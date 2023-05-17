PT Bank Central Asia Tbk : Support Positive Economic Growth, BCA Opens Its First Sub-Branch Office In Mamuju Regency

Mamuju, May 16, 2023 - Amidst the significant development of economic activities in Mamuju regency, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA) has officially open its first Sub-Branch Office (KCP) in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, as a testament to BCA's commitment to supporting economic growth in Indonesia. The strategic location of KCP Mamuju is on Jalan Jendral Sudirman, Simboro Village, Simboro District, Mamuju, West Sulawesi. KCP Mamuju is BCA's first branch office in Mamuju Regency and also in West Sulawesi province.

Officially operating on Thursday (11/05), KCP Mamuju is expected to fulfill the financial service needs and transactions of BCA customers in the local regency. Additionally, KCP Mamuju is equipped with spacious parking facilities, allowing customers to easily and safely park their vehicles.

Tan Widy Tarmizi, the Head of BCA Regional Office IV, stated, "With BCA Sub-Branch Office officially operating in Mamuju will undoubtedly facilitate the community in conducting financial transactions amidst the increasing economic trends in Mamuju Regency."

Mamuju Regency's Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) is considered as the highest in West Sulawesi Province. The largest contribution to the GRDP of the regency comes from the agriculture, forestry, and fisheries sector, accounting for 37.76%, with key commodities including chili, palm oil, and cocoa. The high economic activities of the community in the area are expected to be supported by the operation of KCP Mamuju.

With the spirit of "Always by Your Side," BCA is committed to being present not only through digital applications but also by building personal closeness through direct communication with customers.

"BCA hopes to be able to meet various financial service needs and transactions of the community, as well as support the creation of positive economic growth in this region. As a national private bank, BCA's priority is to provide convenience, ease, and security for customers in conducting transactions and to provide added value," added Tan Widy Tarmizi.

The opening ceremony of KCP Mamuju was attended by West Sulawesi Provincial Government Assistant for Governance, H. Herdin Ismail; Mamuju Regent, Hj. Sitti Sutinah Suhardi; Bank Indonesia West Sulawesi Representative, Gunawan Purbowo; Deputy Director of Strategic Management at OJK Regional Office 6 for Sulawesi, Maluku, and Papua (Sulampua), Bondan Kusuma; BCA Regional Office VI Head, Tan Widy Tarmizi; BCA Parepare Branch Head, Safruddin Syam; and BCA Regional Business Development Head for Region IV, Soeherdianto Budi Krisnandono.

KCP Mamuju will be the first BCA Sub-Branch in the West Sulawesi region. Nationally, as of December 2022, BCA has 1,247 branch offices and 18,268 ATMs spread across Indonesia, as well as internet and mobile banking services such as Klik BCA, BCA mobile, and myBCA, which are accessible 24 hours a day. These facilities consistently provide convenience to more than 34 million customer accounts.

BCA Opens First Sub-Branch in Mamuju Regency - West Sulawesi Provincial Government Assistant for Governance H. Herdin Ismail (fourth from the right), Mamuju Regent Hj Sitti Sutinah Suhardi (third from the left), Bank Indonesia West Sulawesi Representative Gunawan Purbowo (third from the right), Deputy Director of Strategic Management, EPK, and Local Government Partnership at OJK Regional Office 6 Sulampua Bondan Kusuma (second from the right), BCA Regional Office IV Head Tan Widy Tarmizi (fourth from the left), BCA Parepare Branch Head Safruddin Syam (second from the left), BCA Regional Business Development Head for Region IV Soeherdianto Budi Krisnandono (right), and BCA KCP Mamuju Head Usman Amir (left) attended the inauguration of KCP Mamuju on Thursday (11/05). BCA is committed to supporting economic growth in Mamuju Regency by meeting the banking service needs of the entire Mamuju community.

