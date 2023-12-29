PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA Tbk
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As of November 30, 2023
(In millions of Rupiah)
No.
ACCOUNTS
INDIVIDUAL
Unaudited
Nov 30, 2023
ASSETS
1.
Cash
15,000,041
2.
Placement with Bank Indonesia
98,902,219
3.
Placement with other banks
10,094,663
4.
Spot and derivative/forward receivables
199,766
5.
Securities
316,814,540
6.
Securities sold under repurchase agreement (repo)
-
7.
Claims on securities bought under reverse repo
109,860,635
8.
Acceptance receivables
14,918,809
9.
Loans and financing
758,430,078
10.
Sharia financing
-
11.
Equity investment
10,261,404
12.
Other financial assets
11,518,792
13.
Impairment on financial assets -/-
(34,438,739)
a. Securities
(349,055)
b. Loans and Sharia financing
(33,705,942)
c. Others
(383,742)
14.
Intangible assets
2,628,852
Accumulated amortization on intangible asset -/-
(2,335,339)
15.
Fixed assets and equipment
36,695,739
Accumulated depreciation on fixed assets and equipment -/-
(11,414,566)
16.
Non earning assets
1,874,423
a. Abandoned property
36,898
b. Foreclosed assets
1,736,406
c. Suspense accounts
13,289
d. Interbranch assets
87,830
17.
Other assets
15,482,487
TOTAL ASSETS
1,354,493,804
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA Tbk
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As of November 30, 2023
(In millions of Rupiah)
No.
ACCOUNTS
INDIVIDUAL
Unaudited
Nov 30, 2023
LIABILITIES AND EQUITIES
LIABILITIES
1.
Current account
334,491,847
2.
Saving account
531,809,612
3.
Time deposit
205,834,573
4.
Electronic money
1,212,737
5.
Liabilities to Bank Indonesia
577
6.
Liabilities to other banks
6,981,344
7.
Spot and derivative/forward liabilities
124,359
8. Liabilities on securities sold under repurchase
agreement (repo)
-
9.
Acceptance liabilities
6,916,280
10.
Issued securities
500,000
11.
Loans/financing received
95,556
12.
Margin deposit
281,746
13.
Interbranch liabilities
5,428
14.
Other liabilities
32,167,652
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,120,421,711
EQUITIES
15.
Paid in capital
1,540,938
a. Capital
5,500,000
b. Unpaid capital -/-
(3,959,062)
c. Treasury stock -/-
-
16.
Additional paid in capital
5,711,368
a. Agio
5,711,368
b. Disagio -/-
-
c. Fund for paid up capital
-
d. Others
-
17.
Other comprehensive income
7,723,310
a. Gains
11,540,200
b. Losses -/-
(3,816,890)
18.
Reserves
3,234,149
a. General reserves
3,234,149
b. Appropriated reserves
-
19.
Gain/loss
215,862,328
a. Previous years
192,666,363
b. Current Year
44,152,723
c. Dividends paid -/-
(20,956,758)
TOTAL EQUITIES
234,072,093
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITIES
1,354,493,804
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA Tbk
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For Periods November 30, 2023
(In millions of Rupiah)
No.
ACCOUNTS
INDIVIDUAL
Unaudited
Nov 30, 2023
OPERATIONAL INCOME AND EXPENSES
A. Interest income & expenses
1.
Interest Income
74,866,423
2.
Interest Expenses
10,669,665
Net Interest Income (expenses)
64,196,758
B. Other operational income and expenses
1.
Gains (losses) from increase(decrease) fair value
on financial assets
530,350
2.
Gains (losses) from decrease (increase) fair value
on financial liabilities
-
3.
Gains (losses) on sale of financial assets
325,687
4.
Gains (losses) on spot and derivatives/forward (realised)
513,479
5.
Gains (losses) on investment under equity method
-
6.
Gains (losses) from translation of foreign currency transactions
65,568
7.
Dividend income
1,914,379
8.
Commission/provision/fee and administration income
15,190,910
9.
Other income
1,650,626
10.
Addition (reversal) of impairment losses on assets
2,038,053
11.
Losses on operational risk
4,396
12.
Personnel expenses
13,310,123
13.
Promotion expenses
1,015,539
14
Others expenses
13,631,701
Net Other Operational Income (Expenses)
(9,808,813)
OPERATIONAL PROFIT (LOSS)
54,387,945
NON
OPERATIONAL INCOME AND EXPENSES
1.
Gains (losses) on sale of fixed assets and equipment
(39,718)
2.
Other non operational income (expenses)
(251,969)
NON OPERATIONAL PROFIT (LOSS)
(291,687)
CURRENT PERIOD PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAX
54,096,258
Income tax
9,943,535
a. Estimated current period tax
9,554,415
b. Deferred tax income (expenses)
(389,120)
NET PROFIT (LOSS) AFTER TAX
44,152,723
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
1.
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss
a. Revaluation surplus of fixed assets
290,620
b. Gains (losses) from actuary benefit program
(503,493)
c.
Others
-
2.
Items that will be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss
a.
Gains (losses) arising from translation of financial statements in
foreign currency
-
b.
Gains (losses) from changes in fair value of financial assets-
debt instruments measured through other comprehensive
income
(1,124,869)
c.
Others
-
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD AFTER
INCOME TAX
(1,337,742)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
42,814,981
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA Tbk
COMMITMENTS & CONTINGENCIES
As of November 30, 2023
(In millions of Rupiah)
No.
ACCOUNTS
INDIVIDUAL
Unaudited
Nov 30, 2023
I.
COMMITTED RECEIVABLES
19,123,043
1.
Unused borrowings/financing facilities
-
2.
Foreign currency positions to be received from spot and
18,646,909
derivatives/forward transactions
3.
Others
476,134
II.
COMMITTED LIABILITIES
418,124,422
1.
Unused credit/financing facilities
387,973,619
a. Committed
303,751,046
b. Uncommitted
84,222,573
2.
Outstanding irrevocable letters of credit
11,238,291
3.
Foreign currency positions to be submitted for spot and
18,297,769
derivatives/forward transactions
4.
Others
614,743
III.
CONTINGENT RECEIVABLES
125,990
1.
Received guarantees
125,990
2.
Others
-
IV.
CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
22,945,220
1.
Issued guarantees
22,945,220
2.
Others
-
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk published this content on 29 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2023 09:25:37 UTC.