    BMRI   ID1000095003

PT BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK

(BMRI)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE - 05/11
5900 IDR   -1.26%
PT Bank Mandiri Persero Tbk : Indonesia may post smaller trade surplus in April

05/17/2021 | 11:57pm EDT
General view of Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD), following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's trade surplus likely narrowed in April, with exports and imports seen accelerating amid a steady global economic recovery and higher commodity prices, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The median forecast of 13 analysts in the poll was for Southeast Asia's largest economy to post a $1 billion trade surplus in April, down from $1.56 billion surplus in the previous month.

Indonesia has consistently recorded trade surpluses since May 2020 as imports were affected by sluggish consumption and tepid manufacturing activities at home due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The poll forecasted that exports likely increased last month 41% on-year and imports up 29.81%, compared with March's growth rate in exports and imports of 30.47% and 25.73%, respectively.

"We had a low base last year due to lockdowns in many of our trading partners and in Indonesia ... For April this year, data showed economic recovery, greater demand from main export destinations and also local," Faisal Rachman, an economist at state lender Bank Mandiri, said, noting that both exports and imports dropped steeply last year.

Indonesia's statistics bureau will announce the data on Thursday.

(Polling by Tabita Diela, Fransiska Nangoy, and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 94 768 B 6,63 B 6,63 B
Net income 2021 24 313 B 1,70 B 1,70 B
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 4,43%
Capitalization 276 290 B 19 267 M 19 340 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,92x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 38 247
Free-Float 35,5%
Technical analysis trends PT BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 7 949,60 IDR
Last Close Price 5 925,00 IDR
Spread / Highest target 51,9%
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Darmawan Junaidi President Director
Sigit Prastowo Director-Finance & Strategies
Muhammad Chatib Basri President Commissioner
Rico Usthavia Franz Director-Information Technology
Toni Eko Boy Subari Director-Operation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK-6.72%19 300
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.07%496 479
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.76%362 996
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.79%276 911
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.25.10%215 294
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.77%203 260