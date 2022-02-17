PT Bank Central Asia Tbk : Sustainability Report

BCA is committed to implementing sustainability principles that support the business and ESG aspects alignment. During the ongoing pandemic, a new, all-digital lifestyle has become the foundation of the national economy and banking. We responded to this development by improving our digital-based banking services capabilities, and thereby contributed to the national economic recovery. At the same time, we have ensured the digital transaction data is protected with layered IT security to mitigate the risk of cybercrime. We have also implemented "green initiatives" in our operational activities covering digitizing work processes to implementing green offices. This initiatives contribute to save energy and paper usage in banking transactions and operations.

BCA will continue to focus on developing its Sustainable Finance portfolios, including loans to the MSME sector that is continuing to grow positively. BCA has become one of the pioneer in financing new renewable energy to eco-efficient products. BCA has taken

a shared role and responsibility for controlling the COVID-19 pandemic through the community empowerment program. We support the Government's vaccination program through vaccination centers for employees, employees' families, and the wider community. In compliance with government regulations, BCA has adapted our Work from Home policy and promoted Banking from Home. BCA is consistently providing assistance and capability-building in 12 "BCA Assisted Villages", enabling the rural communities to create a better village economic growth.

Overall, increased mobility, economic recovery, as well as various innovation and collaboration, are actual togetherness with our stakeholders. Collaborate and act together, Live to Engage.