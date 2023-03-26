Advanced search
    BMRI   ID1000095003

PT BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK

(BMRI)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-23
10900.00 IDR   +3.81%
03/27PT BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/26Indonesia's Bank Mandiri mandates banks for US dollar bond deal -term sheet
RE
03/14Indonesia's Feb trade surplus seen shrinking as imports rise for Ramadan - Reuters Poll
RE
Indonesia's Bank Mandiri mandates banks for US dollar bond deal -term sheet

03/26/2023 | 11:21pm EDT
Bank Mandiri's logo is seen at the bank's headquarters in Jakarta

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Indonesia's PT Bank Mandiri has mandated six investment banks to work on a U.S dollar senior bond deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The bank, Indonesia's largest by assets at the end of 2022, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bank Mandiri and its advisers will hold calls with European and Asian investors starting on Monday, said the term sheet, which did not outline the expected size or tenor of the deal.

The launch of the bond could happen following the calls subject to market conditions, the term sheet added.

A deal by Bank Mandiri would be one of the first debt deals by a major bank in Asia since the global financial upheaval this month from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse and Credit Suisse's takeover by UBS.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Gayatri Suroyo in Jakarta; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Jamie Freed)

By Scott Murdoch


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
PT BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK 3.81% 10900 End-of-day quote.9.82%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2023 133 845 B 8,83 B 8,83 B
Net income 2023 47 024 B 3,10 B 3,10 B
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 5,17%
Capitalization 508 667 B 33 542 M 33 542 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,80x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 38 200
Free-Float 35,5%
Technical analysis trends PT BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 10 900,00 IDR
Average target price 11 750,79 IDR
Spread / Average Target 7,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darmawan Junaidi President Director
Prastowo Sigit Director-Finance & Strategies
Muhammad Chatib Basri President Commissioner
Timothy Utama Director-Information Technology
Toni Eko Boy Subari Director-Operation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK9.82%33 542
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.85%367 655
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.06%217 101
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%200 534
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.48%162 297
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.25%136 844
