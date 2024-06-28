PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (the Bank) is an Indonesia-based commercial bank. The Bankâs segments include Transaction Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial & Small & Medium Enterprise (SME) Banking, Individual Banking, and Treasury and International Banking. The Bank offers various products and services, which include cash management services, credit cards, bancassurance products, mutual fund investment products, treasury investment products, credit facilities, standby letter of credit/bank guarantees, export import facilities, local letter of credit and foreign exchange facilities. It has operations in Sumatera, Java, Kalimantan, East Indonesia and Overseas operations. Its subsidiaries include PT BCA Finance, BCA Finance Limited, PT Bank BCA Syariah, PT BCA Sekuritas, PT Asuransi Umum BCA, PT BCA Multi Finance, PT Asuransi Jiwa BCA, PT Central Capital Ventura and PT Bank Digital BCA.

Sector Banks