. Gains (losses) from actuary benefit program

-

c.

Others

-

2.

Items that will be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss

a.

Gains (losses) arising from translation of financial statements in

foreign currency

-

b.

Gains (losses) from changes in fair value of financial assets-

debt instruments measured through other comprehensive

income

(474,626)

c.

Others

-

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD AFTER

INCOME TAX

(474,626)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

21,159,245

PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA Tbk

COMMITMENTS & CONTINGENCIES

As of May 31, 2024 (In millions of Rupiah)

No.

ACCOUNTS

INDIVIDUAL

Unaudited

May 31, 2024

I.

COMMITTED RECEIVABLES

16,165,997

1.

Unused borrowings/financing facilities

-

2.

Foreign currency positions to be received from spot and

14,260,790

derivatives/forward transactions

3.

Others

1,905,207

II.

COMMITTED LIABILITIES

432,217,901

1.

Unused credit/financing facilities

399,969,850

a. Committed

312,710,028

b. Uncommitted

87,259,822

2.

Outstanding irrevocable letters of credit

11,600,517

3.

Foreign currency positions to be submitted for spot and

15,913,361

derivatives/forward transactions

4.

Others

4,734,173

III.

CONTINGENT RECEIVABLES

164,666

1.

Received guarantees

164,666

2.

Others

-

IV.

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

23,990,962

1.

Issued guarantees

23,990,962

2.

Others

-

