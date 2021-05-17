PT Bank Mandiri Persero Tbk : Indonesia may post smaller trade surplus in April

The median forecast of 13 analysts in the poll was for Southeast Asia's largest economy to post a $1 billion trade surplus in April, down from $1.56 billion surplus in the previous month.

Indonesia has consistently recorded trade surpluses since May 2020 as imports were affected by sluggish consumption and tepid manufacturing activities at home due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The poll forecasted that exports likely increased last month 41% on-year and imports up 29.81%, compared with March's growth rate in exports and imports of 30.47% and 25.73%, respectively.

"We had a low base last year due to lockdowns in many of our trading partners and in Indonesia ... For April this year, data showed economic recovery, greater demand from main export destinations and also local," Faisal Rachman, an economist at state lender Bank Mandiri, said, noting that both exports and imports dropped steeply last year.

Indonesia's statistics bureau will announce the data on Thursday.

