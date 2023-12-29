PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA Tbk

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As of November 30, 2023

(In millions of Rupiah)

No.

ACCOUNTS

INDIVIDUAL

Unaudited

Nov 30, 2023

ASSETS

1.

Cash

15,000,041

2.

Placement with Bank Indonesia

98,902,219

3.

Placement with other banks

10,094,663

4.

Spot and derivative/forward receivables

199,766

5.

Securities

316,814,540

6.

Securities sold under repurchase agreement (repo)

-

7.

Claims on securities bought under reverse repo

109,860,635

8.

Acceptance receivables

14,918,809

9.

Loans and financing

758,430,078

10.

Sharia financing

-

11.

Equity investment

10,261,404

12.

Other financial assets

11,518,792

13.

Impairment on financial assets -/-

(34,438,739)

a. Securities

(349,055)

b. Loans and Sharia financing

(33,705,942)

c. Others

(383,742)

14.

Intangible assets

2,628,852

Accumulated amortization on intangible asset -/-

(2,335,339)

15.

Fixed assets and equipment

36,695,739

Accumulated depreciation on fixed assets and equipment -/-

(11,414,566)

16.

Non earning assets

1,874,423

a. Abandoned property

36,898

b. Foreclosed assets

1,736,406

c. Suspense accounts

13,289

d. Interbranch assets

87,830

17.

Other assets

15,482,487

TOTAL ASSETS

1,354,493,804

LIABILITIES AND EQUITIES

LIABILITIES

1.

Current account

334,491,847

2.

Saving account

531,809,612

3.

Time deposit

205,834,573

4.

Electronic money

1,212,737

5.

Liabilities to Bank Indonesia

577

6.

Liabilities to other banks

6,981,344

7.

Spot and derivative/forward liabilities

124,359

8. Liabilities on securities sold under repurchase

agreement (repo)

-

9.

Acceptance liabilities

6,916,280

10.

Issued securities

500,000

11.

Loans/financing received

95,556

12.

Margin deposit

281,746

13.

Interbranch liabilities

5,428

14.

Other liabilities

32,167,652

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,120,421,711

EQUITIES

15.

Paid in capital

1,540,938

a. Capital

5,500,000

b. Unpaid capital -/-

(3,959,062)

c. Treasury stock -/-

-

16.

Additional paid in capital

5,711,368

a. Agio

5,711,368

b. Disagio -/-

-

c. Fund for paid up capital

-

d. Others

-

17.

Other comprehensive income

7,723,310

a. Gains

11,540,200

b. Losses -/-

(3,816,890)

18.

Reserves

3,234,149

a. General reserves

3,234,149

b. Appropriated reserves

-

19.

Gain/loss

215,862,328

a. Previous years

192,666,363

b. Current Year

44,152,723

c. Dividends paid -/-

(20,956,758)

TOTAL EQUITIES

234,072,093

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITIES

1,354,493,804

OPERATIONAL INCOME AND EXPENSES

A. Interest income & expenses

1.

Interest Income

74,866,423

2.

Interest Expenses

10,669,665

Net Interest Income (expenses)

64,196,758

B. Other operational income and expenses

1.

Gains (losses) from increase(decrease) fair value

on financial assets

530,350

2.

Gains (losses) from decrease (increase) fair value

on financial liabilities

-

3.

Gains (losses) on sale of financial assets

325,687

4.

Gains (losses) on spot and derivatives/forward (realised)

513,479

5.

Gains (losses) on investment under equity method

-

6.

Gains (losses) from translation of foreign currency transactions

65,568

7.

Dividend income

1,914,379

8.

Commission/provision/fee and administration income

15,190,910

9.

Other income

1,650,626

10.

Addition (reversal) of impairment losses on assets

2,038,053

11.

Losses on operational risk

4,396

12.

Personnel expenses

13,310,123

13.

Promotion expenses

1,015,539

14

Others expenses

13,631,701

Net Other Operational Income (Expenses)

(9,808,813)

OPERATIONAL PROFIT (LOSS)

54,387,945

NON

OPERATIONAL INCOME AND EXPENSES

1.

Gains (losses) on sale of fixed assets and equipment

(39,718)

2.

Other non operational income (expenses)

(251,969)

NON OPERATIONAL PROFIT (LOSS)

(291,687)

CURRENT PERIOD PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAX

54,096,258

Income tax

9,943,535

a. Estimated current period tax

9,554,415

b. Deferred tax income (expenses)

(389,120)

NET PROFIT (LOSS) AFTER TAX

44,152,723

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

1.

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss

a. Revaluation surplus of fixed assets

290,620

b. Gains (losses) from actuary benefit program

(503,493)

c.

Others

-

2.

Items that will be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss

a.

Gains (losses) arising from translation of financial statements in

foreign currency

-

b.

Gains (losses) from changes in fair value of financial assets-

debt instruments measured through other comprehensive

income

(1,124,869)

c.

Others

-

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD AFTER

INCOME TAX

(1,337,742)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

42,814,981

I.

COMMITTED RECEIVABLES

19,123,043

1.

Unused borrowings/financing facilities

-

2.

Foreign currency positions to be received from spot and

18,646,909

derivatives/forward transactions

3.

Others

476,134

II.

COMMITTED LIABILITIES

418,124,422

1.

Unused credit/financing facilities

387,973,619

a. Committed

303,751,046

b. Uncommitted

84,222,573

2.

Outstanding irrevocable letters of credit

11,238,291

3.

Foreign currency positions to be submitted for spot and

18,297,769

derivatives/forward transactions

4.

Others

614,743

III.

CONTINGENT RECEIVABLES

125,990

1.

Received guarantees

125,990

2.

Others

-

IV.

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

22,945,220

1.

Issued guarantees

22,945,220

2.

Others

-

