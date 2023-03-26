Indonesia's Bank Mandiri mandates banks for US dollar bond deal -term sheet

The bank, Indonesia's largest by assets at the end of 2022, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bank Mandiri and its advisers will hold calls with European and Asian investors starting on Monday, said the term sheet, which did not outline the expected size or tenor of the deal.

The launch of the bond could happen following the calls subject to market conditions, the term sheet added.

A deal by Bank Mandiri would be one of the first debt deals by a major bank in Asia since the global financial upheaval this month from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse and Credit Suisse's takeover by UBS.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Gayatri Suroyo in Jakarta; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Jamie Freed)

By Scott Murdoch